ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

July retail sales is the next big economic data point. A beat could calm recession fears but hurt stocks as the Fed pushes forward on its hawkish path.

By Carla Mozée
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0stTYs_0hFwriUq00
Tourists carrying shopping bags walk through Times Square on August 10, 2021 in New York City. Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images
  • July retail sales are the next big macro data point for the stock market to watch.
  • A retail sales beat could spur the Fed's hawkishness, putting pressure on the recent rally in stocks.
  • Retail heavyweights Target and Walmart are also due to release quarterly results this coming week.

US retail sales will be the next major data pit stop on the way to the Federal Reserve's rate-hike decision next month and a report that beats expectations could pull stocks downward in the short run, market analysts say.

July retail sales, due Wednesday, are projected to show continued resilience among American shoppers dealing with decades-high prices for food and other living essentials. Retail sales provide a snapshot into the consumption that drives about two-thirds of activity in the world's largest economy.

"We're in a space where good news is bad news," Keith Buchanan, senior portfolio manager at Globalt Investments, told Insider. "Good news about the economy leads the market to believe that that gives the Federal Reserve a longer leash to be aggressive on inflation," which is "problematic" for risk assets in the short-term, he said.

July retail sales from the Commerce Department are projected to rise 8.1% on a year-over-year basis, and by 0.2% month over month, according to Trading Economics. In June, 12-month retail sales rose 8.4% and 1% monthly. June's report reflected higher gasoline sales with average gas prices running above $5 a gallon.

Gas prices this week fell below $4 a gallon for the first time since early March, according to AAA.

"After a very strong July jobs report, a sharp rise in retail sales would all but confirm that the US is not in a recession," Bank of America said in a report this week. The blowout June jobs report showed the US economy added 528,000 jobs, more than double what economists had anticipated.

The July slide in gas prices serves as a tailwind for consumers to spend in other categories and there's been little sign of stress in lower-income spending patterns, the bank said.

"If the Fed still sees that we have a strong economy … they would probably be willing to continue furthering down this tightening cycle and make a Fed pivot less likely," Brad Roth, chief investment officer at Thor Financial Technologies, told Insider.

The Fed this year has hiked interest rates four times to a range of 2.25% to 2.5% and more hikes are in the pipeline as the Fed battles to bring inflation down to its 2% target. The last two rate hikes were sized at a hefty 75 basis points each.

"The market is kind of stuck between a rock and a hard place," said Jan Szilagyi, chief executive of Toggle AI, an investment research firm.

"If we also get strong retail sales numbers, I think we're gonna flip from worrying about a recession to worrying about an economy that's still running too hot. Which means that the Fed will have to be more aggressive on the tightening side," he said.

The S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, and the Nasdaq Composite climbed this week after investors learned consumer price inflation in July cooled from June, supporting the view that policymakers may opt for a smaller rate hike of 50 basis points in September. Also, wholesale inflation fell 0.5% in July, the first decrease since April 2020.

Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at Carson Group told Insider that stock investors have already priced in numerous Fed rate hikes and could view a solid retail sales report as a reason to push equities higher.

"If you look at the jobs numbers it looks like the economy is still doing pretty well in the midst of all the rate hikes," Detrick said. "If the retail sales numbers come in strong and healthy, that likely hammers home we're likely not going into a recession right away," he said. "There's a likelihood of another 75 basis points hike and then [the Fed] could take a breath."

Retail heavyweights Walmart, Target, and Home Depot will release second-quarter financial results next week, providing further insight into the state of the consumer.

In the medium- and long-term, positive economic data is helpful for stocks, particularly as the US could potentially log two consecutive quarters of economic contraction, said Roth at Thor Financial Technologies.

"If we can start to see a rebound in some of these leading indicators … those recession fears are going to start to ease and we'll start to see more people getting more comfortable with investing in the market again."

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Linus Business#Business Economics#Stock#Economic Data#Fed#Target#The Federal Reserve#American#Globalt Investments#The Commerce Department#Trading Economics
biztoc.com

Bank of America: Prepare For The Worst

Summary As Bank of America struggled in the face of the Fed stress test, it's time to build capital and prepare for the worst. BAC is an industry leader in mobile banking and has a simple formula to increase EPS. We'll take a look at the composition of the bank's assets. There's no way we'd sell at 1.1x book. In the decade ahead, we project returns of 10% per annum. The Thesis.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Walmart
24/7 Wall St.

The Richest Women in the World

Through much of history, men have held most of the world’s wealth, and as recently as 2014, women made less than 17% of the top 1% of earners in the United States. A large majority of the richest Americans are men. (These are the 30 richest Americans of all time.) The financial success of women […]
ECONOMY
The Independent

‘No shower, cooker or freezer’: Thousands of older women face stark choices in ‘apocalyptic’ cost crisis

Hundreds of thousands of women aged over 65 are struggling as soaring prices cripple their finances, with many forced to turn off fans, cookers and even lights to save money.Campaigners told The Independent women women are among those hit hardest by the “apocalyptic” cost of living crisis as they warned their physical and mental health are suffering.Researchers found 55 per cent of women in the over-65 age group are being forced to cut spending on everyday expenses, substantially more than the 44 per cent of men who said the same.One in three women over 65 in England – about...
HEALTH
Business Insider

'It was devastating': Inside the 'bloodbath' at 7-Eleven, where nearly 900 corporate jobs were just cut

7-Eleven just laid off at least 880 corporate employees. Insider spoke with three verified employees and contractors about the corporate "bloodbath." These workers took us inside the mass layoffs, which some have described as "sloppy." The night before the layoffs, hundreds of 7-Eleven corporate employees — including "superstars" who'd shined...
IRVING, TX
Washington Examiner

Biden pushes massive tax hike on workers as recession begins

The best way to revive an economy as you head into a recession is to slap businesses and workers with a massive tax hike. Said no legitimate economist ever. Yet that’s apparently the best plan President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress can come up with. Their new so-called “Inflation Reduction Act,” which would do almost nothing to reduce inflation , also includes a $315 billion tax on businesses. This comes in the form of a 15% “minimum corporate tax” applied to major U.S. corporations.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Outsider.com

American Farmers Are Selling Off Cattle Herds in Droves, Beef Prices Expected to Surge

Don’t expect good news on beef prices anytime soon. Due to rising costs as well as drought across America, farmers are selling off cattle. Not just a few and not just their meat stock, either. This is a worrying trend that could lead to prices surging in the coming months and even the next year. Prices at the store have already risen in the last year, and now consumers should brace for more.
AGRICULTURE
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

71K+
Followers
13K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy