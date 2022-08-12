Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Len Johnrose: Ex-Bury & Burnley midfielder dies aged 52, five years after motor neurone disease diagnosis
Former Bury and Burnley midfielder Len Johnrose has died aged 52. Johnrose was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) in 2017, a disease that affects the brain and nerves for which there is no cure. He played 502 career games including spells at Blackburn Rovers, Preston North End, Hartlepool and...
BBC
'Rangers must halt away trend to grab reality-changing riches'
It's a sign of the giddy times at Rangers that for all the seismic quality of the £30-£40m game they will play in Eindhoven next Wednesday, it still won't be their most significant European encounter in the last three months. If you support the old-fashioned values of kudos...
Ryan Giggs ‘argued with girlfriend’ over ‘attractive’ TV sports presenter
Ryan Giggs said “nothing physical” happened on a night his ex-partner claims he threw a bag with a laptop in it at her head.PR executive Kate Greville, 38, claims the former Manchester United winger threw the bag at her, kicked her out of bed, and ejected her naked into the corridor at the Stafford Hotel in London in December 2019.The couple had travelled down for his agent’s Christmas party, which included a mini-golf tournament, a trip to Winter Wonderland in Hyde Park and a visit to a nightclub.A draw took place for the golf event and Giggs, 48, was paired...
BBC
Worksop: Heavy rainfall causes flash flooding in town
Heavy rain has caused flash flooding in a town in Nottinghamshire that forced some rail and bus services to be suspended. The downpour in Worksop happened on Tuesday evening following weeks of hot and dry conditions. A spokesperson for the trust that runs the town's Bassetlaw Hospital said water "was...
RELATED PEOPLE
BBC
The patients locked in secure hospitals for decades
Scots with learning disabilities and autism have been locked in secure hospitals and psychiatric wards for decades, a BBC investigation has found. They remain unable to get out despite Scottish ministers saying 22 years ago that they should be living independently in the community. BBC Disclosure found one person with...
Comments / 0