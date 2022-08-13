ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'

A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
MSNBC

Meltdown: Trump caught sending apparent threat to Attorney General after Mar-A-Lago search

Donald Trump sent an ally with access to the DOJ to "pass along a message" to Attorney General Garland that "the country is on fire" and Trump is willing to act "to reduce the heat," according to the New York Times. The unusual attempt to secretly back channel with the DOJ, after Trump's home was searched and as he is the subject of multiple investigations, comes amidst "a spike in threats" to police identified by FBI director Christopher Wray, and several alarming incidents and arrests. MSNBC's Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the violent context for Trump's "message," and the failure of efforts to negotiate or "appease" individuals threatening violence to deter the rule of law. Aug. 16, 2022.
MSNBC

Donell Harvin: FBI facing ‘unprecedented levels of threats’ following Mar-a-Lago search

NBC News & MSNBC Homeland Security Analyst Donell Harvin, former Deputy National Security Advisor Ben Rhodes, and NBC’s Ken Dilanian and Carol Lee join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the rise in threats against government officials and law enforcement agencies following the FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence. “The FBI is facing what they call unprecedented levels of threats to their facilities and their agents,” says Harvin. “There is a standing all nationwide alert for federal law enforcement to be on the lookout for any suspicious activity, particularly online threats or suspicious individuals who may be approaching the buildings that they occupy.”Aug. 15, 2022.
Washington Examiner

Jim Jordan says 14 FBI whistleblowers have come forward

More than a dozen FBI whistleblowers have come forward to Republican investigators in Congress, according to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). The congressman, who is the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, told Fox News host Trey Gowdy the number has risen to 14 after the FBI raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction

Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
MSNBC

Trump claims FBI seized his passports in Mar-a-Lago search

Former President Trump has claimed on social media platform Truth Social that his passports were taken during the FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago. NBC News’ Ryan Reilly reports on the significance of his claim.Aug. 15, 2022.
MSNBC

'It just keeps getting worse': Why Trump's legal troubles are growing

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell speaks to Andrew Weissmann, former FBI General Counsel, and Bradley Moss, a national security attorney, about the latest developments in former President Donald Trump’s ongoing legal difficulties, including a filing from the DOJ requesting the affidavit that was used to convince a federal judge to authorize the Mar-a-Lago search remain sealed.Aug. 16, 2022.
MSNBC

Jim Jordan points to secret sources in the FBI to bolster claims

It’s no secret that the United States has struggled with domestic terrorist violence. FBI Director Christopher Wray told lawmakers last year that domestic terrorism was “metastasizing around the country,” as the number of cases soared. But that’s not quite how one prominent House Republican sees it. The...
MSNBC

Why the Mar-a-Lago search is unlikely to affect the Jan. 6 investigation

Former President Trump’s stashing of top secret documents at his Florida resort won’t change much for the January 6 Committee, according to one member. “The committee is on a very, very tight time frame,” says Ryan Reilly, Justice reporter for NBC News Digital. He joined former Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks to discuss how and when the Justice Department could hold Trump accountable.Aug. 15, 2022.
MSNBC

Joe: Trump keeps going through the lies on Mar-a-Lago documents

MSNBC

Spike in threats against federal law enforcement following FBI search at Trump’s Florida home

An FBI and Department of Homeland Security intelligence bulletin advised officials that the threats are coming from online and other platforms, two senior law enforcement officials said. MSNBC Contributors Clint Watts, Jennifer Rubin, and Barbara McQuade joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the fallout from the FBI search at Mar-a-Lago.Aug. 15, 2022.
