WALNUT CREEK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 17, 2022-- CSAA Insurance Group has partnered with 1980s British legend Rick Astley to launch a new brand campaign across 17 U.S. markets. For the first time in 35 years, Astley and the top-rated AAA Insurance provider have released a new version of his beloved music video for his 1987 chart-topping hit “Never Gonna Give You Up.” The new video pays tribute to the original while spreading the good news about InsurAAAnce — the insurance that never gives you up! This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220817005214/en/ Rick Astley’s iconic hairstyle is featured in an ad campaign with CSAA Insurance Group. (Graphic: CSAA)

