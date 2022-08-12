ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

'Rangers must halt away trend to grab reality-changing riches'

It's a sign of the giddy times at Rangers that for all the seismic quality of the £30-£40m game they will play in Eindhoven next Wednesday, it still won't be their most significant European encounter in the last three months. If you support the old-fashioned values of kudos...
SOCCER
The Independent

Ryan Giggs ‘argued with girlfriend’ over ‘attractive’ TV sports presenter

Ryan Giggs said “nothing physical” happened on a night his ex-partner claims he threw a bag with a laptop in it at her head.PR executive Kate Greville, 38, claims the former Manchester United winger threw the bag at her, kicked her out of bed, and ejected her naked into the corridor at the Stafford Hotel in London in December 2019.The couple had travelled down for his agent’s Christmas party, which included a mini-golf tournament, a trip to Winter Wonderland in Hyde Park and a visit to a nightclub.A draw took place for the golf event and Giggs, 48, was paired...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Worksop: Heavy rainfall causes flash flooding in town

Heavy rain has caused flash flooding in a town in Nottinghamshire that forced some rail and bus services to be suspended. The downpour in Worksop happened on Tuesday evening following weeks of hot and dry conditions. A spokesperson for the trust that runs the town's Bassetlaw Hospital said water "was...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Callum O'dowda
Person
Mahlon Romeo
Person
Sheyi Ojo
Person
Dion Sanderson
Person
Kion Etete
Person
Maxime Colin
Person
Steve Morison
BBC

The patients locked in secure hospitals for decades

Scots with learning disabilities and autism have been locked in secure hospitals and psychiatric wards for decades, a BBC investigation has found. They remain unable to get out despite Scottish ministers saying 22 years ago that they should be living independently in the community. BBC Disclosure found one person with...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy