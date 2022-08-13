ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'I'd Stick With Firmino' - Pundit Tips Brazilian To Get Nod Over Darwin Nunez For Liverpool Clash With Crystal Palace

By Neil Andrew
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EqgKw_0hFvTAtN00

A former player has tipped Roberto Firmino to start Liverpool's Premier League clash with Crystal Palace at Anfield on Monday ahead of new signing Darwin Nunez.

A former player has tipped Roberto Firmino to start Liverpool's Premier League clash with Crystal Palace at Anfield on Monday ahead of new signing Darwin Nunez.

IMAGO / Action Plus

The Brazilian was ineffective before being substituted for Nunez in last Saturday's 2-2 draw at Fulham, with the 23-year-old scoring the first equaliser before setting up Mohamed Salah for the second to earn the Reds a point.

Despite Firmino's lack of impact on the season's opening game, former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan told Football Insider he would stick with the 30-year-old and leave Nunez on the bench.

“You can’t write anyone off after one game. No one is really in their stride yet, and I think it takes four or five games to get there. No team has hit the ground running yet.

“I’d stick with Firmino. I’m sure Nunez is still learning a lot about the Premier League, and right now he’s effective when he’s coming off the bench.

“That could be a great weapon against Palace. Jurgen Klopp knows what he’s doing, and he’s sticking with what he knows.

“Nunez is still adjusting to the pace and the intensity of the Premier League – but he’ll be ready for his Anfield debut from the bench.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eWbwp_0hFvTAtN00

IMAGO / PA Images

LFCTR Verdict

Whelan is correct that Nunez has been effective when coming off of the bench in both the Community Shield against Manchester City and at Craven Cottage last week so it is an option that Klopp may consider.

The transformation of the team and specifically Salah when the Uruguayan took to the field was so significant however, it is difficult to ignore his claims to start the match.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Alaba, Ancelotti, Real Madrid and playing smart: How LaLiga's champions outthought Almeria

When Real Madrid's second goal went in at Almeria on Sunday night, Davide Ancelotti was up and off the away team bench like an Olympic sprinter erupting from his blocks. It's a great image, too. As the stadium reacts to David Alaba's wondrous free kick that put the Spanish champions 2-1 up, sealing another of their famous fightback "remontadas," Ancelotti Jr. is roaring up at the heavens, knees bent, arms pumped towards the sky, leaning backwards until he's practically doubled up: this is a man completely consumed by joy and vindication.
MLS
SB Nation

Chelsea, Inter Milan agree Cesare Casadei transfer — reports

Cesare Casadei is set to become Chelsea’s latest signing, as not long after agreeing personal terms on a six-year contract, Chelsea have now also agreed financial terms for his transfer from Inter Milan. The 19-year-old highly rated midfielder should be joining this week, after going through all the customary steps and formalities, including a medical.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roberto Firmino
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Mohamed Salah
SB Nation

Chelsea 2 - 2 Tottenham Hotspur: Tempers flare in heated draw

It definitely felt like another Battle at the Bridge as Spurs grabbed a late equalizer to get a point at Stamford Bridge, 2-2. Antonio Conte made no changes to his lineup again, trusting the players he closed out the season with and opened this year’s campaign. As midweek matches become a thing, the lineup rotations will certainly be a thing but Conte knows his comfort level. Tuchel countered with a back three of their own in hopes of slowing down the attacking band. Chelsea also rolled out newly signed Marc Cucurella, who cost a whopping £55m plus add-ons to slot into the left fullback position.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Fulham#Crystal Palace#Brazilian#Reds#Football Insider#The Premier League
SB Nation

DONE DEAL: Giovani Lo Celso returns to Villarreal on season-long loan

Giovani Lo Celso had a very good loan at Villarreal in the latter half of last season. Now, he’s returning to the same club for another loan for the duration of the 2022-23 campaign. Both Villarreal and Tottenham Hotspur announced the full season loan of Lo Celso via social media.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Fulham F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
NewsBreak
Facebook
SB Nation

Liverpool U21s Earn Late Draw With Brighton In Premier League 2 Play

The Liverpool U21 team earned their first point of the Premier League 2 season, clawing back a late goal to earn a 1-1 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion. Barry Lewtas’ side, which dropped a 3-0 result to Manchester City in their opening match last season, looked destined for their second consecutive loss after conceding in the 86th minute. The young Reds, however, didn’t quit, and left back Luke Chambers cut a ball back into the box for Layton Stewart to bury in the 89th minute.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Manchester United Supporters Trust will 'demand answers' from board

Manchester United Supporters Trust says it will "demand answers" from those running the club after a "humiliatingly bad" start to the season. United have lost both of their opening games and currently sit bottom of the Premier League. Manager Erik ten Hag cancelled the players' day off on Sunday following...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

'Vardy doesn't fit United's mould, but transfer wouldn't surprise me'

Jamie Vardy doesn't "fit the mould" for Manchester United, but football presenter and reporter Alison Bender wouldn't be surprised to see the Leicester City striker move to Old Trafford. She told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "It’s interesting because you only have to flick through a few of the back...
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
516K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

 https://www.si.com/soccer/liverpool

Comments / 0

Community Policy