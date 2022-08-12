Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is Chick-fil-A Rolling Out Wings at Select Locations?Briana BelcherNashville, TN
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Related
Singer-songwriter Michelle Branch is arrested for domestic battery and released on $1k bail for slapping husband and Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney: Couple have split after three years
Singer Michelle Branch was arrested for domestic abuse on August 11 after she allegedly slapped her husband Patrick Carney, following news that the couple split. Branch, 39, was arrested Thursday around 3 am in Nashville, Tenn. after police received a call of a potential domestic disturbance, Metropolitan Nashville Police Department told DailyMail.com.
'Devastated' Michelle Branch announces split from husband Patrick Carney after three years of marriage: 'The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me'
After three years of marriage, Michelle Branch has split up from Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney. The 'devastated' singer, 39, said she has had the rug 'completely pulled from underneath' her in a statement announcing her split from Carney, 42, and obtained by People. 'To say that I am totally...
People
Elvis Actress and Singer Shonka Dukureh, 44, Found Dead in Her Nashville Apartment: Police
Shonka Dukureh, who appeared in the Elvis biopic as Big Mama Thornton alongside Austin Butler, has died, Nashville Metropolitan Police Department confirms to PEOPLE. She was 44 years old. Dukureh was found dead in the bedroom of her Kothe Way apartment that she shared with her two young children, a...
Michelle Branch and Estranged Husband Patrick Carney’s Family Before Split: See Photos
She’s “not alone” when it comes to her family! Michelle Branch and Patrick Carney made sweet memories with their kids before their August 2022 split. Branch and Carney welcomed their first child together, son Rhys, in August 2018 ahead of their New Orleans wedding in April 2019. The songwriter is also the mother of daughter Owen, whom […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vince Gill emotionally honors injured wife Amy Grant in performance with daughter Corrina
Vince Gill honored his wife Amy Grant, who is recovering from a bicycling accident, in a teary duet with their daughter Corrina in Nashville.
Country Singer Holly Williams Reveals She's Expecting Fourth Baby: 'Mystery Fall Debut'
Holly Williams' family is getting just a bit bigger!. The 41-year-old country singer — who is the daughter of Hank Williams Jr. and country legend Hank Williams' granddaughter — revealed that she's expecting her fourth baby with husband Chris Coleman. She shared the announcement with a photo displaying her bump on Instagram.
TMZ.com
Michelle Branch Files for Divorce from Patrick Carney
Michelle Branch has filed for divorce from Patrick Carney, a move that comes just days after cheating allegations and the singer's domestic assault arrest. Branch filed divorce docs in Tennessee Friday, obtained by TMZ, she states irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. Michelle and Carney, who is the...
Michelle Branch Breaks Silence on Social Media for First Time Since Arrest
Michelle Branch had an interesting weekend. News broke last Thursday that the “Everywhere” singer intends to divorce her husband of three years after learning about an affair. In now-deleted tweets, the 39-year-old alleged that Patrick Carney had an affair with a member of The Black Keys’s team. Carney is the drummer for the Ohio rock band that calls Nashville home.
Comments / 0