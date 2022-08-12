Read full article on original website
Disney to show off a new Marvel mystery project at its first gaming showcase
Disney announced the Disney & Marvel Games showcase for September 9 at 1 PM PT during the D23 Expo. The presentation will have new announcements and reveals from a variety of different teams including Marvel games, Lucasfilm Games, and 20th Century games. Notably, the showcase will reveal a sneak peek...
ComicBook
Viral Yu Yu Hakusho Cosplay Shows Off Kurama's Live-Action Look
One surprisingly hilarious Yu Yu Hakusho cosplay is hyping up Kurama's live-action series debut! Yoshihiro Togashi's original manga series and follow up anime are widely celebrated as some of the most memorable action releases of all time, and that continues to this day even 30 years after its anime adaptation had its full premiere. Now the franchise is getting ready for the kind of comeback fans certainly were not expecting to see as there is currently a new live-action adaptation in the works with Netflix. This new series will debut new takes on the classic favorites, and that includes some very famous faces.
Here's What A Nintendo 64DD Is Worth Today
The Nintendo 64 was an iconic gaming console. When this console was released in 1996, it made waves, bringing video game graphics fully into 3D and acting as a beacon of hope for the future of the Nintendo brand. This was also back when the console wars between Sega and Nintendo were taking place — courtesy of the early '90s heavy hitters: the Sega Genesis and Super Nintendo. With the introduction of both the Nintendo 64 and Sony's PlayStation, Sega effectively hit a brick wall — while Nintendo rolled onward.
Nightingale, the fantasy survival game from former BioWare developers, is delayed
Aaryn Flynn's Inflexion Games studio has pushed the launch of Nightingale into 2023.
ComicBook
New Mortal Kombat Movie Gets First Trailer
After first being spotted online not long ago, Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind has now been confirmed by Warner Bros. with a new trailer released this week. The new Mortal Kombat movie is the latest in the series of animated movies within the fighting game universe and stars Kenshi, the Mortal Kombat fighter that's been playable periodically throughout the games. Other characters were spotted, too, but the film itself does not yet have a confirmed release date.
ComicBook
Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered Mod Adds Black Symbiote Suit
Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered has only just been released and somehow, there are already mods for the game. Marvel's Spider-Man was one of the best games released during the PS4 era and it has only continued to grow in popularity by the fact that it is now available on PC. Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered brings Insomniac's beloved Marvel adventure to the first non-PlayStation platform with all kinds of new bells and whistles to basically make it the definitive version. Not only is it playable on PC, but players can even play it on Steam Deck and it runs exceptionally well and helps elevate the hardware even further.
IGN
Dragon Ball Is Coming to Fortnite This Month
Dragon Ball is the latest anime franchise arriving in Fortnite and it's less than a week away, with Epic Games confirming an August 16 release date. In a relatively vague tweet for those unfamiliar with Dragon Ball, the Fortnite Twitter account posted (below) an image of a golden dragon with the tagline: "Speak. Name your wish."
ComicBook
Disney and Marvel Games Showcase Announced
Disney and Marvel have announced a new showcase that will take place next month focused entirely on upcoming video games that are in the works. The event, which is set to transpire in tandem with D23 Expo, will take place on Friday, September 9th at 1:00 pm PT/4:00 pm ET. And while most of the games that have been confirmed to appear at the show have already been announced, some surprises seem like they will also be in store.
IGN
New Avatar: The Last Airbender Console Game Seemingly Leaks
A new Avatar: The Last Airbender console game called Quest for Balance is seemingly in development, after various versions of it appeared on Amazon Japan listings. As reported by Nintendo Everything, a Nintendo Switch version of the game has been listed on the website with a November 8 release date. Listings for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox One versions can also be found, implying that Quest for Balance will be a console game released across most platforms.
