ClutchPoints

1 big hurdle in Lamar Jackson contract extension talks with Ravens

Lamar Jackson still doesn’t have a new contract extension with the Baltimore Ravens, and time is running out for the two sides to come to terms. This weekend, Jackson gave a deadline of the start of the season to get a deal done. The Ravens begin the 2022 NFL season on Sept. 11 against the […] The post 1 big hurdle in Lamar Jackson contract extension talks with Ravens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Ravens star Lamar Jackson’s contract ultimatum draws strong message from John Harbaugh

Lamar Jackson isn’t messing around. He wants to end this whole contract extension saga and has now set a deadline for the Baltimore Ravens. The former MVP has made it abundantly clear that he does not want negotiations to extend beyond Week 1 of the season, and right now, the ball is in the Ravens’ […] The post Ravens star Lamar Jackson’s contract ultimatum draws strong message from John Harbaugh appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Spun

Official Diagnosis For Browns Rookie Offensive Lineman Revealed

The Cleveland Browns have been hit hard by injuries at the center position. First, projected starter Nick Harris went down with a knee injury during Friday's preseason opener. The injury is expected to end Harris' season. Then, rookie seventh-rounder Dawson Deaton had to be carted off the field during today's...
FOX Sports

Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters returns to practice

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters returned to practice Monday. Peters missed all of last season with a knee injury, and coach John Harbaugh said he's “in a good place” after doing individual work. Baltimore plays its second preseason game at Arizona on Sunday.
