ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
thejoltnews.com

‘Massive’ amount of stolen items recovered in Yelm; suspect arrested

A 55-year-old suspect was arrested after a “massive” amount of stolen property was recovered in Yelm following reports of gunshots being fired at an individual attempting to recover one of the items, the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) said on Thursday, August 11. In a news release,...
YELM, WA
thejoltnews.com

Multiple charges for Olympia woman accused of stealing, spitting at officer

An Olympia woman was charged with a felony and two gross misdemeanors after allegedly stealing food from a grocery store, giving a fake name to police, and spitting at an officer. Sabella Cassandra Barton, 26, was charged with third-degree assault, third-degree theft, and making false or misleading statements to a...
OLYMPIA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Blotter#Crime#Law Enforcement#Lacey Police Department#Martin Way E#Norris#Olympia Police Department#Capital Mall Dr Sw#Cardigan Loop Nw#Black Lake Blvd Sw#Sapp Rd Sw#Thurston Ave Ne
Chronicle

Slow-Moving South Thurston County Pursuit Ends in Arrest

A man was arrested in South Thurston County over the weekend after leading law enforcement officials on a slow-moving chase that ended with a pursuit intervention technique (PIT maneuver) being used to end the ordeal. A sheriff’s office deputy attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic infraction when the...
Chronicle

Three Kids, Four Adults Hurt in Head-on Crash on Highway 503

Seven people, including three children, were reported injured after a head-on crash east of Woodland blamed on improper passing. The Washington State Patrol said the crash occurred about 8:30 p.m. Saturday on Highway 503 just west of the Lewis River Golf Course near Woodland. Troopers said Darrell W. Heck, 42,...
WOODLAND, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

5 injured in single-car crash down Auburn embankment

AUBURN, Wash. — An investigation is underway to determine what caused a driver to crash down an embankment Tuesday evening in Auburn. The single-car crash happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Oravetz Road Southeast. First responders with Valley Regional Fire had to use an all-terrain vehicle...
AUBURN, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy