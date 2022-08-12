Read full article on original website
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
3 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Roosevelt Boulevard Subway, With Stop in Bucks County, Might Become Reality After Century of Hope, Speculation
The subway would have a stop in the Bensalem area. According to transit advocates, the Roosevelt Boulevard subway that would run from a northern Broad Street Line stop to Bucks County may become a reality after a century of speculation and false starts. Michaela Winberg wrote about the travel news for Billy Penn.
Suspected Main Line shoplifter gets stuck in drain pipe during chase: Police
"Sometimes people do things that are not very smart, and they jeopardize other people's lives and their own," said Chris Flanagan, superintendent of Radnor Township Police.
1 dead after chain-reaction tractor-trailer crash on I-476 in Radnor, Delaware County
Police say it all began when the driver of a tractor-trailer did not stop in time to avoid slow traffic in the southbound lanes.
Lane and Ramp Closures Coming to U.S. 1 and Pennsylvania Turnpike Interchange
BENSALEM, TWP, PA — Lane and ramp closures will be in place at night next week on U.S. 1 and at the Pennsylvania Turnpike’s Bensalem Interchange, and on Street Road (Route 132) in Bensalem Township, Bucks County, for paving, bridge painting and other construction activities, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
The push to save historic Crebilly Farm in Westtown will be on the ballot
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. At 312 sprawling acres, Crebilly Farm in Westtown Township is one of the largest remaining pieces of open space in Chester County. The historic tract was once part of the Battle of Brandywine during the Revolutionary War and for many, it serves as a reminder of simpler times.
WGAL
Ticket for largest-ever Cash 5 prize of more than $3 million sold in Montgomery County
A Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket worth $3,076,096.50 was sold in Montgomery County. It's the largest Cash 5 with Quick Cash jackpot in Pennsylvania Lottery history. The ticket was sold at Souderton Food Mart at 672 East Broad St. in Souderton. The ticket matched all five balls...
2 filmmakers die in interstate crash while returning from Philadelphia
BALTIMORE (AP) — Two Maryland filmmakers known for helping expand commercial advertising and the film and television industry in the Baltimore-Washington area have died in a car accident in Delaware, according to authorities and an associate. Martin Whittier, 37, and Nate Brubaker, 27, died Thursday night after a box...
Chester County Home to 8 of This Year’s 25 Best Places to Live in Pennsylvania, Including the Best Place in America
Chester County is home to eight of the 25 Best Places to Live in Pennsylvania, including the Best Place to Live in America, according to new rankings by Niche.com. Niche.com based its rankings on data from the U.S. Census Bureau, FBI, Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Centers for Disease Control, and other sources. The main metrics include quality of local schools, cost of living, crime rates, employment statistics, and access to amenities.
Make it the last rodeo for N.J. attraction | Letters
Regarding the article, “N.J. is home to one of the oldest weekly rodeos in the United States,” about the Cowtown Rodeo in Salem County:. It’s time to end this tradition. In the Old West, when cowboys rode the range wrangling steers all day, there may have been an excuse for wrestling a cow to the ground or taming a wild horse through brute force. But, we are supposedly more civilized now, and have learned that animals can be handled without being abused.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Fetterman keeps attacking Oz for being from New Jersey. That’s resonating in parochial Pa.
There’s something about Pennsylvania’s political DNA that’s playing out in this year’s crucial Senate race. It’s not that we have one unifying statewide identity, but we are a state with lots of intense regional identities — that can oftentimes breed distrust of out-of-towners. People...
Dr. Oz didn’t get permission for Musikfest visit, ArtsQuest says
Editor’s note: The story was updated to include information about a visit by Lt. Gov. candidate Austin Davis to Musikfest. U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz went against Musikfest’s policy when he walked through the festival grounds in Bethlehem just months before Election Day, according to a festival spokeswoman.
Operation Nighthawk aims to crackdown on drunk drivers across Pennsylvania
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Operation Nighthawk is spreading across the Commonwealth on Saturday night --- aimed at putting the brakes on drunk drivers.The initiative remembers Pennsylvania State Troopers Martin Mack and Branden Sisca, and a pedestrian. All three were killed on Interstate 95 in March by an alleged drunk driver.About 80 troopers and police officers from across the Philly region are heading out Saturday night. As these officers leave, their mission to stop impaired drivers takes on new urgency.Before patrolling the streets for impaired drivers, Abington police sergeant Joseph Blythe says he and 80 officers and troopers met with the families...
6 Delco Companies Make List of Fastest Growing Firms in 2022
Six companies in Delaware County have made the annual Soaring 76 list from Philadelphia Business Journal of the fastest growing companies in the region. Companies had to meet several criteria to qualify for the list, writes Lisa Dukart for Philadelphia Business Journal. They had to be independently owned, have sustained...
The Oldest Restaurant in New Jersey's Little Italy is a Must Visit
Boasting an incredibly large Italian-American population, finding a good Italian restaurant in New Jersey is pretty easy. With so many options to choose from, deciding which ones to pay a visit to can be a challenge.
beckersspine.com
New Jersey hospital must pay neurosurgeons $24.3M, appeals court rules
An appellate court on Aug. 9 upheld a $24.3 million award to a group of neurosurgeons who found the Valley Hospital in Ridgeview, N.J., breached the implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing with them when it signed an exclusive agreement with another surgical group, according to Law.com. Five...
Can you eat these foods that gross other New Jerseyans out? (Opinion)
We all have them. Those foods that absolutely turn your stomach for one reason or another. Maybe you had a bad experience with them once and it tarnished them forever. Perhaps the texture is just off-putting to you. Heck, it could be something as simple as the taste, there doesn’t...
This Hamilton Eatery Is Hosting A Drag Brunch This October
This drag brunch event that’s coming to Hamilton in a few months is totally going to be a huge hit. Drag brunches are the best way to spend a weekend morning with your gal pals, and this one is going to be a big one. The best part about...
Bristol Press
Pennsylvania advances to Little League World Series after defeating Delaware for Mid-Atlantic title
BRISTOL – Pennsylvania picked up right where it left off Thursday afternoon as it continued to get timely hits and score runs on its way to winning the Mid-Atlantic Regional Tournament over Delaware, 7-3, and advancing to the Little League Baseball World Series in Williamsport. Delaware previously beat Pennsylvania...
Bakery Featured On ABC’s Shark Tank Announces 3rd New Jersey Location
These days, people will travel far and wide for high-quality dairy free, cholesterol free and vegan food options. I personally think it is even rarer to find top quality desserts that honor the same dietary restrictions. Well buckle up because according to NJ.com, a new shop opening close to the...
United States Proposes $4.1 Million Judgment Against Philadelphia Pharmacy
PHILADELPHIA, PA — U.S. Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that the United States filed a proposed civil judgment Thursday with Philadelphia-based Spivack, Inc., previously operating under the name Verree Pharmacy, and owner-pharmacist Mitchell Spivack, to resolve allegations that they engaged in a years-long practice of illegally dispensing opioids and other controlled substances, and systematic health care fraud. The United States filed the related lawsuit against them and other employees of the pharmacy earlier this year. The pharmacy and Spivack have agreed, subject to court approval, to pay over $4.1 million to resolve their civil liability under the Controlled Substances Act, False Claims Act, and forfeiture. The proposed judgment would also permanently ban them from ever dispensing controlled substances in the future.
