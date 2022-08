Our “Where in the World is the #BigRedM” Maryville Summer photo contest has come to a close, and our Maryville Saints sent in so many great photos! We hope everyone had an awesome summer. We want to extend a HUGE thanks to Fresh Ideas, Maryville’s food service provider, for sponsoring this contest and hooking us up with the Starbucks gift cards.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO