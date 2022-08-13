Read full article on original website
Related
biztoc.com
Incredible Health passes unicorn valuation as it bags $80M Series B
Incredible Health, a US-based job-matching platform which made nurses its first focus, has closed an $80 million Series B funding round and announced hitting a $1.65BN unicorn valuation, billing itself as the highest valued “tech-enabled” career marketplace in the healthcare sector — a couple of (pandemic-struck) years after closing a $15M Series A. The latest […]
biztoc.com
Lowe's posts surprise drop in comp sales on slowing demand
Lowe's Cos Inc. warned of a hit to annual sales on Wednesday after reporting a surprise drop in quarterly comparable sales, as demand for tools and paints eased from pandemic highs due to rising inflation and office reopenings. Still, the home improvement chain said it expects its 2022 per-share profit...
biztoc.com
VidMob, which offers tools for marketers to create digital ads, raised a $110M Series D led by Shamrock, source says at a $500M valuation, up from $290M in 2021
Software company VidMob Inc. said it closed a Series D funding round for $110 million as it seeks to expand its offerings that help marketers make and improve their digital advertising. The round was led by Shamrock Capital and included new investors eGateway Capital Advisors and venture-capital firm Proof. Existing...
biztoc.com
Expansion of short-term BTC holders suggests 'final flush' of sellers
A recent spike in short-term BTC holders could signal a “final flush” of sellers, meaning the capitulation events have played out, leaving the market ready for months of accumulation. The latest The Week On Chain report from market analysis firm Glassnode on Aug. 15 points out that short-term...
Comments / 0