Hogwarts Legacy delayed into 2023, but with a firm release date
A second major delay, though not as long, puts the wizard school game into next year. High-profile Harry Potter game Hogwarts Legacy (opens in new tab) has been delayed to a new release date of February 10th, 2023. That's for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox, with a Switch release on a launch date to "be revealed soon." It's the second time the open-world action RPG set in the 1800s of the Harry Potter Wizarding World has been delayed, first from 2021 into 2022 (opens in new tab), then pinned for a holiday 2022 release (opens in new tab), and now a delay into the first quarter of 2023.
dotesports.com
Try this Madden 23 Expired Trial Fix for Xbox Series X
Madden 23 is set for an Aug. 19 release. Players who pre-ordered the game will get to start enjoying the new game a few days earlier than the rest, however. Madden 23’s early access went live on Aug. 16, and fans on Xbox Series X have been encountering the “Expired Trial Fix” error which has been negatively impacting their gaming experience.
The 36 best PlayStation games of all time, according to critics
The list includes classics like "Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 2" and modern hits like "God of War" and "Elden Ring."
hypebeast.com
THQ Nordic Reboots 'Alone In the Dark' For Current-Gen Platforms
Horror fans will be delighted to learn that THQ Nordic is now rebooting Alone In the Dark for current-gen consoles and PC. The original game was first released all the way back in 1992 and THQ Nordic hopes to retain the core of its experience by bringing players back into the New Orleans of the 1920s, with the infamous Derceto Manor serving as the main setting once again for the title.
ComicBook
Star Wars: Revelations Announced
A new Marvel Comics one-shot will look at the present, the past, and the future of the Star Wars galaxy in comics. StarWars.com has announced Marvel's Star Wars: Revelations, a special one-off issue that will set a course for the future of Marvel's Star Wars series, currently set after Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. Written by Marc Guggenheim (Star Wars: Han Solo & Chewbacca, Star Wars: Age of Rebellion Special) and illustrated by Salvador Larroca (Star Wars: The Mandalorian, Krrsantan: Star Wars Tales), Paco Medina (The Amazing Spider-Man, Fantastic Four), and more, the issue with cover artwork by Phil Noto (Star Wars: Obi-Wan) releases this November.
digitalspy.com
Star Wars releases deluxe Darth Vader lightsaber
Any aspiring Knights of the Ren from the Star Wars universe can soon wield the same lightsaber as Darth Vader. Hasbro and Disney's deluxe toy range, The Black Series, has unveiled a version of the weapon used by Vader to battle Obi-Wan Kenobi in the recent Disney+ live-action series. This...
Polygon
Survival horror game Alone in the Dark is getting a remake
Alone in the Dark, the seminal survivor horror game from 1992, is being reimagined and remade, publisher THQ Nordic announced Friday. The new Alone in the Dark will send players back to 1920s New Orleans and the original game’s Derceto Manor, where Lovecraftian horrors await. Developing the new Alone...
NME
‘Diablo 4’ might have microtransactions according to player survey
A recent survey sent out to players by Activision Blizzard suggests that Diablo 4 may include microtransactions. The apparent survey was posted to the Diablo 4 subreddit in German but was helpfully translated to English by user BellasaurusRawr, and it is mainly focused on pricing (via PCGamesN). The survey includes...
ComicBook
P.T. Developer Responsible for Removing Game From PlayStation Store Speaks Out
The person responsible for pulling the plug on P.T. has spoken out about the matter, noting they wished it had gone differently. P.T. was and still arguably is one of the biggest pieces of viral marketing in all of gaming. It was a free PS4 demo released by a developer/publisher no one had ever heard of it and no one knew anything about it besides the fact it was supposedly quite scary. Players would walk around a seemingly normal home and solve puzzles while things got progressively spookier and more mysterious. At the end, it was revealed that the protagonist was played by Norman Reedus and this was one big ad for a new Silent Hill game from Hideo Kojima. Sadly, just months later, the project was canceled and P.T. was eventually taken down from the PlayStation Store and could never be reinstalled by those who deleted it.
dotesports.com
The worst Call of Duty games of all time, ranked
Call of Duty is one of the most successful entertainment franchises in history. But it’s not all gravy. When you release a new entry every single year for nearly two decades, you’re bound to have some misses along with the hits. Titles like Black Ops 2, Call of Duty 4, Modern Warfare 2, Black Ops III, and others are remembered fondly by most. Others, not so much.
