Fairfield, WA

WSU's mobile medical clinic brings health care to Washington's rural and underserved communities

By James Hanlon Spokesman-Review (Spokane)
Yakima Herald Republic
 3 days ago
Coeur d'Alene Press

Rally promotes unity in North Idaho

COEUR d’ALENE — About two dozen Kootenai County residents gathered on the steps of the courthouse Saturday to discuss political issues impacting Idahoans, as well as how to bring Idahoans together to find solutions. Among them was Cayden Stone, an 18-year-old Boise State University student from Coeur d’Alene....
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
ncwlife.com

State awards Spokane $5.59M for rental, utility assistance

(The Center Square) – The City of Spokane has received $5.59 million in state funds to help individuals and families who have fallen behind on rent and utility payments. Tenants and landlords within the city limits can now apply for Department of Commerce funds allocated for the Eviction Rent Assistance Program.
SPOKANE, WA
inlander.com

Whitman County Humane Society staff have quit amid overtime issues and a poor relationship with the board

As of this week, due to the resignation of nearly the entire staff, the only animals remaining at the Whitman County Humane Society's AnimalHaven shelter in Pullman were a few stray dogs going through the legal wait time to be picked up by their owner before being adopted out to someone else. Over the past two weeks, every other cat, exotic pet or dog was either transferred to another animal rescue in the region or adopted into the community.
PULLMAN, WA
KREM2

Looking for rent assistance? Spokane has funding and wants you to apply

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane residents seeking rental assistance can now start applying for a new round of assistance. The application portals have reopened for residents and landlords in Spokane to apply for rental assistance. Spokane recently got $5.59 million in Eviction Rent Assistance Program (ERAP 2.0) from the state Dept. of Commerce. This money can be used to pay back overdue rent from March 1, 2020, and beyond.
SPOKANE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Health advisory issued for Fernan Lake

COEUR d'ALENE — A public health advisory was issued Thursday for Fernan Lake. The advisory, issued by Panhandle Health District in collaboration with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality, states that recent water sampling indicates the presence of cyanobacteria, also known as a harmful algae bloom or blue-green algae in Fernan Lake.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Hate resurges in Idaho, this time with political muscle

Swastikas placed outside the only Anne Frank memorial in the United States. Gay Pride flags stolen from a Boise neighborhood. Members of a white nationalist group found with a smoke grenade and riot gear headed to a Pride celebration in Coeur d’Alene. A cruel prank targeting needy families on the sidelines of the Idaho GOP Convention. These are some of the recent events highlighting an uncomfortable fact: Hate is making a comeback in a state that chased out the neo-Nazi Aryan Nations two decades ago. ...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM2

List of events taking place across Spokane County this week

SPOKANE, Wash. — This week, there are countless new activities and things to do in Spokane. Friday's weather will be hot, with temperatures returning to the mid to upper 90s with mostly sunny skies, but the weekend will be comfortable. Highs in the upper 80s will be very enjoyable.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM

Garage Lodge to bring a new kind of storage facility to Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — A new storage facility concept is in the works in Spokane. Garage Lodge will be a facility designed for people who need warehouse space, where individuals will buy space instead of renting it. Chris Bornhoft is transforming an empty plot of land on the border of...
SPOKANE, WA
pullmanradio.com

Wildfire Burns 200 Acres Near Ewan In NW Whitman County

A wildland fire burned about 200 acres near Ewan in Northwest Whitman County on Friday. The fire started about 1:00 near Miller Road. Volunteer firefighters from several departments including St. John, Lamont, Steptoe and Rosalia battled the blaze. Whitman County Fire District 2 Chief Steve Gibson out of St. John requested state mobilization to bring in aircraft to help fight the fire. The state mobilization request was granted and two Super Scooper planes dropped water on the flames. The fire burned timber and ag land and threatened some homes. There were no evacuations. Whitman County Emergency Manager Bill Tensfeld reports that the blaze was under control by Friday night. State officials say the cause of the fire is under investigation.
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
KREM2

Food helps set Uprise Brewing Co. in Spokane apart

SPOKANE, Wash. — A new Brewery has opened up in Kendall Yards called Uprise Brewing Co. Brandon Hare owns the brewery with his brother, Ryan Hare, and Jonathan Sweatt. They describe the space as bright, open, and family-friendly. It opened the first week of August. "I think originally we...
SPOKANE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

COVID cases on the rise

Contrary to popular opinions throughout North Idaho, COVID-19 is not a thing of the past. Cases are increasing in Kootenai County, said Jeff Weigel, an epidemiologist with the Panhandle Health District. “The majority of the cases are now of the omicron BA.5 variant,” said Weigel. “This variant is particularly virulent...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID

