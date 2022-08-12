ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Comments / 0

Related
Android Central

Battery Drain Test

I had to post this YouTube video. It has the Flip 4 and Fold 4. You will be surprised at the results. I ordered the Flip 4 to get the Watch 5 pro and new buds and I may sell the Flip 4, but this video may change my mind.
ELECTRONICS
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks

Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
Android Central

Device care

Press the hamburger button at the top right of the Device Care window and choose Automation and choose to optimize daily. You could also choose to Auto restart your phone on schedule if you want but I feel that's overkill. Originally Posted by gtt1. I use it at least daily...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
NewsBreak
Shopping
Android Central

Cleanup contacts over all platforms

I have so much garbage in my contact list cross platform. and maybe some more I forgot. Do you have a good proven strategy how to start from fresh by just keeping the basic contacts and get rid of all the bloat contact collected over 20 years?. Thanks in advance.
SOFTWARE
Android Central

Android 13 arriving today??

Downloading now[IMG=360x780]https://uploads.tapatalk-cdn.com/20220815/f5507633f63160110085847da8495200.jpg[/url]. Nice! It's not showing up on my phone yet. Are you located in the US? What carrier do you have?. Today 01:19 PM. Like 1. 990. Today 01:20 PM. Like 1. 636. Today 01:22 PM. Like 1. 199. Today 01:22 PM. Like 2. 462. Today 01:33 PM. Like...
CELL PHONES
The Associated Press

Walmart tops Q2 expectations as Americans continue spending

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart reported better-than-expected second quarter results as more Americans looked to cut costs on groceries at the nation’s largest retailer in the face of surging inflation. Those rising prices, however, meant that customers where cutting back on non-necessary purchases. Walmart Inc. earned $5.15 billion, or $1.88 per share, or $1.77 excluding one-time costs and charges. That easily beat the $1.62 per share that Wall Street was looking for, according to FactSet. It also topped last year’s profit of $4.27 billion.
BUSINESS
Android Central

Android 13 squashes a ton of Google Pixel bugs with August software patch

Google has rolled out the August 2022 software update alongside the stable Android 13 release. The update fixes a bevy of bugs affecting the battery, camera, connectivity, Bluetooth, biometrics, display, sensors, and more. Google yesterday pushed out the stable version of Android 13 to Pixel phones, along with a crazy...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy