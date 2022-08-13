Read full article on original website
Great Elm Group And 3 Other Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying
The Dow Jones jumped by more than 400 points on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stock BIT Mining Is Down Over 40% Today
BIT Mining Ltd - ADR BTCM shares are trading lower by 40.72% to $0.46 Tuesday afternoon after the company announced a $9.3 million registered direct offering. BIT Mining says the company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to invest in mining machines, expand infrastructure, improve working capital position and invest in new business opportunities.
Canadian Securities Exchange Reports July 2022 Performance Figures
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 16, 2022) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today announced its market statistics for the month of July 2022. July 2022 Operating Statistics. Trading volume of CSE-listed securities totaled 1.1 billion shares;. Trading value of CSE-listed securities was $430 million;. CSE issuers...
Fabrinet's Upbeat Q2 & Guidance Prompts 4% Price Target Hike By This Analyst
Needham analyst Alex Henderson reiterated a Buy on Fabrinet FN and raised the price target from $130 to $135 (15.7% upside). He acknowledged Fabrinet's strong quarter, strong guide, higher margin expectations, and discussions over strong ongoing demand and gradually improving supply chain parts availability and pricing in a note titled "FN: Solid Print and Guide Supported By Large Customer Backlogs Improving Supply."
Bitcoin Miner Riot Blockchain Records $99M Impairment In Q2 On BTC Holdings
Bitcoin BTC/USD miner Riot Blockchain RIOT recorded a $99.8 million impairment loss on its BTC holdings. What Happened: Riot shares declined 6% on Tuesday after the company reported financial results for the second quarter, as per data from Benzinga Pro. The Q2 earnings report was filed late on account of...
Deere Whale Trades Spotted
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Deere DE. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Expert Ratings for Roivant Sciences
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Roivant Sciences ROIV stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
TeraWulf WULF stock increased by 7.0% to $1.69 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $179.2 million. Gorilla Technology Gr GRRR shares moved upwards by 6.89% to $12.55. The company's market cap stands at $912.6 million. Enfusion ENFN shares rose 4.89% to $14.99. The...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WFC U MOLN: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2022 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. There will be no obligation or cost to you.
Coinbase Says Layer 2 Solutions Could Eat Ethereum's Lunch
A recent research report from Coinbase Global Inc COIN warned that Layer 2 scaling solutions for Ethereum ETH/USD could potentially end up diverting revenue away from ETH itself. What Happened: Layer 2 networks like Optimism OP/USD, Polygon MATIC/USD and Arbitrum may well become the application layers hosting the bulk of...
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Takes Another Bite Of Apple, Boosts Energy Holdings, Cashes Out Of Verizon: What 13F Filing Reveals
Warren Buffett-owned Berkshire Hathaway, Inc.’s (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) portfolio saw some noteworthy and a few other nominal changes in the second quarter, according to the company's 13F filing. Apple Stake Increased: Berkshire had 894.8 million shares of tech giant Apple, Inc. AAPL at the end of the second...
