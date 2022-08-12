Read full article on original website
survivornet.com
Alabama English Teacher, 22, Thought ‘Tingly Numbness’ In Her Toes Was From Her High Heels: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Recent University of South Alabama graduate Anna Richard, 22, just embarked on her English-teaching career and then noticed some strange “pins and needles” symptoms, which she chalked up to wearing high heels. When her pain then radiated to her back, she went to the hospital. It was Ewing’s...
nypressnews.com
Blood clots: The popular drink linked to a higher risk of clotting ‘in the small arteries’
The study, co-authored by Shirley Beresford, senior associate dean and professor of epidemiology at the University of Washington School of Public Health, and co-author of the study, said: “Part of what makes this study important is that people who regularly drink soda or other sugary beverages tend to switch to artificially sweetened beverages to lose weight when the ideal is to substitute with water.”
Psychiatric Times
Consider the Endocrine System When Addressing Mental Health
The endocrine system is an important puzzle piece when addressing psychiatric disorders. Hormonal changes are among a host of issues that can influence psychiatry and medical conditions in women, and being aware of the total picture can deeply impact these patient’s treatment, C. Neill Epperson, MD told attendees at the 2022 Psychiatric TimesTM World CME Conference being held in San Diego this week.1.
studyfinds.org
Ringing in your ears? New smartphone app delivers ‘life-changing’ cure for tinnitus
AUCKLAND, New Zealand — After 20 years of research, scientists have created a “life-changing” new mobile phone therapy to stop tinnitus. Researchers in New Zealand reduced the average time to gain control over the condition from 12 months to 12 weeks, by creating personalized treatment plans that let patients follow them with a range of digital tools. There is no pill that can cure tinnitus, which is a ringing noise in the ears that has defied conventional treatments for years.
Medical News Today
Cataract surgery and macular degeneration: Correlation
If a person has cataract surgery, it will not affect their risk of developing or progressing macular degeneration. Macular degeneration is a condition that affects the macula of the eye. It impacts the center part of the light-sensitive retina and affects a person’s central vision. A cataract is another...
Vaccinations required for Mid-Missouri students before returning to school
Health officials with MU Health Care are reminding parents across Missouri to vaccinate their children, before returning to the classroom. The post Vaccinations required for Mid-Missouri students before returning to school appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Healthline
VRd Regimen for Multiple Myeloma: A Guide
Estimates that doctors will diagnose multiple myeloma in 34,470 people in the United States in 2022. Multiple myeloma, or myeloma, is a blood cancer that develops in plasma cells. These specialized white blood cells make antibodies to signal for your immune system to attack foreign substances. The VRd regimen, also...
parkinsonsnewstoday.com
Pedaling for Parkinson’s Viewed Favorably by Patients in Study
People with Parkinson’s disease reported enjoying and benefiting physically and emotionally from a community cycling program — Pedaling for Parkinson’s (PFP) — viewing it favorably in a survey regardless of their age or disease symptoms and severity, a study of patients at five PFP sites reported.
Medical News Today
What to know about lip cancer
Lip cancer is a form of head and neck cancer that starts in the squamous cells of the lips and mouth. Early signs can include a sore or lump that does not heal on the lips or in the mouth. According to a 2022 study, lip cancer comprises about 0.6%...
verywellhealth.com
Hormone Replacement Therapy: What to Know
Hormone replacement therapy (HRT) is a treatment that can help ease some of the symptoms associated with menopause—the point in time when a person’s menstrual cycle has stopped for 12 straight months and permanently ends. During the transition into menopause, the body gradually makes less of the hormones estrogen and progesterone, causing bothersome symptoms like night sweats, hot flashes, and vaginal dryness.
Henry County Daily Herald
HEALTH: Hiatal hernia is not correlated to asthma medication
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am 80 years old, still work full-time and have generally good health, except for adult-onset asthma. Advair 250/50 was prescribed for me over 10 years ago, and I’ve been taking it regularly each morning, thoroughly rinsing each time to prevent thrush. About five years ago, I developed an abdominal hernia just below my waistline. My primary physician referred me to a general surgeon, who did a very thorough exam, including an MRI from the jaw down. He discovered an esophageal hernia in addition to the abdominal hernia, and told me that a specialist would have to perform the double surgery. His advice was to avoid surgery, leaving it as a last resort. He prescribed famotidine twice daily to preclude acid reflux. That generally works, but not always.
Hearing Loss in Older Dogs Linked to Dementia, Cognitive Decline
Hearing loss in dogs can affect their quality of life, and it may increase their risk of developing dementia. A new study from North Carolina State University explores this connection. In the end, researchers hope the results of the study will help them understand the link between sensory loss and cognitive function. Further on, they hope […] The post Hearing Loss in Older Dogs Linked to Dementia, Cognitive Decline appeared first on DogTime.
MedicalXpress
Researchers find medicine for asthma and eczema helps COVID patients
A medication used to treat asthma and eczema can improve survival rates for patients with moderate to severe COVID-19, a clinical trial conducted at UVA Health suggests. UVA is the first to test this novel and promising approach to COVID-19 treatment. The study centered on a monoclonal antibody called dupilumab, most often prescribed for skin conditions, asthma, and sinus congestion and swelling. The treatment also proved safe in the small study, as expected, because dupilumab is already a safe and effective allergy medicine.
healthcareguys.com
Understanding Long-Haul COVID: What It Is And How It Can Be Treated
After more than two years since the pandemic spread worldwide, it still does not seem that it will be over anytime soon. Even though vaccines and other remedies have been available for several months now, new mutations and symptoms are continuously being discovered by medical experts. In recent months, reports...
pharmatimes.com
NICE recommendation expands patient eligibility for AbbVie’s Ozurdex
Treatment becomes an option for treating visual impairment caused by diabetic macular oedema, regardless of lens status. AbbVie has announced that the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has issued a final appraisal document recommending the dexamethasone intravitreal implant – also known as Ozurdex – as a treatment option within the NHS, for adults with visual impairment caused by diabetic macular oedema (DMO).
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder or ADHD is a neurological condition that distorts a person’s ability to focus, sit still, and exercise behavioral control. This condition affects youngsters and adolescents and may persist until maturity. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is children’s most prevalent mental condition. The situation is more common in males than in females.
Sickle cell disease: nearly 50% of patients receive poor care, says global study
Across 10 countries almost half those surveyed say they were treated like drug addicts and more than third believe their race influenced poor care
Diabetics suffering macular oedema to be offered new £800-a-dose jab to protect their eyesight providing hope to 22,000 patients a year
A drug that can save diabetics from going blind is now being offered on the NHS. Brolucizumab treats fluid build-up in the eyes – called diabetic macular oedema – that can lead to blurred vision and, eventually, loss of sight. Currently, diabetics with the condition have to attend...
optometrytimes.com
Impact of vision impairment on children’s mental health
Studies conducted with Orbis International conclude positive mental health and academic improvements of children provided appropriate eye care and glasses, filling important research gaps and providing essential guidance for future interventions and research. Vision impairment and blindness affect 2.2 billion people worldwide, including 19 million children. For these children, vision...
