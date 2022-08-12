WSU's mobile medical clinic brings health care to Washington's rural and underserved communities

As of this week, due to the resignation of nearly the entire staff, the only animals remaining at the Whitman County Humane Society's AnimalHaven shelter in Pullman were a few stray dogs going through the legal wait time to be picked up by their owner before being adopted out to someone else. Over the past two weeks, every other cat, exotic pet or dog was either transferred to another animal rescue in the region or adopted into the community.

