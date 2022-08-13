Read full article on original website
countynewsonline.org
William K Falknor
DECEMBER 11, 1961 – AUGUST 14, 2022. William K. Falknor, age 60 of Union City, Indiana passed away suddenly on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at 12: 57 AM at the Ascension St. Vincent Hospital, Winchester, Indiana. Born in New Madison, Ohio on December 11, 1961. Bill had worked various jobs through the years, including hog farming, a delivery driver for Panther, and was in the process of starting a concession business. He enjoyed tractor pulls and the Steam Thrashers; dancing, roller skating; many years ago he was on the speed team. He will be truly missed. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother James Falknor.
countynewsonline.org
David Keith Patterson
October 14, 1942 ~ August 15, 2022 (age 79) David Keith Patterson, age 79, of West Milton, passed away on Monday, August 15, 2022 at Hospice of Miami County Inpatient Unit. He was born October 14, 1942 to Cletus Patterson & Eula (Harshbarger) Thornburg in Greenville, Ohio. He is preceded...
countynewsonline.org
Rita Marlene Fannon
OCTOBER 12, 1932 – JULY 11, 2022. Rita Marlene (Curtner) Fannon, 89, previously of Greenville, Ohio, passed away on July 11, 2022 in Lindstrom, MN. Rita was born on October 12, 1932 to Leonard and Iris (Hollinger) Curtner in Gettysburg, Ohio. Graduating from Gettysburg High School in 1950. After graduation, Rita landed her first job as a secretary at Davis Buick. Davis Buick changed to Bob Ross Buick, which she continued to work for a total of 57 years until her retirement. The Bob Ross family became an extension of Rita’s family and has been supportive throughout her life.
countynewsonline.org
Charlotte Bailey
MAY 3, 1926 – AUGUST 1, 2022. Charlotte Maurine Bailey was resting peacefully in her home when she went to be with the Lord on August 1, 2022. She was born in Booneville, Mississippi on May 3, 1926 to Adrian and Caroline (Barnhart) Tester. She is preceded in death...
countynewsonline.org
Welcome GPD’s newest officer: Jackie Barton
Greenville – On Monday (Aug, 15) morning Mayor Steve Willman swore in the newest police officer for the GPD. Officer Jackie Barton is a graduate from the police academy at Edison State Community College and she served for several years as a Deputy with the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.
countynewsonline.org
MOTORCYCLE OHIO PRESENTS ‘SAVED BY THE HELMET AWARD’
(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Motorcycle Ohio, a division of the Ohio Traffic Safety Office, will present Austin Caldwell of Fayetteville a “Saved by the Helmet” award. The award is given throughout the year to those who survive serious crashes while wearing a helmet. On June 6 2018, Caldwell was on his way to work as an EMT/Firefighter when he was hit by a driver who turned in front of him on US Route 50 in Jackson Township. Caldwell was thrown from his motorcycle into the opposite lane of traffic, and hospitalized with serious injuries. An Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper told his family that the only thing that saved his life was his helmet.
countynewsonline.org
Welcome to the 2022-2023 School Year
Welcome to the 2022-2023 school year. We hope everyone had a wonderful summer break. Our. administration and staff are eager to begin another year with students, parents, grandparents, and. community members. We hope to work with everyone to make this another successful instructional year. With the beginning of the 2022-2023...
countynewsonline.org
Greenville Public Library offering COSI Learning Lunchboxes to patrons
GREENVILLE – While the Children’s Department at Greenville Public Library is taking the month of August off from programming, we are proud to offer COSI Learning Lunchboxes to local families!. Beginning August 15, GPL will be offering 100 Learning Lunchboxes to families with children ages 6-12. Each dinosaur-themed...
countynewsonline.org
Ribbon Cutting & Opening of Greenville City Schools Fieldhouse
It was another big day for the Greenville City Schools: on Sunday, the new Fieldhouse at the Harmon Field was officially opened with a ribbon cutting event. And with that, Phase 2 of the new athletic complex is completed. Partner and supporter in the naming the facility are Wayne HealthSports/Orthopedic...
countynewsonline.org
Garage Sale – Greenville – August 19/20
When: August 19, 2022 8AM – 4PM and August 20, 2022 8AM – ? What: Wedding decor, women’s clothes, lots of random stuff.
countynewsonline.org
Annual free combine clinics for our area farmers
Do you own a Case IH or New Holland combine? Or do you run a MacDon Draper head? Apple Farm Service is excited to host their annual Combine Clinics between the dates of September 7th and 14th. The Combine Clinics offer an interactive experience to ready you and your machine for this fall’s harvest.
countynewsonline.org
Boys golf plays at the Troy Invitational
Boys golf team finished in 14th place at the Troy Invitational. Ethan Sunsdahl shot an 84 to lead the Wave. Mason Shuttleworth shot a 92, Bryce Blumenstock a 101 and Aidan Honeyman a 101 to round out the Waves scoring. Also playing was Carson Good with a 110 and Will...
