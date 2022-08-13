ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Comments / 0

Related
FOX54 News

Things to do in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Looking for something to do in Huntsville? Huntsville Parks & Recreation released a new guide activity guide for the fall. The Fall Program Guide has activities, events and programs for every interest, age and ability. Dorianne Johnson, Recreation Superintendent of Community Services, encourages residents to learn more about the 100 free programs offered by Parks & Recreation across 60 public parks, 15 recreation centers and six sports complexes.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
thebamabuzz.com

28 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, August 15

We’ve got the inside scoop on 28 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including a new mixed-use development coming to Cummings Research Park in Huntsville. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. The Arcadia | Cummings Research Park,...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
City
Decatur, AL
Huntsville, AL
Health
County
Madison County, AL
Local
Alabama Health
AL.com

First restaurant set to open at Huntsville’s Hays Farm development

The first restaurant at south Huntsville’s sprawling Hays Farm development is set to open. Amerigo will open its doors to customers Aug. 29 at its location at 9020 Memorial Parkway SW next to Staples. Part of Nashville-based 4Top Hospitality, Amerigo touts itself as an “upscale-casual neighborhood Italian restaurant.” It’s...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elder Care#Senior Care#Home Care Agency#Pure Intentions Home Care#Exclusive Love#Llc
The Cullman Tribune

Multi-department Rock the South debriefing held

CULLMAN, Ala. – A multi-department Rock the South (RTS) debriefing was held Monday morning, with representatives from local and statewide law enforcement, emergency medical services and emergency management agencies ready to hash out what went well and identify areas for improvement going forward with the annual event.  Cullman Fire Rescue Chief Brian Bradberry reported that having added personnel and physicians on-site made a positive impact; however, he said the lack of signage on the event side of the sponsor row tents made deciphering where assistance was needed difficult. He recommended tents on one side being labeled with even numbers and the...
CULLMAN, AL
AL.com

Motorcyclist dies in north Alabama accident

One man died Tuesday in a two-vehicle traffic accident in Athens, police said. Police identified the victim as Andrue Josiff Olson, 25, of Athens. Olson was driving a motorcycle and collided with another vehicle, according to police. The accident occurred about 12:22 p.m. on U.S. 72 and Hastings Road. Updated...
ATHENS, AL
AL.com

Frontier Airlines to halt service at Huntsville airport

Frontier Airlines is apparently pulling out of the Huntsville market, completing its withdrawal from the state of Alabama where it once operated flights out of Birmingham and Mobile as well as Huntsville. A spokeswoman for Huntsville International Airport said Frontier -- which operated flights to and from Orlando and Denver...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Health Services
WAFF

Traffic halted for crash on Hwy. 72 in Madison

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Traffic on Highway 72 westbound is experiencing delays following a crash that occurred Monday morning. According to an alert from the Madison Police Department, the crash is in the area of Hwy. 72 and Hughes Rd. Anyone driving in the area is urged to proceed with...
MADISON, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Morgan County farmer wins excellence award

Joshua Melson of Morgan County won the Young Farmers Excellence in Agriculture contest Aug. 6. At the Alabama Farmers Federation annual meeting in Montgomery. In December, Melson will receive a zero turn Grasshopper Lawnmower, sponsored by Corteva agriscience. He will also represent Alabama during the American Farm Bureau Federation national competition in San Juan, Puerto Rico, in January 2023. During the competition, participants showcase agriculture’s role in their lives and present solutions to major hurdles facing agriculture. The Young Farmers contest, for ages 18-35, was held during the Alabama Farmers Federation Farm & Land Expo in Birmingham. Melson, left, is pictured with Federation President Jimmy Parnell.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Slim Chickens opening in Huntsville

Huntsville is getting its own piece of Slim Chickens. A new location of the restaurant is set to open Aug. 15 at 11594 Memorial Parkway South. It joins two other Madison County locations. Both of those are in the city of Madison. All three are owned by experienced restaurateurs Alan Renfroe and Dana Price of Legends Development LLC.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

This dental clinic offers free service for people in need

MADISON, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Many of us go to the dentist twice a year without thinking twice about it. To some people though, dental care is a luxury. That’s why the Community Free Dental Clinic in Huntsville is working to treat people for free who otherwise might not be able to afford it.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
CBS 42

Water services to be temporarily halted in parts of Cullman Tuesday

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — Work being down in downtown Cullman will cause water services in parts of the city to be temporarily halted Tuesday. According to the city, the Cullman Water Department will be working at the intersection of 4th Street SW and 4th Avenue SW and at the intersection of 5th Street SW and […]
CULLMAN, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Two join the Falkville Police Department

Officer James Ashley and Officer Brandon Knutson graduated from the police academy July 28. They are full-time police officers serving the Town of Falkville. Both officers have prior military service in the United States Marine Corps.
FALKVILLE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy