Nomination Period for Mayoral Candidates Extended to 5 p.m. August 17, 2022

As of 5 p.m. Friday, August 12, 2022 the incumbent for the office of Mayor did not file nomination papers. Section 10225 of the Elections Code provides for the extension of the nomination period in the event an incumbent does not file. Therefore the nomination period for the office of Mayor is extended through Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 5 p.m.

For a list of qualified candidates as of 5 p.m. August 12, 2022 visit: https://www.santa-ana.org/documents/2022-candidate-filing-list/