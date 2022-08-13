(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Motorcycle Ohio, a division of the Ohio Traffic Safety Office, will present Austin Caldwell of Fayetteville a “Saved by the Helmet” award. The award is given throughout the year to those who survive serious crashes while wearing a helmet. On June 6 2018, Caldwell was on his way to work as an EMT/Firefighter when he was hit by a driver who turned in front of him on US Route 50 in Jackson Township. Caldwell was thrown from his motorcycle into the opposite lane of traffic, and hospitalized with serious injuries. An Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper told his family that the only thing that saved his life was his helmet.

