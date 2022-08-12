'He was literally throwing it back' | Texas man found guilty of child sexual assault drinks water during verdict reading, dies afterwards

Read full article on original website
KENS 5
Gov. Greg Abbott re-deploys 'iWatch Texas' law enforcement tip program with Chuck Norris PSA
HOUSTON — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is re-deploying a program to alert law enforcement of suspicious activity at schools as kids are heading back into the classroom. It’s called iWatch Texas and it’s designed to provide law enforcement with quick tips to respond to danger. It’s one...
KENS 5
Boat launches off trailer after pickup truck crashes into barrier on I-35W in Fort Worth, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — A single-vehicle crash caused a boat to launch off a trailer on Interstate 35W Sunday evening, leading to parts of the highway being shut down for hours, Fort Worth police said. Police said they responded to the crash around 6:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes...
KENS 5
Aqib Talib's brother turns himself in after fatal shooting at youth football game
LANCASTER, Texas — The man wanted in the killing of another man during an argument at a youth football game in Lancaster has turned himself into authorities. Yaqub Salik Talib was identified as the suspect in the shooting, which happened Saturday night. Police on Sunday said Talib, the brother...
KENS 5
Why some Texas home prices are falling
TEXAS, USA — It’s not a “buyer’s market” yet, but it’s definitely not the “seller’s market” we were seeing just several months ago. San Antonio had its smallest month-to-month home price increase in 2022, inching up from $339,317 in May to $340,000 in June. The Houston area also logged the smallest increase we have seen this year, going up just a notch to $351,500 in June from $350,000 the month before.
KENS 5
Severe storms move through south Texas
TEXAS, USA — Multiple Tornado Warnings issued for south Texas communities Monday afternoon have expired as severe weather moves through the region. Those storms are causing downpours in regions to the south and west of San Antonio, which is why the National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for parts of La Salle, McMuellen, Jim Wells and Duval counties. It's in effect until at least 6 p.m.
