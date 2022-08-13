Read full article on original website
WLOX
Todd, green-winged macaw, visits Good Morning Mississippi
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Today on GMM, we meet one of the Mississippi Aquarium’s ambassador animals- Todd, the green-winged macaw!. The green-winged macaw is the second largest species of macaw, and it’s found mostly in Central and South America in rainforest habitats. Our new friend shows off his...
ourmshome.com
Paradise Pier Fun Park To Open At Margaritaville
Margaritaville in Biloxi is jumpstarting your ticket to paradise by adding three gigantic new additions for casual family fun. Paradise Pier Fun Park, a southeast Biloxi amusement area, is on its way with three new attractions, which will include an observation wheel, an aerobar, and a roller coaster on the waterfront of Margaritaville.
WLOX
Biloxi bar has customers dock the boats and float the floats
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - You don’t need gasoline if your motor has muscles. Orangutang’s Prop Stop in Biloxi is encouraging family and friends to park their boats and float their floats of any shape or size. It’s the kind of event made for Louisiana transplant Thomas Minarik of...
wxxv25.com
Kiwanis Club discusses update on Gautier Stars program
The Kiwanis Club hosted its monthly potluck meeting today to discuss several topics and events. The main topic of discussion was updating the club with the success of the Gautier High School’s Stars program. Kiwanis, in coordination with the high school’s Key Club, introduced the program to give students...
WLOX
Allen Beverages celebrating 75 years in business
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Allen Beverages celebrating a huge milestone. The business has been open for 75 years. “It kind of snuck up on us a little,” said president and general manager Andrew Allen. “A couple of years ago I realized that we would be hitting our 75th milestone pretty quickly so we made plans last year to celebrate this entire year.”
WLOX
Some Mississippi leaders not a fan of Inflation Reduction Act
She reports that Beach Elementary had a 100% pass rate on the third-grade reading assessment, results from the kindergarten assessment grew 229 scale score points from fall to spring, and the third-grade proficiency rate grew to 65%. Fallen Biloxi Officer Robert McKeithen's legacy forever remembered.
wxxv25.com
Ceremony honoring fallen Biloxi Officer Robert McKeithen Tuesday
Tomorrow morning, there will be a ceremony honoring fallen Biloxi Officer Robert McKeithen with an unveiling of a new memorial piece. The custom-built memorial chair was a gift from ‘Saving a Hero’s Place,’ a nonprofit that honors fallen first responders by providing their departments with a permanent place of reverence.
wxxv25.com
News 25’s 25 Teams in 25 Days: Moss Point Tigers
For the third year in a row, Region 8 Class 4A runs through reigning district champion Moss Point, but heading into 2022, the Tigers have a different kind of championship in mind and they have the perfect spot for it at stop number 20 on News 25’s 25 Teams in 25 Days.
wxxv25.com
Long Beach High School gives tour of new facilities
Long Beach High School celebrated its grand opening of its newly renovated campus with a tour for the public. Everyone got a glimpse at the new cafeteria, gym, performing arts room, and science labs. Construction work was done in phases and took multiple years to complete. The school also held...
wxxv25.com
DMR authorizes plans to reconstruct Lighthouse Pier in Biloxi
The City of Biloxi is working to reconstruct a popular pier and it just got the nod from the Department of Marine Resources. Today, DMR authorized the city to move forward with plans to rebuild the Lighthouse Pier at Highway 90 and Porter Avenue. The Harrison County Board of Supervisors...
ourmshome.com
Who has the best burger on the Coast?
I know I shouldn’t do this; I get clobbered every time I do. Whenever I write about the best of something, whether it be po-boys or fried chicken, I get hate mail. Everybody has their own opinion, and mine are based on my experiencers. It doesn’t mean I think you are wrong, it’s not a personal attack, so just chill out!
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Ocean Springs (MS)
In search of the best and most fun things to do in Ocean Springs, MS?. Ocean Springs, located east of Biloxi, is a picturesque and artistic seaside city incorporated in 1892. This city sits in the central area of the Mississippi Gulf Coast and is acknowledged as part of Jackson County, Mississippi, United States.
wxxv25.com
Pascagoula fireman retires after 31 years of service
After 31 years serving the Pascagoula community, Lt. Rocky Smith is retiring!. Over three decades Lt. Rocky has worked every shift and managed every role a fireman could undertake. During a BBQ over the weekend, fellow firemen celebrated his 30-year career with laughs, food, and comradery. Lt. Rocky was gifted...
wxxv25.com
First Responder of the Year awards presented at Long Beach City Hall
In city hall meetings across the Coast, several first responders receive recognition for their heroism and daily sacrifice. Long Beach City Hall erupted in applause as fireman and law enforcement officer of the year awards were presented. The American Legion normally presents these awards nationally, however, for the first time,...
wxxv25.com
Wrapping up on Parker’s Lake Bridge replacement in Jackson County
In Jackson County, crews are wrapping up the Parker’s Lake Bridge replacement. Weather permitting, the project should be complete this winter. Since last March, this portion of the Wade-Vancleave Road has been closed. The closure disrupting travel for thousands of commuters temporarily rerouting to Interstate 10. News 25 spoke...
longbeachbreeze.com
Long Beach resident celebrates 107th birthday
Ms. Luanne Smith of Long Beach recently celebrated her 107th birthday in her home with family members and friends. She is the oldest of ten children and has one brother who is still alive. She credits her longevity to staying close to the Lord, trusting in God and eating an apple a day. She doesn’t forget faces and names, is a huge Saints fan and loves watching Family Feud.
Focused on Mississippi: Pascagoula River
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The state of Mississippi not only has special people and special buildings, but it also special places, too. The Pascagoula River isn’t nearly as long as the Mississippi by a long shot. The river only runs through a couple of counties, and empties into the Gulf in Pascagoula right at […]
wealthofgeeks.com
9 Best Things to See at Gulf Islands National Seashore
Gulf Islands National Seashore is perfect for nature lovers and outdoor adventurers. With locations in Florida and Mississippi, there are plenty of activities to keep visitors busy. Explore this list of incredible things to do at Gulf Islands National Seashore and get ready for an unforgettable coastal adventure!. Where is...
wxxv25.com
Construction work continues on I-110 South exit ramp to Division Street
Construction work is continuing in a busy part of Biloxi. With the Division Street gate for Keesler Air Force Base now open, more people are traveling the already busy road. Contractors are installing new lighting on the I-110 South exit ramp that leads to Division Street. The road is also...
wxxv25.com
City of Wiggins sees major community development wins during 2022
Since the beginning of 2022, business has been booming in Wiggins and today that trend only continues. So far this year, the City of Wiggins has introduced nine new businesses to the town including restaurants, medical practices, stores, and more. With those businesses already in action, the city continues to...
