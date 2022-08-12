Read full article on original website
Corey Hales Wants To ‘Cool It Down’ In New Music Video
Up and coming Boston artist Corey Hales delivers a visual to accompany his silky smooth track that was released earlier this year.
musictimes.com
Jamie Campbell Bower New Song: Singer Shocks Fans With Dark Vocals, Sinister Music Video
After playing the role of Vecna, the Upside Down's most feared creature from "Stranger Things," Jamie Campbell Bower is ready to takeover the music industry as he released a new song and music video. According to Loudwire, the 33-year-old actor dropped a song titled "I Am" which was accompanied with...
People
Grace Leer Takes Fans on a Visual Time Warp in New Music Video for Much-Loved Single 'Ones Before Me'
Grace Leer was once that girl that spent her childhood days singing country songs into the mirror above her bedroom dresser, dreaming of the day that she would be the one in the spotlight. "I grew up with a hairbrush in my hand," remembers Leer, 30, during an interview with...
Lizzo Shares New Video for “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)”: Watch
Lizzo has released a music video for the song “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” from her new album Special. She co-directed the video with Christian Breslauer, who handled the visual for “About Damn Time.” The “2 Be Loved” video picks up where the visual for “Truth Hurts” left off, with Lizzo taking a solo drive in the desert. Watch it below.
talentrecap.com
‘American Idol’ Winner Laine Hardy Returns with New Music After Arrest
American Idol Season 17 winner Laine Hardy has returned to social media following his arrest in April for allegedly spying on a female college student. The 21-year-old singer posted an Instagram video performing a new original song called “Party I Can Play.”. Laine Hardy Returns After Arrest with New...
The FADER
Watch the video for U.S. Girls’ “So Typically Now”
Until today, it had been almost 20 months since Toronto-based singer-songwriter-producer Meg Remy released her most recent single as U.S. Girls — a Santa Clause diss track featuring Rich Morel — and nearly two-and-a-half years since the arrival of Heavy Light, her seventh studio album under the misleading moniker. The wait ended this afternoon, when Remy dropped a new track titled “So Typically Now” alongside a sleek, self-directed music video.
8 of the Best Love Songs From the ’80s
MTV. The Moonwalk. Madonna. The ’80s were nothing short of magical (at least when viewing with rose-colored glasses). Music in this decade wasn’t bad either. Thanks to numerous new technologies, a unique sound was curated that included synthesizer sounds and drum reverb. It was a sound all its own.
Corey Feldman Drops New Music Video for “Without U” (Exclusive American Songwriter Premiere)
Corey Feldman has a long history in American pop culture. The new chapter is here today. A heartthrob teen idol in the ’80s and ’90s, Feldman is known for starring roles in movies like Goonies, Stand By Me, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. But he also prides himself...
PopSugar
Beyoncé Continues Her "Renaissance" Era With "I'm That Girl" Video
Beyoncé's "Renaissance" era continues! On Friday, the 40-year-old icon dropped a teaser for the upcoming music video for "I'm That Girl," reminding her fans of her main character energy. In the short clip, Beyoncé is shown cooking up a meal in a metallic armor bodysuit. Visuals then cut to the singer having the time of her life at a club.
Beyoncé Enlists Will.i.am, Honey Dijon for New ‘Break My Soul’ Remix EP
Click here to read the full article. Beyoncé tapped Will.i.am, Honey Dijon, and more to remix her Renaissance single “Break My Soul” for a new EP. Beyoncé dropped the the four remixes digitally Tuesday night, Aug. 2. Along with Will.i.am and Honey Dijon, there are contributions from Chicago house great Terry Hunter and the multitalented DJ/producer/percussionist/singer Nita Aviance. On Twitter, Nita celebrated the new remix, writing, “anyone comin @Beyonce for this moment not bein bout real house music, CATCH, they got ya girl involved! this one is for the queens, dancefloor divas & all the late-night revelers. see u at the club.” Honey...
The FADER
Song You Need: Joony’s “I’m In Love” is a gorgeous and funky ballad
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Joony is from Silver Spring, Maryland, but there’s a shapelessness to his music that makes it feel like he could be from anywhere. On one song he’ll hit the DMV flow and punch in designer flexes with fellow DMV rapper Lil Gray. On another, thick and syrupy R&B basslines hollow out deep grooves as he sings about his regrets in a past relationship, or he could even be rapping over the skittering breaks of “Drifting in Tokyo.”
