Donald Trump sent an ally with access to the DOJ to "pass along a message" to Attorney General Garland that "the country is on fire" and Trump is willing to act "to reduce the heat," according to the New York Times. The unusual attempt to secretly back channel with the DOJ, after Trump's home was searched and as he is the subject of multiple investigations, comes amidst "a spike in threats" to police identified by FBI director Christopher Wray, and several alarming incidents and arrests. MSNBC's Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the violent context for Trump's "message," and the failure of efforts to negotiate or "appease" individuals threatening violence to deter the rule of law. Aug. 16, 2022.

POTUS ・ 20 HOURS AGO