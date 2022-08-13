ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Great Elm Group And 3 Other Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

The Dow Jones jumped by more than 400 points on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stock BIT Mining Is Down Over 40% Today

BIT Mining Ltd - ADR BTCM shares are trading lower by 40.72% to $0.46 Tuesday afternoon after the company announced a $9.3 million registered direct offering. BIT Mining says the company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to invest in mining machines, expand infrastructure, improve working capital position and invest in new business opportunities.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Canadian Securities Exchange Reports July 2022 Performance Figures

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 16, 2022) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today announced its market statistics for the month of July 2022. July 2022 Operating Statistics. Trading volume of CSE-listed securities totaled 1.1 billion shares;. Trading value of CSE-listed securities was $430 million;. CSE issuers...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Fabrinet's Upbeat Q2 & Guidance Prompts 4% Price Target Hike By This Analyst

Needham analyst Alex Henderson reiterated a Buy on Fabrinet FN and raised the price target from $130 to $135 (15.7% upside). He acknowledged Fabrinet's strong quarter, strong guide, higher margin expectations, and discussions over strong ongoing demand and gradually improving supply chain parts availability and pricing in a note titled "FN: Solid Print and Guide Supported By Large Customer Backlogs Improving Supply."
MARKETS
Benzinga

Deere Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Deere DE. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Roivant Sciences

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Roivant Sciences ROIV stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

TeraWulf WULF stock increased by 7.0% to $1.69 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $179.2 million. Gorilla Technology Gr GRRR shares moved upwards by 6.89% to $12.55. The company's market cap stands at $912.6 million. Enfusion ENFN shares rose 4.89% to $14.99. The...
STOCKS
Benzinga

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WFC U MOLN: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2022 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. There will be no obligation or cost to you.
LAW
Benzinga

Coinbase Says Layer 2 Solutions Could Eat Ethereum's Lunch

A recent research report from Coinbase Global Inc COIN warned that Layer 2 scaling solutions for Ethereum ETH/USD could potentially end up diverting revenue away from ETH itself. What Happened: Layer 2 networks like Optimism OP/USD, Polygon MATIC/USD and Arbitrum may well become the application layers hosting the bulk of...
