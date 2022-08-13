Read full article on original website
Huntsville church hosting free food box giveaway
A local church is hosting a free food box giveaway this Saturday, August 20.
First restaurant set to open at Huntsville’s Hays Farm development
The first restaurant at south Huntsville’s sprawling Hays Farm development is set to open. Amerigo will open its doors to customers Aug. 29 at its location at 9020 Memorial Parkway SW next to Staples. Part of Nashville-based 4Top Hospitality, Amerigo touts itself as an “upscale-casual neighborhood Italian restaurant.” It’s...
Modern Manufacturing to launch pilot programs in four North Alabama schools
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Modern Manufacturing Program (MMP) is designed for high school students, to provide career pathways into the rapidly growing manufacturing industry. Manufacturing is a leading industry sector in the state of Alabama, and preparing students to enter the field is essential for the state’s economy and for the careers of young Alabamians entering the workforce.
28 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, August 15
We’ve got the inside scoop on 28 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including a new mixed-use development coming to Cummings Research Park in Huntsville. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. The Arcadia | Cummings Research Park,...
Diversicare hosting Monday job fair at Huntsville Career Center
Looking for a job in the medical field? An upcoming job fair will fill open positions with Diversicare across Huntsville and Madison County.
Frontier Airlines to halt service at Huntsville airport
Frontier Airlines is apparently pulling out of the Huntsville market, completing its withdrawal from the state of Alabama where it once operated flights out of Birmingham and Mobile as well as Huntsville. A spokeswoman for Huntsville International Airport said Frontier -- which operated flights to and from Orlando and Denver...
Multi-department Rock the South debriefing held
CULLMAN, Ala. – A multi-department Rock the South (RTS) debriefing was held Monday morning, with representatives from local and statewide law enforcement, emergency medical services and emergency management agencies ready to hash out what went well and identify areas for improvement going forward with the annual event. Cullman Fire Rescue Chief Brian Bradberry reported that having added personnel and physicians on-site made a positive impact; however, he said the lack of signage on the event side of the sponsor row tents made deciphering where assistance was needed difficult. He recommended tents on one side being labeled with even numbers and the...
Huntsville/Madison County Chamber announces 2022 Best Places to Work
The Huntsville/Madison County Chamber has officially announced the winners of the 2022 Best Places to Work Awards at a luncheon Tuesday.
Motorcyclist dies in north Alabama accident
One man died Tuesday in a two-vehicle traffic accident in Athens, police said. Police identified the victim as Andrue Josiff Olson, 25, of Athens. Olson was driving a motorcycle and collided with another vehicle, according to police. The accident occurred about 12:22 p.m. on U.S. 72 and Hastings Road. Updated...
Payton and Georgia go zip lining at Smith Lake
CULLMAN, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re looking to get outside and see some views you’ve never seen before, how about a zip line tour?. Payton Walker and Georgia Chambers strapped up and took the ride of their lives through Cullman’s Smith Lake area. Adventures at...
Traffic halted for crash on Hwy. 72 in Madison
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Traffic on Highway 72 westbound is experiencing delays following a crash that occurred Monday morning. According to an alert from the Madison Police Department, the crash is in the area of Hwy. 72 and Hughes Rd. Anyone driving in the area is urged to proceed with...
BJ’s Wholesale Club set to open first Alabama location
BJ’s Wholesale Club is looking to open its first Alabama location. The Aug. 18 agenda for the Madison City Planning Commission includes information on a “big box” store at Town Madison north of Graphics Drive and east of Wall Triana Highway near Duluth Trading Co. The accompanying architectural rendering shows designs for a BJ’s Wholesale Club.
Water services to be temporarily halted in parts of Cullman Tuesday
CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — Work being down in downtown Cullman will cause water services in parts of the city to be temporarily halted Tuesday. According to the city, the Cullman Water Department will be working at the intersection of 4th Street SW and 4th Avenue SW and at the intersection of 5th Street SW and […]
This dental clinic offers free service for people in need
MADISON, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Many of us go to the dentist twice a year without thinking twice about it. To some people though, dental care is a luxury. That’s why the Community Free Dental Clinic in Huntsville is working to treat people for free who otherwise might not be able to afford it.
3 Great Burger Places in Alabama
Who doesn't love a good burger from time to time? If it comes with some nice fries or some onion rings on the side, even better! No matter how you prefer your burger, nowadays you can find lots of places that prepare it just the way you like it. And if you live in Alabama and you are looking for new burger spots to try, then you have come to the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Alabama that you should definitely visit in case you haven’t already. All of these burger places are known to serve high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. And while a burger might not be the healthiest thing to have, it's perfectly alright to have one from time to time. It's all about balance after all.
Taylor Haynes, Alabama mother found dead in woods, was ‘a beautiful person inside and out’
As the investigation into the death of Hartselle resident Taylor Haynes, 25, continues, friends and relatives remembered her for her contagious laugh, love for animals and the selflessness she displayed by helping those around her. Haynes’ body was discovered Thursday by Morgan County authorities in a wooded area in Trinity...
Student loans dismissed: $3.9 billion more canceled; Do you qualify?
The U.S. Department of Education announced it will discharge all remaining federal student loans for students that attended the now-defunct ITT Technical Institute. Some 208,000 borrowers who attended the for-profit school from Jan. 1, 2005 through its closure in September 2016 will have $3.9 billion in loans dismissed. The dismissals cover people who have not previously applied to have their loans forgiven and won’t require any additional action for former students.
Beginning farmers invited to tour J. Calvert Farms
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Alabama Cooperative Extension System’s Beginning Farmer Series serves to help new producers develop knowledge and critical skills so they can sustain and grow their farms using technical information, learning networks and other resources. The series has many programs for increasing confidence and knowledge of farming. One of the latest events in the series will be a farm visit and market tour of J. Calvert Farms at 30 County Road 260, Cullman. The tour was organized through a joint effort of the North Alabama Agriplex and Cullman County Extension Office. The tour group will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday,...
One of Alabama’s most unique burgers
Like many folks around Athens, Derek Pirtle grew up eating at Dub’s Burgers, the hole-in-the-wall hamburger joint that looks like it hasn’t changed a lick since Weaver Dupree “Dub” Greenhaw opened the place more than 60 years ago. “I can remember a lot of times eating...
New traffic light installation in progress on Hwy. 231
MERIDIANVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says that a new traffic light is being installed at the intersection of Hwy. 231 and Steger Rd. in Meridianville. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says the installation will disrupt motorists in the area. According to a Facebook post...
