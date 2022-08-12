The star of The Bear recently made a visit to the iconic Italian sandwich shop on Orleans St. If you’ve seen the show on Hulu, you’ll probably recognize the restaurant setting as it is based on Chicago’s authentic Italian beef sandwich joint, Mr. Beef. In real life, Mr. Beef on Orleans is located at 666 N Orleans St. and serves up original Italian beef sandwiches for hungry customers. The restaurant itself got a surprise visit from The Bear star yesterday as he stopped by for a sandwich as part of his segment for a local news network. The Bear follows Carmen (Jeremy Allen White) a brilliant young chef who leaves the fine dining world to run his family’s sandwich shop in Chicago. The fictitious restaurant, The Original Beef of Chicagoland, is said to be located in River North.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 18 HOURS AGO