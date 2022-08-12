WSU's mobile medical clinic brings health care to Washington's rural and underserved communities

Read full article on original website
Idaho School Districts Struggling to Fill Hundreds of Positions Statewide
Idaho school districts are hustling to fill vacancies for teachers, bus drivers, custodians – and especially paraprofessionals – before students arrive in a matter of days. Most districts have the staff they need to welcome students, but they’ll take more. As nearly every district would tell the public: We’re hiring.
Sharp rent increases across WA state have college students scrambling for more options
A recent study showed rent in Washington has risen nearly 20% in two years.
KHQ Right Now
Mead School Board meeting agenda introduces proposals regarding CRT and gender identities in schools
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Mead School District Board of Directors has included the introduction of two new policies in their meeting agenda for Monday, Aug. 15 regarding civics education and revision to library policies. Presented by District 4 director, Michael Cannon, the policies aim to address two contentious issues many...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Rally promotes unity in North Idaho
COEUR d’ALENE — About two dozen Kootenai County residents gathered on the steps of the courthouse Saturday to discuss political issues impacting Idahoans, as well as how to bring Idahoans together to find solutions. Among them was Cayden Stone, an 18-year-old Boise State University student from Coeur d’Alene....
Slowdowns coming to I-90 between Spokane Valley, Stateline
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. – If you commute on I-90 between Spokane Valley and Stateline, you’ll need to leave a bit earlier this week. The Washington State Department of Transportation will continue construction of the new Kramer Parkway undercrossing on Tuesday. The I-90 eastbound Greenacres on-ramp will be closed...
ncwlife.com
State awards Spokane $5.59M for rental, utility assistance
(The Center Square) – The City of Spokane has received $5.59 million in state funds to help individuals and families who have fallen behind on rent and utility payments. Tenants and landlords within the city limits can now apply for Department of Commerce funds allocated for the Eviction Rent Assistance Program.
inlander.com
Whitman County Humane Society staff have quit amid overtime issues and a poor relationship with the board
As of this week, due to the resignation of nearly the entire staff, the only animals remaining at the Whitman County Humane Society's AnimalHaven shelter in Pullman were a few stray dogs going through the legal wait time to be picked up by their owner before being adopted out to someone else. Over the past two weeks, every other cat, exotic pet or dog was either transferred to another animal rescue in the region or adopted into the community.
Astonishing Washington State WSU Crop Mural Can Be Seen From Space
Gigantic WSU Crop Mural Can't Be Missed Outside Pullman Washington. You can't miss the massive crop mural as you drive through Pullman Washington. BECU Welcomes WSU Students Back to Campus with Crop Mural. BECU is the main sponsor of the creation of the yearly crop mural that welcomes back current...
Five people displaced from duplex in East Central due to bedroom fire
SPOKANE, Wash. — A duplex fire in the East Central neighborhood has left five tenants temporarily displaced. The Spokane Fire Department responded to a structure fire call on South Pittsburgh Street just past midnight. They received a call reporting a bedroom fire inside the duplex. Shortly arriving after the...
Looking for rent assistance? Spokane has funding and wants you to apply
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane residents seeking rental assistance can now start applying for a new round of assistance. The application portals have reopened for residents and landlords in Spokane to apply for rental assistance. Spokane recently got $5.59 million in Eviction Rent Assistance Program (ERAP 2.0) from the state Dept. of Commerce. This money can be used to pay back overdue rent from March 1, 2020, and beyond.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Health advisory issued for Fernan Lake
COEUR d'ALENE — A public health advisory was issued Thursday for Fernan Lake. The advisory, issued by Panhandle Health District in collaboration with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality, states that recent water sampling indicates the presence of cyanobacteria, also known as a harmful algae bloom or blue-green algae in Fernan Lake.
‘It’s devastating’: Rockford farmer sees severe crop damage due to hail storm
ROCKFORD, Wash. — Last week, the city of Liberty Lake saw golf ball-sized hail through the region. This unusual hail storm left severe damage to homes and properties. Located around 15 miles outside of Spokane Valley, the hail storm caused significant crop damage for wheat farmers. It’s causing a delay to their normal harvesting schedule.
Neighbors voice disapproval over Catholic Charities' plan to convert Quality Inn into emergency shelter
SPOKANE, Wash. — As Catholic Charities lays out its plan to buy the Quality Inn Hotel on Sunset Highway, more neighbors and business owners are speaking out against the project, including one developer who is putting plans to build more apartments in the area on hold. Gib Brumback had...
Hate resurges in Idaho, this time with political muscle
Swastikas placed outside the only Anne Frank memorial in the United States. Gay Pride flags stolen from a Boise neighborhood. Members of a white nationalist group found with a smoke grenade and riot gear headed to a Pride celebration in Coeur d’Alene. A cruel prank targeting needy families on the sidelines of the Idaho GOP Convention. These are some of the recent events highlighting an uncomfortable fact: Hate is making a comeback in a state that chased out the neo-Nazi Aryan Nations two decades ago. ...
List of events taking place across Spokane County this week
SPOKANE, Wash. — This week, there are countless new activities and things to do in Spokane. Friday's weather will be hot, with temperatures returning to the mid to upper 90s with mostly sunny skies, but the weekend will be comfortable. Highs in the upper 80s will be very enjoyable.
WSU Cougar collaboration beer coming to Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Common Language Brewing Company and Flatstick Pub are joining forces to bring a WSU-themed beer to Spokane. The two establishments, owned by WSU alums, want your input in picking the name of the new beer!. All Cougs fans have to do is donate $5, provide their...
KREM
Garage Lodge to bring a new kind of storage facility to Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — A new storage facility concept is in the works in Spokane. Garage Lodge will be a facility designed for people who need warehouse space, where individuals will buy space instead of renting it. Chris Bornhoft is transforming an empty plot of land on the border of...
pullmanradio.com
Wildfire Burns 200 Acres Near Ewan In NW Whitman County
A wildland fire burned about 200 acres near Ewan in Northwest Whitman County on Friday. The fire started about 1:00 near Miller Road. Volunteer firefighters from several departments including St. John, Lamont, Steptoe and Rosalia battled the blaze. Whitman County Fire District 2 Chief Steve Gibson out of St. John requested state mobilization to bring in aircraft to help fight the fire. The state mobilization request was granted and two Super Scooper planes dropped water on the flames. The fire burned timber and ag land and threatened some homes. There were no evacuations. Whitman County Emergency Manager Bill Tensfeld reports that the blaze was under control by Friday night. State officials say the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Food helps set Uprise Brewing Co. in Spokane apart
SPOKANE, Wash. — A new Brewery has opened up in Kendall Yards called Uprise Brewing Co. Brandon Hare owns the brewery with his brother, Ryan Hare, and Jonathan Sweatt. They describe the space as bright, open, and family-friendly. It opened the first week of August. "I think originally we...
Coeur d'Alene Press
COVID cases on the rise
Contrary to popular opinions throughout North Idaho, COVID-19 is not a thing of the past. Cases are increasing in Kootenai County, said Jeff Weigel, an epidemiologist with the Panhandle Health District. “The majority of the cases are now of the omicron BA.5 variant,” said Weigel. “This variant is particularly virulent...
