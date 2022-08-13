'I'd Stick With Firmino' - Pundit Tips Brazilian To Get Nod Over Darwin Nunez For Liverpool Clash With Crystal Palace

A former player has tipped Roberto Firmino to start Liverpool's Premier League clash with Crystal Palace at Anfield on Monday ahead of new signing Darwin Nunez.

IMAGO / Action Plus

The Brazilian was ineffective before being substituted for Nunez in last Saturday's 2-2 draw at Fulham, with the 23-year-old scoring the first equaliser before setting up Mohamed Salah for the second to earn the Reds a point.

Despite Firmino's lack of impact on the season's opening game, former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan told Football Insider he would stick with the 30-year-old and leave Nunez on the bench.

“You can’t write anyone off after one game. No one is really in their stride yet, and I think it takes four or five games to get there. No team has hit the ground running yet.

“I’d stick with Firmino. I’m sure Nunez is still learning a lot about the Premier League, and right now he’s effective when he’s coming off the bench.

“That could be a great weapon against Palace. Jurgen Klopp knows what he’s doing, and he’s sticking with what he knows.

“Nunez is still adjusting to the pace and the intensity of the Premier League – but he’ll be ready for his Anfield debut from the bench.”

IMAGO / PA Images

LFCTR Verdict

Whelan is correct that Nunez has been effective when coming off of the bench in both the Community Shield against Manchester City and at Craven Cottage last week so it is an option that Klopp may consider.

The transformation of the team and specifically Salah when the Uruguayan took to the field was so significant however, it is difficult to ignore his claims to start the match.

