Singer-songwriter Michelle Branch is arrested for domestic battery and released on $1k bail for slapping husband and Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney: Couple have split after three years

Singer Michelle Branch was arrested for domestic abuse on August 11 after she allegedly slapped her husband Patrick Carney, following news that the couple split. Branch, 39, was arrested Thursday around 3 am in Nashville, Tenn. after police received a call of a potential domestic disturbance, Metropolitan Nashville Police Department told DailyMail.com.
'Devastated' Michelle Branch announces split from husband Patrick Carney after three years of marriage: 'The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me'

After three years of marriage, Michelle Branch has split up from Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney. The 'devastated' singer, 39, said she has had the rug 'completely pulled from underneath' her in a statement announcing her split from Carney, 42, and obtained by People. 'To say that I am totally...
Michelle Branch Files for Divorce from Patrick Carney

Michelle Branch has filed for divorce from Patrick Carney, a move that comes just days after cheating allegations and the singer's domestic assault arrest. Branch filed divorce docs in Tennessee Friday, obtained by TMZ, she states irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. Michelle and Carney, who is the...
Michelle Branch Breaks Silence on Social Media for First Time Since Arrest

Michelle Branch had an interesting weekend. News broke last Thursday that the “Everywhere” singer intends to divorce her husband of three years after learning about an affair. In now-deleted tweets, the 39-year-old alleged that Patrick Carney had an affair with a member of The Black Keys’s team. Carney is the drummer for the Ohio rock band that calls Nashville home.
