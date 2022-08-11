Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
franklincountynow.com
Rollover On 91 South In Bernardston Friday
(Bernardston, MA) Friday around 1 p.m. Bernardston Fire was called for a motor vehicle rollover on Interstate 91 south near the Greenfield/Bernardston town line. There were two occupants of the vehicle, neither sustained severe injuries although one was transported to Baystate Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield. Both lanes of the...
franklincountynow.com
Sunday Brush Fire In Colrain
Photo Courtesy of Colrain Firefighters’ Association. (Colrain, MA) A brush fire broke out on Heath Road in Colrain Sunday afternoon. Around 2 p.m. Colrain Fire’s Brush 4, Engine 2, and Engine 3 trucks were called to Heath Road where a brush fire broke out in a field during “exceptional fire weather.” Heath Fire Department was requested for assistance with a brush truck. The fire was contained to 1/3 of an acre. The cause of the fire is believed to be careless disposal of smoking materials.
franklincountynow.com
Nurses Reach Contract Agreement With Baystate Franklin
(Greenfield, MA) Greenfield nurses with the Massachusetts Nurses Association (MNA) reached an agreement on their contract with Baystate Franklin Medical Center after multiple years of negotiating. The agreement includes a 4% raise for this year, a 5% raise in 2023, and reduces the maximum pay threshold from 35 years of service to 18. Also in the contract is language supporting minimum staffing levels to ensure safe and quality patient care.
Comments / 0