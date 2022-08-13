ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money

A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
Daily Mail

Sobbing Vanessa Bryant tells court she fears cops MOVED daughter Gianna's body to photograph it after fatal helicopter crash, and says ghoulish leaked snaps triggered horrific panic attack

Vanessa Bryant broke down in tears while testifying in a Los Angeles court room on Friday that she lives in constant fear that photographs of the bodies of her husband Kobe and daughter Gianna will be leaked on social media after officials shared them around. Bryant sobbed and gasped for...
UPI News

Florida woman with world's longest locks grows hair to 110 feet

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- The Florida woman who holds the Guinness World Record for longest locks said her tendrils of hair have now reached a length of 110 feet. Asha Mandela, 60, was first awarded the record for longest locks (locs) in 2009, when her locks were measured at 19 feet and 6.5 inches, and the record-holder said her hair has now reached a length of 110 feet.
Black Enterprise

Wife of Harvard-trained Oncologist Who Went Missing In Gulf Of Mexico Filed For Divorce Same Day He Disappeared

A renowned Florida radiation oncologist and researcher went missing in the Gulf of Mexico over a week ago, and now the search has turned into a recovery case. According to the New York Post, Dr. Chaundre Cross, 49, was spotted in Naples Bay Marina on Aug. 10, sailing on his 33-foot boat Vitamin Sea. According to reports, his wife, SarahJo Cross, reportedly filed for divorce the same day he disappeared.
