San Antonio’s industrial market is expanding. One example: A $230 million project in China Grove
San Antonio’s industrial real estate market has long paled in comparison with major Texas distribution hubs such as Houston and Dallas, with relatively little construction of new space. That’s begun changing as the city attracts businesses, its population swells and more manufacturing, warehouse and distribution space is built.
Luxe Texas lifestyle shop opens in prime San Antonio shopping district
San Antonio is welcoming a Dallas transplant to one of the city's prime shopping districts: Saint Bernard, the popular ski-inspired lifestyle brand, is will open in The Shops at Lincoln Heights on Thursday, September 8. Starting at 5 pm, the grand opening party will feature hors d'oeuvres, drinks, and music...
After extremists’ arrests in Idaho, LGBTQ Texans and Pride organizers balance safety with desire to celebrate their identities
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. When 31 members of a Texas-based white supremacist group were arrested near a Pride event in Idaho last weekend, Mandy Giles worried about what it would mean for the upcoming Pride Houston event and her two nonbinary transgender 20-year-old children.
Texas football: Junior Angilau, Isaiah Neyor out for the season after injuries
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas football season is just over two weeks away, and already there have been two major losses for the Longhorns. Junior Angilau and Isaiah Neyor are both out for the season after suffering major knee injuries in Saturday's scrimmage – devastating news for Texas football.
Legends Persist About Buried Treasure in the Texas Hill Country Near Austin
Why would you play the lottery, or go to the casino when you can search for buried treasure said to be buried in the Texas Hill Country near Austin?. According to texashillcountry.com, Texas is rumored to have riches buried in 230 different locations across the state. All of the buried treasure combined is believed to be worth around $340 million. Most of these buried treasure sites are out in the Texas Hill Country, which is most likely under layers of limestone and rock.
'Traffickers don't discriminate': Advocates say San Antonio remains a hotspot for exploitation of children
SAN ANTONIO — Three of the 84 child victims rescued in a national operation to bust sex trafficking crimes this month were found in the San Antonio area, according to the FBI. The bureau says 225 victims in all were found being exploited during "Operation Cross Country," the youngest...
Blue Bell criminal trial ends in mistrial
BULLETIN — The United States v. Paul Kruse trial in Austin, Texas ended Monday in a mistrial. The jury apparently split 10-to-2 with the majority wanting to acquit the 67-year-old retired president of Blue Bell Creameries, based in Brenham, Texas. He was tried on federal felony counts of conspiracy and fraud related to a 2015 listeriosis outbreak that shut down Blue Bell’s ice cream production in three states and caused the recall of all its products.
One of Texas’ last ‘untouched’ waterways down to a ‘trickle’ amid drought
HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — What’s been called one of Texas’ “best kept secrets,” the Roy Creek Canyon Reserve, has been feeling the drought as much as the rest of the state. Landowner Lew Adams said it’s the worst condition the reserve has been in since 2011.
AFD sends 7 to help with flooding from storms in South Texas
AFD said seven of its members were deployed as part of the Texas A&M Task Force 1 to Three Rivers, a town about an hour northwest of Corpus Christi. Gov. Greg Abbott has staged crews and resources there to help people in the event of flash floods and other weather-related events.
These Texas cities are the best in the nation for thrifting, report says
Who doesn't love thrifting? If you're in a tight pinch, chances are, you can find whatever you need at your local thrift store.
Stage 4 permit reductions declared for counties within San Antonio Pool
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Stage 4 permit reductions are now in effect in Central Texas counties within the San Antonio Pool, says the Edwards Aquifer Authority. This includes Atascosa, Bexar, Caldwell, Comal, Guadalupe, Hays and Medina counties. EAA says it was officially confirmed that the revisions for Comal Springs updated...
Banned books typically contain LGBTQ+, race and gender themes
In the past nine months, more than 1,500 book bans in schools have occurred across the country. This movement does not come from parents, instead, it stems from Republican leadership. The majority of books being challenged — or outright banned — contain themes about LGBTQ+ issues, race and racism....
Pet fees hit Texas renters unequally, but landlord group says they’re necessary
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Many pet owners have likely paid an extra deposit or rent for their non-human companions, but that extra expense can act as a barrier to pet ownership for some. Troubling research suggests that additional pet fees in Austin disproportionally target lower income and non-white communities. A...
Texas resignations: ‘I can no longer afford to be a teacher’
What's really behind the shortage? To find out, KXAN obtained thousands of exit surveys detailing why teachers left and the impact it has on students.
Some Capri Sun drinks recalled for possible cleaning solution contamination
SAN ANTONIO – Kraft Heinz has issued a voluntary recall of some Capri Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink Blend beverages. The recall affects approximately 5,760 cases of the juice drink, which may be contaminated with cleaning solution. According to the food service company, the cleaning solution is used...
This Texas House Has A Breathtaking CAVE And Just Went On Sale!
Um, Fred Flinstone apparently is selling his house! Is this house in Bedrock? Actually, it is here in Texas and YES, it has 1 feature that you probably have never seen in a house listing. A CAVE! Yep, a Cave!. SAN ANTONIO HOME IS FOR SALE WITH A CAVE!. This...
How people are helping during Center Point water shortage
CENTER POINT, Texas — A neighborhood in Center Point has been dealing with a water shortage for the past week but volunteers and community members have been taking extraordinary measures to bring the people living there the water they need. With a click and a spurt, Chad Beard moves...
