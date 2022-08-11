Photo Courtesy of Colrain Firefighters’ Association. (Colrain, MA) A brush fire broke out on Heath Road in Colrain Sunday afternoon. Around 2 p.m. Colrain Fire’s Brush 4, Engine 2, and Engine 3 trucks were called to Heath Road where a brush fire broke out in a field during “exceptional fire weather.” Heath Fire Department was requested for assistance with a brush truck. The fire was contained to 1/3 of an acre. The cause of the fire is believed to be careless disposal of smoking materials.

COLRAIN, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO