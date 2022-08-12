ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitchfork

Lizzo Shares New Video for “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)”: Watch

Lizzo has released a music video for the song “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” from her new album Special. She co-directed the video with Christian Breslauer, who handled the visual for “About Damn Time.” The “2 Be Loved” video picks up where the visual for “Truth Hurts” left off, with Lizzo taking a solo drive in the desert. Watch it below.
talentrecap.com

‘American Idol’ Winner Laine Hardy Returns with New Music After Arrest

American Idol Season 17 winner Laine Hardy has returned to social media following his arrest in April for allegedly spying on a female college student. The 21-year-old singer posted an Instagram video performing a new original song called “Party I Can Play.”. Laine Hardy Returns After Arrest with New...
The FADER

Watch the video for U.S. Girls’ “So Typically Now”

Until today, it had been almost 20 months since Toronto-based singer-songwriter-producer Meg Remy released her most recent single as U.S. Girls — a Santa Clause diss track featuring Rich Morel — and nearly two-and-a-half years since the arrival of Heavy Light, her seventh studio album under the misleading moniker. The wait ended this afternoon, when Remy dropped a new track titled “So Typically Now” alongside a sleek, self-directed music video.
American Songwriter

8 of the Best Love Songs From the ’80s

MTV. The Moonwalk. Madonna. The ’80s were nothing short of magical (at least when viewing with rose-colored glasses). Music in this decade wasn’t bad either. Thanks to numerous new technologies, a unique sound was curated that included synthesizer sounds and drum reverb. It was a sound all its own.
PopSugar

Beyoncé Continues Her "Renaissance" Era With "I'm That Girl" Video

Beyoncé's "Renaissance" era continues! On Friday, the 40-year-old icon dropped a teaser for the upcoming music video for "I'm That Girl," reminding her fans of her main character energy. In the short clip, Beyoncé is shown cooking up a meal in a metallic armor bodysuit. Visuals then cut to the singer having the time of her life at a club.
Rolling Stone

Beyoncé Enlists Will.i.am, Honey Dijon for New ‘Break My Soul’ Remix EP

Click here to read the full article. Beyoncé tapped Will.i.am, Honey Dijon, and more to remix her Renaissance single “Break My Soul” for a new EP. Beyoncé dropped the the four remixes digitally Tuesday night, Aug. 2. Along with Will.i.am and Honey Dijon, there are contributions from Chicago house great Terry Hunter and the multitalented DJ/producer/percussionist/singer Nita Aviance. On Twitter, Nita celebrated the new remix, writing, “anyone comin @Beyonce for this moment not bein bout real house music, CATCH, they got ya girl involved! this one is for the queens, dancefloor divas & all the late-night revelers. see u at the club.” Honey...
The FADER

Song You Need: Joony’s “I’m In Love” is a gorgeous and funky ballad

The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Joony is from Silver Spring, Maryland, but there’s a shapelessness to his music that makes it feel like he could be from anywhere. On one song he’ll hit the DMV flow and punch in designer flexes with fellow DMV rapper Lil Gray. On another, thick and syrupy R&B basslines hollow out deep grooves as he sings about his regrets in a past relationship, or he could even be rapping over the skittering breaks of “Drifting in Tokyo.”
Complex

Hudson Mohawke Shares New Album ‘Cry Sugar’

Seven years since the release of his last full-length offering, Hudson Mohawke returns with his third studio album Cry Sugar. The 19-track project marks the Scottish artist’s first new material since 2016’s Ded Sec – Watch Dogs 2 (Original Game Soundtrack), and follows the series of mixtapes (B.B.H.E., Poom Gems, and Airborne Lard), which featured unreleased music that had been in his vault, Mohawke put out in 2020.
Vibe

JID Drops “Dance Now” Music Video Ahead Of New Album

JID has enlisted singer Foushee and rapper Kenny Mason for his latest single, “Dance Now.” On the Christo-produced track, the rapper shares the viewpoint of his hometown Atlanta. The song and music video portray the A and the different experiences through his lyrics. “I’m not a two-steppin’ man, I said, ‘I do not dance,'” he raps, kicking off the song’s second verse.More from VIBE.comDJ Khaled, Drake, And Lil Baby Get Surgical In "Staying Alive" Music VideoJohn Legend Announces 'Legend' Album, Drops New Saweetie-Assisted SingleJID, J. Cole, Sheck Wes, And Kenny Mason Are Ready For War In "Stick" Music Video Stemming from the...
Pitchfork

Mike Releases Disco! Vinyl, Shares New “Alarmed!” Video: Watch

Mike is releasing his 2021 album Disco! on vinyl for the first time. The LP is available at the online shop for his label 10k. To accompany the vinyl release, Mike has shared the music video for his Disco! standout “Alarmed!,” featuring Tigrayan rapper Sideshow. The visual was filmed in Dublin, Ireland by FindJordy, and follows the two rappers through the city as they ride around in cars, hang out in alleyways smoking, and trade verses over the beat. Check it out below.
The FADER

Song You Need: BLK ODYSSY and Mereba’s “GHOST RIDE” is a hypnotizing slow burner

The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. BLK ODYSSY, the musical project of New Jersey-born, Texas-based artist Juwan Elcock, explores the horrors of violence and nuanced textures of love and loss through funk. On BLK VINTAGE, he does this by reflecting on how violence persists through alcoholism, paranoia, and memory. His music can sound like a patchwork quilt made out of decades of funk and soul, as if he’s unconsciously referencing his parent’s CD booklet.
Stereogum

Ronald Isley & Beyoncé – “Make Me Say It Again, Girl”

Beyoncé is coming off a big week. Her new album Renaissance debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200, she notched her first solo Hot 100 #1 since 2008 with the ascendance of “Break My Soul,” and she appeared on Stereogum’s reader-voted Song Of The Summer list. Not bad, Bey!
