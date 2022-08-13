Read full article on original website
Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money
A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
Sobbing Vanessa Bryant tells court she fears cops MOVED daughter Gianna's body to photograph it after fatal helicopter crash, and says ghoulish leaked snaps triggered horrific panic attack
Vanessa Bryant broke down in tears while testifying in a Los Angeles court room on Friday that she lives in constant fear that photographs of the bodies of her husband Kobe and daughter Gianna will be leaked on social media after officials shared them around. Bryant sobbed and gasped for...
Florida man who died after eating oysters at restaurant had numerous drugs in his system: report
A South Florida man, who died after eating raw oysters and became infected with a flesh-eating disease, had various drugs in his system at the time of his passing, including cocaine and fentanyl, a report says. Roger Pinckney, a 44-year-old from Davie, died July 31 after a fever and abdominal...
LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva says that only 'god knows' if Kobe Bryant crash photos were permanently deleted from first responders' devices
"The fact that it hasn't popped up on social media means that they did a good job," LA County Sheriff Villanueva said referring to crash photos.
Florida woman with world's longest locks grows hair to 110 feet
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- The Florida woman who holds the Guinness World Record for longest locks said her tendrils of hair have now reached a length of 110 feet. Asha Mandela, 60, was first awarded the record for longest locks (locs) in 2009, when her locks were measured at 19 feet and 6.5 inches, and the record-holder said her hair has now reached a length of 110 feet.
Wife of Harvard-trained Oncologist Who Went Missing In Gulf Of Mexico Filed For Divorce Same Day He Disappeared
A renowned Florida radiation oncologist and researcher went missing in the Gulf of Mexico over a week ago, and now the search has turned into a recovery case. According to the New York Post, Dr. Chaundre Cross, 49, was spotted in Naples Bay Marina on Aug. 10, sailing on his 33-foot boat Vitamin Sea. According to reports, his wife, SarahJo Cross, reportedly filed for divorce the same day he disappeared.
Boy, one, drowns after falling headfirst into bucket as brothers battled to save him while mum was at market
A BABY boy has drowned after falling into a bucket headfirst while his mum was out at a market, police say. Ryan Gabriel Moreira Vieira, who was just 15 months old, was left at home with his two brothers in El Salvador, Brazil, when he tripped, according to authorities. It's...