Complex
Hudson Mohawke Shares New Album ‘Cry Sugar’
Seven years since the release of his last full-length offering, Hudson Mohawke returns with his third studio album Cry Sugar. The 19-track project marks the Scottish artist’s first new material since 2016’s Ded Sec – Watch Dogs 2 (Original Game Soundtrack), and follows the series of mixtapes (B.B.H.E., Poom Gems, and Airborne Lard), which featured unreleased music that had been in his vault, Mohawke put out in 2020.
New Music Friday: Toosii Releases Single & Video For ‘Lonely’
After the success of last month's 'Love Is...,' the R&B crooner returns with a new single and video to accompany it.
Hear Beyoncé, Isley Brothers’ Reimagining of “Make Me Say It Again Girl, Pts. 1 & 2”
A few days ago, Beyoncé and Ronald Isley announced that they were gearing up for a duet of the Isley Brothers’ classic “Make Me Say It Again Girl, Pts. 1 & 2.” The reimagined version is set to appear on the Isley Brothers‘ upcoming album, which is slated for release later this year.
JID Drops “Dance Now” Music Video Ahead Of New Album
JID has enlisted singer Foushee and rapper Kenny Mason for his latest single, “Dance Now.” On the Christo-produced track, the rapper shares the viewpoint of his hometown Atlanta. The song and music video portray the A and the different experiences through his lyrics. “I’m not a two-steppin’ man, I said, ‘I do not dance,'” he raps, kicking off the song’s second verse.More from VIBE.comDJ Khaled, Drake, And Lil Baby Get Surgical In "Staying Alive" Music VideoJohn Legend Announces 'Legend' Album, Drops New Saweetie-Assisted SingleJID, J. Cole, Sheck Wes, And Kenny Mason Are Ready For War In "Stick" Music Video Stemming from the...
Mike Releases Disco! Vinyl, Shares New “Alarmed!” Video: Watch
Mike is releasing his 2021 album Disco! on vinyl for the first time. The LP is available at the online shop for his label 10k. To accompany the vinyl release, Mike has shared the music video for his Disco! standout “Alarmed!,” featuring Tigrayan rapper Sideshow. The visual was filmed in Dublin, Ireland by FindJordy, and follows the two rappers through the city as they ride around in cars, hang out in alleyways smoking, and trade verses over the beat. Check it out below.
The FADER
Song You Need: BLK ODYSSY and Mereba’s “GHOST RIDE” is a hypnotizing slow burner
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. BLK ODYSSY, the musical project of New Jersey-born, Texas-based artist Juwan Elcock, explores the horrors of violence and nuanced textures of love and loss through funk. On BLK VINTAGE, he does this by reflecting on how violence persists through alcoholism, paranoia, and memory. His music can sound like a patchwork quilt made out of decades of funk and soul, as if he’s unconsciously referencing his parent’s CD booklet.
musictimes.com
Lizzo ‘2 B Loved’ Release Date: Rapper’s Wedding Gets Canceled in New Music Video
It's Lizzo's special day! The singer is set to get married in her upcoming music video but it appears that things didn't go according to plan as she left the ceremony to do something else. Taking to her official Instagram account, the "About Damn Time" hitmaker shared a short teaser...
thesource.com
Beyoncé and Madonna Collaborate for the First Time on “Break My Soul (THE QUEENS Remix)”
Beyoncé is back with more tunes shortly after the release of Renaissance. Teaming with Madonna, Queen Bey released “Break My Soul (The Queens Remix).” This is the first collaboration between Beyoncé and The Material Girl. In the single, Beyoncé shouted out iconic Black women in music,...
Stereogum
Ronald Isley & Beyoncé – “Make Me Say It Again, Girl”
Beyoncé is coming off a big week. Her new album Renaissance debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200, she notched her first solo Hot 100 #1 since 2008 with the ascendance of “Break My Soul,” and she appeared on Stereogum’s reader-voted Song Of The Summer list. Not bad, Bey!
