Read full article on original website
Related
thejoltnews.com
‘Massive’ amount of stolen items recovered in Yelm; suspect arrested
A 55-year-old suspect was arrested after a “massive” amount of stolen property was recovered in Yelm following reports of gunshots being fired at an individual attempting to recover one of the items, the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) said on Thursday, August 11. In a news release,...
Chronicle
Woman Accused of Injuring Motorcyclists in Chehalis Charged With Vehicular Assault
A woman accused of hitting a motorcycle, injuring its two riders, and fleeing the scene of the crash in Chehalis on Sunday is now facing a felony vehicular assault charge in Lewis County Superior Court. The driver of a silver Chevrolet Equinox, who was later identified as Susan R. Kay,...
thejoltnews.com
Multiple charges for Olympia woman accused of stealing, spitting at officer
An Olympia woman was charged with a felony and two gross misdemeanors after allegedly stealing food from a grocery store, giving a fake name to police, and spitting at an officer. Sabella Cassandra Barton, 26, was charged with third-degree assault, third-degree theft, and making false or misleading statements to a...
Chronicle
Sirens: DUI Arrests; Vehicular Assault; Dog in Hot Car; Road Rage; Possession of Methamphetamine; Assault
• A Centralia man was cited for shoplifting a T-shirt in the 300 block of Reynolds Avenue at approximately 4 p.m. on Aug. 12. • A gym bag was reported stolen from a facility in the 900 block of Johnson Road at 9:15 p.m. on Aug. 12. • A Bucoda...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MyNorthwest.com
The Crime Blotter: Construction site con artist cuffed while stealing from Lacey worksite
Over the weekend, Lacey Police Officers responded to a call about trespassing at a construction site on 6th Ave SE. Officers arrived and located a female wearing a construction vest and hard hat. She admitted that she had entered the site and stolen items. She was also wearing a City...
Suspects accused of stealing $54,000 worth of merchandise appear in court
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Four people accused of stealing from a high-end retail store in Bellevue faced a King County judge on Monday for charges ranging from organized retail theft to trafficking stolen property. Surveillance video captured in June of this year shows the moment three people helped themselves to...
Chronicle
Man Accused of Stealing Truck From Chehalis Driveway, Fighting Owner, Crashing Vehicle
A Napavine man is facing multiple felony charges after he allegedly stole a vehicle from a Chehalis driveway — with the owner briefly hanging onto the side as the vehicle sped away — before totaling the vehicle in a rollover collision in Centralia on Friday morning. Tad Ray...
Chronicle
Slow-Moving South Thurston County Pursuit Ends in Arrest
A man was arrested in South Thurston County over the weekend after leading law enforcement officials on a slow-moving chase that ended with a pursuit intervention technique (PIT maneuver) being used to end the ordeal. A sheriff’s office deputy attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic infraction when the...
Dwarf goat stolen from fair recovered, 1 suspect arrested
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, Wash. — Three people are believed to have stolen a dwarf goat from the Grays Harbor County Fair. Deputies said that at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Penny, a 3-month-old Nigerian dwarf goat, was stolen from the fair. The persons in the photos above were reportedly seen...
1 killed, 1 injured in head-on collision involving Metro bus in Bellevue
BELLEVUE, Wash. — One person was killed and another was injured in a serious two-car collision involving a King County Metro bus on Monday morning, according to the Bellevue Police Department. The crash occurred near the intersection of 156th Avenue Northeast and Northup Way at about 8 a.m. Police...
State trooper gives runaway goats a ride home in Grays Harbor
GRAYS HARBOR, Wash. — A trio of goats that was found wandering alongside a roadway in Grays Harbor County got a ride home from the Washington State Patrol on Tuesday morning. The goats were spotted roaming along Highway 12 near the weigh station in Brady, according to a tweet...
Unlicensed driver slashes victim in face with meat cleaver over refusal to loan him car
SEATTLE — A man slashed a person in the face with a meat cleaver after the victim declined to loan him their car on Sunday, according to Seattle police. Police said both the suspect and the victim lived in a boarding house in the area of the Seattle Police Department’s South Precinct.
KOMO News
Suspect pulls gun on Des Moines homeowner who confronted him about car prowling
DES MOINES, Wash. — A homeowner who confronted a car prowler had a gun drawn on him early on Tuesday morning. The incident occurred in the 22400 block of 15th Ave South, according to the Des Moines Police Department, around 12:50 a.m. Police said the homeowner saw the male...
thejoltnews.com
Two felony charges for Olympia woman allegedly found asleep in stranger’s home
A transient Olympia woman was charged with two felonies after she allegedly pried her way into a stranger’s home, slept on his couch, and stole his belongings. Erica Ricarla Doyle, 37, was charged with residential burglary and third-degree theft by the Thurston County Prosecuting Attorney on August 9. Olympia...
Chronicle
Dozens of Rifles, Pounds of Weed Seized From Western Washington Man Arrested in Nevada
State police on Friday seized dozens of assault-style rifles, seven pounds of marijuana and thousands of dollars in cash after stopping a Pierce County man for speeding on a Nevada highway. The 24-year-old Edgewood man was later arrested for investigation of 114 charges related to possessing and assembling illegal firearms,...
Chronicle
Three Kids, Four Adults Hurt in Head-on Crash on Highway 503
Seven people, including three children, were reported injured after a head-on crash east of Woodland blamed on improper passing. The Washington State Patrol said the crash occurred about 8:30 p.m. Saturday on Highway 503 just west of the Lewis River Golf Course near Woodland. Troopers said Darrell W. Heck, 42,...
Duo suspected of multiple car thefts statewide arrested at Renton hotel
KING COUNTY, Wash. — A 29-year-old man and 24-year-old woman suspected of committing numerous car thefts statewide were arrested at a Renton hotel Friday. Bellevue police said that the pair drove a suspected stolen vehicle to a dealership last Tuesday and asked a salesperson to look at a similar vehicle so they could make a comparison.
Car catches fire after multiple collisions in Pierce County
Two cars collided, with one resting on its side, and caught fire in Pierce County on Sunday, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office. At about 3:25 p.m. on Aug. 14, deputies responded to a multi-vehicle collision at the intersection of Spanaway Loop Road South and 138th Street South between Parkland and Spanaway.
Double Shooting in Maple Valley; Victims Airlifted to Hospital
Maple Valley, King County, WA: In the early morning hours of Sunday, Aug. 14, King County Sheriff’s deputies and paramedics responded to a reported shooting on the 27900 block of 227th Court SE, in the city of Maple Valley. Upon arrival at a home at the location, EMS crews...
5 injured in single-car crash down Auburn embankment
AUBURN, Wash. — An investigation is underway to determine what caused a driver to crash down an embankment Tuesday evening in Auburn. The single-car crash happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Oravetz Road Southeast. First responders with Valley Regional Fire had to use an all-terrain vehicle...
Comments / 0