Huntsville church hosting free food box giveaway
A local church is hosting a free food box giveaway this Saturday, August 20.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Looking for something to do in Huntsville? Huntsville Parks & Recreation released a new guide activity guide for the fall. The Fall Program Guide has activities, events and programs for every interest, age and ability. Dorianne Johnson, Recreation Superintendent of Community Services, encourages residents to learn more about the 100 free programs offered by Parks & Recreation across 60 public parks, 15 recreation centers and six sports complexes.
28 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, August 15
We’ve got the inside scoop on 28 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including a new mixed-use development coming to Cummings Research Park in Huntsville. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. The Arcadia | Cummings Research Park,...
Huntsville Housing Authority hopes for community support in 2023
As the city grows, so does the need for affordable housing. So, looking ahead, McGinnis' goal is to educate the remainder of the community on what they can do to help HHA provide more housing for those in need.
First restaurant set to open at Huntsville’s Hays Farm development
The first restaurant at south Huntsville’s sprawling Hays Farm development is set to open. Amerigo will open its doors to customers Aug. 29 at its location at 9020 Memorial Parkway SW next to Staples. Part of Nashville-based 4Top Hospitality, Amerigo touts itself as an “upscale-casual neighborhood Italian restaurant.” It’s...
Diversicare hosting Monday job fair at Huntsville Career Center
Looking for a job in the medical field? An upcoming job fair will fill open positions with Diversicare across Huntsville and Madison County.
Venardos Circus returning to Huntsville
The 2022 stop will be the circus's third time in the Rocket City - the show previously came to town in 2019 and 2021.
Huntsville Utility workers push for union ‘representation’ on work conditions, other issues
A group of Huntsville Utilities workers is asking the City Council to enter into an ongoing “Memorandum of Understanding” about work conditions and other issues with a national utility workers’ union. About 30 utility workers came to Thursday night’s council meeting and filled most of the audience...
Multi-department Rock the South debriefing held
CULLMAN, Ala. – A multi-department Rock the South (RTS) debriefing was held Monday morning, with representatives from local and statewide law enforcement, emergency medical services and emergency management agencies ready to hash out what went well and identify areas for improvement going forward with the annual event. Cullman Fire Rescue Chief Brian Bradberry reported that having added personnel and physicians on-site made a positive impact; however, he said the lack of signage on the event side of the sponsor row tents made deciphering where assistance was needed difficult. He recommended tents on one side being labeled with even numbers and the...
Huntsville/Madison County Chamber announces 2022 Best Places to Work
The Huntsville/Madison County Chamber has officially announced the winners of the 2022 Best Places to Work Awards at a luncheon Tuesday.
Motorcyclist dies in north Alabama accident
One man died Tuesday in a two-vehicle traffic accident in Athens, police said. Police identified the victim as Andrue Josiff Olson, 25, of Athens. Olson was driving a motorcycle and collided with another vehicle, according to police. The accident occurred about 12:22 p.m. on U.S. 72 and Hastings Road. Updated...
Frontier Airlines to halt service at Huntsville airport
Frontier Airlines is apparently pulling out of the Huntsville market, completing its withdrawal from the state of Alabama where it once operated flights out of Birmingham and Mobile as well as Huntsville. A spokeswoman for Huntsville International Airport said Frontier -- which operated flights to and from Orlando and Denver...
Traffic halted for crash on Hwy. 72 in Madison
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Traffic on Highway 72 westbound is experiencing delays following a crash that occurred Monday morning. According to an alert from the Madison Police Department, the crash is in the area of Hwy. 72 and Hughes Rd. Anyone driving in the area is urged to proceed with...
Morgan County farmer wins excellence award
Joshua Melson of Morgan County won the Young Farmers Excellence in Agriculture contest Aug. 6. At the Alabama Farmers Federation annual meeting in Montgomery. In December, Melson will receive a zero turn Grasshopper Lawnmower, sponsored by Corteva agriscience. He will also represent Alabama during the American Farm Bureau Federation national competition in San Juan, Puerto Rico, in January 2023. During the competition, participants showcase agriculture’s role in their lives and present solutions to major hurdles facing agriculture. The Young Farmers contest, for ages 18-35, was held during the Alabama Farmers Federation Farm & Land Expo in Birmingham. Melson, left, is pictured with Federation President Jimmy Parnell.
Huntsville Hospital received $2 million in pandemic aid despite reporting $40 million in expenses
Covid-19 care from March 2021 to March 2022 cost Huntsville Hospital more than $40 million. The hospital submitted a claim for $40,880,208, but only $2,017,530 in aid has been disbursed, according to the Alabama Hospital Association. That money comes from second round of American Rescue Plan Act funds. Jeff Samz,...
Slim Chickens opening in Huntsville
Huntsville is getting its own piece of Slim Chickens. A new location of the restaurant is set to open Aug. 15 at 11594 Memorial Parkway South. It joins two other Madison County locations. Both of those are in the city of Madison. All three are owned by experienced restaurateurs Alan Renfroe and Dana Price of Legends Development LLC.
This dental clinic offers free service for people in need
MADISON, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Many of us go to the dentist twice a year without thinking twice about it. To some people though, dental care is a luxury. That’s why the Community Free Dental Clinic in Huntsville is working to treat people for free who otherwise might not be able to afford it.
Water services to be temporarily halted in parts of Cullman Tuesday
CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — Work being down in downtown Cullman will cause water services in parts of the city to be temporarily halted Tuesday. According to the city, the Cullman Water Department will be working at the intersection of 4th Street SW and 4th Avenue SW and at the intersection of 5th Street SW and […]
Two join the Falkville Police Department
Officer James Ashley and Officer Brandon Knutson graduated from the police academy July 28. They are full-time police officers serving the Town of Falkville. Both officers have prior military service in the United States Marine Corps.
NOW HIRING: Athens Buc-ee’s location now accepting applications
The first Buc-ee's location in North Alabama is now accepting applications!
