ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Record North Shore

Lyon a Wildcat — again. Local hoops star returns to alma mater as assistant coach

During her time on the basketball court, Maggie Lyon had great timing, whether it was the release of her highly regarded jump shot or her first step into a dribble drive. That attribute has continued into Lyon’s post-playing career. After Northwestern University’s associate head coach, Katie Popovec, was hired to lead Bradley University’s program, Lyon […] The post Lyon a Wildcat — again. Local hoops star returns to alma mater as assistant coach appeared first on The Record.
EVANSTON, IL
chicagobears

Bears launch annual Battle of the Border Sweepstakes

Can't get enough of the storied Bears-Packers rivalry?. Fans can enter the Battle of the Border Sweepstakes brought to you by Rivers Casino now through Friday, August 19 at 3 p.m. (CT). The grand prize winner of the Sweepstakes will win two tickets to both Bears-Packers games this season on Sunday night, Sept. 18 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay and Sunday, Dec. 4 Soldier Field in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Evanston, IL
College Sports
City
Evanston, IL
State
Minnesota State
Local
Illinois College Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
Evanston, IL
Sports
tigerdroppings.com

Chicago: Car Plows Crowd of people fighting in the street.

That was violent. I bet the driver did not see these youths standing in the center of the road in the middle of the night who were all on their way to midnight basketball. There's no story attached to this. LSU Fan. Down a red dirt road. Member since Jan...
CHICAGO, IL
1440 WROK

Take A Scenic Illinois Road Trip To These 10 Hidden Gems

Pack up the car, there's no way you've seen all 10 of these. Believe it or not, fall is about to come knocking on our door. While the season does seem to be getting fleeter (fleetier?) every year, it's still the most beautiful time of year in Illinois. The trees change colors, the rolling hills of the Illinois Plain make the perfect setting for this circular track that will take you to all corners of the state.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria Charter Coach finally filling buses

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Charter Coach Company leaders are thankful to finally see the number of passengers ramping back up. During the week of Aug. 8, the company had more than 5,000 passengers from Chicago to Urbana of students heading back to the University of Illinois. During the beginning stages of the pandemic, however, the company wasn’t having much luck with its mode of transportation.
PEORIA, IL
NBC Chicago

Unconventional Illinois Hot Dog Named Among ‘Best' in U.S.

An Illinois hot dog was plated among the best in the U.S., but it might not be the recipe you're expecting. The Hot Dog Box, located at 4020 N. Milwaukee Ave., took a rather unconventional approach to the dish with its Bronzeville Bourbon Hot Dog, which landed a spot on TastingTable's list of "13 Best Hot Dogs in America."
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#Big Ten Tournament#College Baseball#Wildcats#Nu#Patriot League Coach#Ncaa Tournament
1440 WROK

One of the World’s Most Super Cool Neighborhoods is in Illinois

For that matter, what makes a neighborhood interesting or unique?. For me, it would be like a place where things are just a bit different from the norm. Don't get me wrong, I love a city or town or in this case, a neighborhood that stands out from the rest. It's got some quality, some charm, that you might not find in other places.
CHICAGO, IL
Red Tricycle Chicago

How ‘Bout These Apples? U-Pick Apple Orchards Worth the Trek

Apples are the superheroes of the fruit world—they have the power to keep doctors away, butter up teachers and sweeten snack time. It’s a good thing that orchards near Chicago are keeping up with the demand. Fill your bags with the juicy, ripe fruit at a kid-loved u-pick nearby—the produce is entering prime season, which runs through the end of October or beginning of November. Scroll through our list to see where to reap the harvest (and be sure to pick enough for a Sunday Funday spent baking).
CHICAGO, IL
Q985

One Website says they found the Best Dive Bar in all of Illinois

Inherently if you say you found the Best Dive bar in a certain city or state then you probably haven't because a truly great dive bar should be impossible for major websites to find. But that didn't stop this one site from claiming they found the best dive bar in the Land of Lincoln, and from the looks of it...they may be right.
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Illinois Accepting Bids For Damen Silos in Chicago

Illinois is attempting to sell the Damen Silos in Chicago. The state is accepting bids this fall for the 23-acre abandoned industrial site along the South Branch of the Chicago River. Officials say selling Damen Silos is part of an effort to optimize the State’s real estate portfolio and reduce operating expenses. The property is best known as a backdrop for the 2014 Hollywood blockbuster “Transformers: Age of Extinction.”
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Army
CBS Chicago

Judge allows price-fixing lawsuit to proceed against Northwestern, UChicago, other prominent colleges

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A class action lawsuit is moving forward against 16 prominent universities, including Northwestern University and the University of Chicago, accusing them of holding back financial aid to students who qualified.A federal judge on Monday denied several motions from the schools' defense attorneys, seeking to dismiss the case.The lawsuit, filed in February, accuses the schools of taking part in a price-fixing formula that reduced or eliminated financial aid.The suit names 16 defendants: Ivy League schools Brown University, Columbia University, Cornell University, Dartmouth College, University of Pennsylvania and Yale University, as well as California Institute of Technology, Duke University,...
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

Jeremy Allen White From FX’s The Bear Just Visited Chicago’s Famous Mr. Beef On Orleans

The star of The Bear recently made a visit to the iconic Italian sandwich shop on Orleans St. If you’ve seen the show on Hulu, you’ll probably recognize the restaurant setting as it is based on Chicago’s authentic Italian beef sandwich joint, Mr. Beef. In real life, Mr. Beef on Orleans is located at 666 N Orleans St. and serves up original Italian beef sandwiches for hungry customers. The restaurant itself got a surprise visit from The Bear star yesterday as he stopped by for a sandwich as part of his segment for a local news network.  The Bear follows Carmen (Jeremy Allen White) a brilliant young chef who leaves the fine dining world to run his family’s sandwich shop in Chicago. The fictitious restaurant, The Original Beef of Chicagoland, is said to be located in River North. 
CHICAGO, IL
Axios

Reunion brings stellar Southern to Navy Pier

I recently checked out Chef Art Smith's new Reunion at Navy Pier. Taking over the old Bubba Gump spot, the restaurant marks Smith's return to Chicago and spotlights his gift for Southern cooking. The highlights: I loved Reunion's tender biscuits and juicy fried chicken, which I special-ordered atop a kale...
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Chicago’s ‘safe life’ is long gone

When I was younger, my dad would always talk about how beautiful the city where he grew up was, but how grateful he was to be able to come to and settle in Chicago. Of course, he was talking about Jerusalem, which long before his country, Palestine, was torn by war, was one of the most spectacular cities in the world.
CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK

Does This Popular Mall In Illinois Still Have A Chance At Thriving?

If you've never been to Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg, Illinois, you've saved yourself from impulse buying at every store. Though I shop online a ton now, I do make a trip to Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg from time to time. Something about walking into a huge shopping center and having all the options you need in one giant building makes me happy. That means more walking, but at least I'm not wasting gas driving from place to place!
SCHAUMBURG, IL
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

Filmmaker shooting documentary on Brookfield arcade owner

Is there a Brookfield-centric feature-length documentary on Netflix or some other streaming service in the cards for the future? One local filmmaker thinks it’s possible, and he believes he’s hit upon just the right subject. For about a year, Craig Bass has filmed more than two-dozen formal interviews...
BROOKFIELD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy