Health

nypressnews.com

Blood clots: The popular drink linked to a higher risk of clotting ‘in the small arteries’

The study, co-authored by Shirley Beresford, senior associate dean and professor of epidemiology at the University of Washington School of Public Health, and co-author of the study, said: “Part of what makes this study important is that people who regularly drink soda or other sugary beverages tend to switch to artificially sweetened beverages to lose weight when the ideal is to substitute with water.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Psychiatric Times

Consider the Endocrine System When Addressing Mental Health

The endocrine system is an important puzzle piece when addressing psychiatric disorders. Hormonal changes are among a host of issues that can influence psychiatry and medical conditions in women, and being aware of the total picture can deeply impact these patient’s treatment, C. Neill Epperson, MD told attendees at the 2022 Psychiatric TimesTM World CME Conference being held in San Diego this week.1.
AURORA, CO
studyfinds.org

Ringing in your ears? New smartphone app delivers ‘life-changing’ cure for tinnitus

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — After 20 years of research, scientists have created a “life-changing” new mobile phone therapy to stop tinnitus. Researchers in New Zealand reduced the average time to gain control over the condition from 12 months to 12 weeks, by creating personalized treatment plans that let patients follow them with a range of digital tools. There is no pill that can cure tinnitus, which is a ringing noise in the ears that has defied conventional treatments for years.
CELL PHONES
Medical News Today

Cataract surgery and macular degeneration: Correlation

If a person has cataract surgery, it will not affect their risk of developing or progressing macular degeneration. Macular degeneration is a condition that affects the macula of the eye. It impacts the center part of the light-sensitive retina and affects a person’s central vision. A cataract is another...
HEALTH
Healthline

VRd Regimen for Multiple Myeloma: A Guide

Estimates that doctors will diagnose multiple myeloma in 34,470 people in the United States in 2022. Multiple myeloma, or myeloma, is a blood cancer that develops in plasma cells. These specialized white blood cells make antibodies to signal for your immune system to attack foreign substances. The VRd regimen, also...
CANCER
parkinsonsnewstoday.com

Pedaling for Parkinson’s Viewed Favorably by Patients in Study

People with Parkinson’s disease reported enjoying and benefiting physically and emotionally from a community cycling program — Pedaling for Parkinson’s (PFP) — viewing it favorably in a survey regardless of their age or disease symptoms and severity, a study of patients at five PFP sites reported.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
NewsBreak
Health
Medical News Today

What to know about lip cancer

Lip cancer is a form of head and neck cancer that starts in the squamous cells of the lips and mouth. Early signs can include a sore or lump that does not heal on the lips or in the mouth. According to a 2022 study, lip cancer comprises about 0.6%...
CANCER
verywellhealth.com

Hormone Replacement Therapy: What to Know

Hormone replacement therapy (HRT) is a treatment that can help ease some of the symptoms associated with menopause—the point in time when a person’s menstrual cycle has stopped for 12 straight months and permanently ends. During the transition into menopause, the body gradually makes less of the hormones estrogen and progesterone, causing bothersome symptoms like night sweats, hot flashes, and vaginal dryness.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Henry County Daily Herald

HEALTH: Hiatal hernia is not correlated to asthma medication

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am 80 years old, still work full-time and have generally good health, except for adult-onset asthma. Advair 250/50 was prescribed for me over 10 years ago, and I’ve been taking it regularly each morning, thoroughly rinsing each time to prevent thrush. About five years ago, I developed an abdominal hernia just below my waistline. My primary physician referred me to a general surgeon, who did a very thorough exam, including an MRI from the jaw down. He discovered an esophageal hernia in addition to the abdominal hernia, and told me that a specialist would have to perform the double surgery. His advice was to avoid surgery, leaving it as a last resort. He prescribed famotidine twice daily to preclude acid reflux. That generally works, but not always.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
DogTime

Hearing Loss in Older Dogs Linked to Dementia, Cognitive Decline

Hearing loss in dogs can affect their quality of life, and it may increase their risk of developing dementia. A new study from North Carolina State University explores this connection. In the end, researchers hope the results of the study will help them understand the link between sensory loss and cognitive function. Further on, they hope […] The post Hearing Loss in Older Dogs Linked to Dementia, Cognitive Decline appeared first on DogTime.
PETS
MedicalXpress

Researchers find medicine for asthma and eczema helps COVID patients

A medication used to treat asthma and eczema can improve survival rates for patients with moderate to severe COVID-19, a clinical trial conducted at UVA Health suggests. UVA is the first to test this novel and promising approach to COVID-19 treatment. The study centered on a monoclonal antibody called dupilumab, most often prescribed for skin conditions, asthma, and sinus congestion and swelling. The treatment also proved safe in the small study, as expected, because dupilumab is already a safe and effective allergy medicine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
healthcareguys.com

Understanding Long-Haul COVID: What It Is And How It Can Be Treated

After more than two years since the pandemic spread worldwide, it still does not seem that it will be over anytime soon. Even though vaccines and other remedies have been available for several months now, new mutations and symptoms are continuously being discovered by medical experts. In recent months, reports...
MENTAL HEALTH
pharmatimes.com

NICE recommendation expands patient eligibility for AbbVie’s Ozurdex

Treatment becomes an option for treating visual impairment caused by diabetic macular oedema, regardless of lens status. AbbVie has announced that the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has issued a final appraisal document recommending the dexamethasone intravitreal implant – also known as Ozurdex – as a treatment option within the NHS, for adults with visual impairment caused by diabetic macular oedema (DMO).
HEALTH
Kurt Goodwin

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder or ADHD is a neurological condition that distorts a person’s ability to focus, sit still, and exercise behavioral control. This condition affects youngsters and adolescents and may persist until maturity. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is children’s most prevalent mental condition. The situation is more common in males than in females.
optometrytimes.com

Impact of vision impairment on children’s mental health

Studies conducted with Orbis International conclude positive mental health and academic improvements of children provided appropriate eye care and glasses, filling important research gaps and providing essential guidance for future interventions and research. Vision impairment and blindness affect 2.2 billion people worldwide, including 19 million children. For these children, vision...
MENTAL HEALTH

