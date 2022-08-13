ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batman: The Knight #8 - The Knight Part 8

Bruce Wayne’s journey to become the Dark Knight has taken him around the globe several times, but his training is nearly complete. His trials, however, haven’t gone unnoticed: someone has been watching him…hunting him!. The final test of the Batman begins!
Netflix Releases Chilling First Look At Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet Of Horrors

Netflix has released a trailer for Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities, an upcoming horror anthology scheduled to premiere October 25 on the streaming service. Two new tales will debut starting on that date through to October 28. Eight episodes in total will be rolling out just before Halloween, with...
Wizard Of Oz Remake To Be Directed By Black-ish Creator Kenya Barris

Black-ish creator Kenya Barris has been hired by Warner Bros. to write and direct a reimagining of Wizard of Oz, according to Deadline. No production start date or casting information has been announced. Barris' Khalabo Ink Society will produce the adaptation of the 1939 classic film--all that's known so far...
John Wick Prequel TV Series The Continental Headed To Peacock

Peacock and Lionsgate have officially inked a deal for the John Wick prequel TV series The Continental. The previously announced three-part TV series will come to Peacock in 2023--and before this announcement was headed to Starz, and not a streaming service. "John Wick has become part of the cultural zeitgeist...
Dark Crisis: Young Justice #3 - The Trinity of Trauma

In response to their lack of gratitude, the world holding Superboy, Impulse, and Tim Drake captive has brought back the three villains who have caused them the most pain to keep them in their place: Deathstroke, Captain Boomerang, and Lex Luthor. Old wounds will open. Wonder Girl and her search...
Catwoman #46

Lines are blurred as Eiko Hasigawa and Catwoman start playing too nice with one another and each lets their guard down—and in a ruthless city like Gotham, you can’t trust anyone but yourself to watch your back. And Catwoman should know better than to let an old flame get into her head again…that’s her job.
She-Hulk Might Be A More Central MCU Character Than You Expect

In his time with the MCU, there seem to be two things we can say for sure about Mark Ruffalo: he likes playing the Hulk, and he often opens his mouth when he shouldn't when it comes to Marvel Studios secrets. Now, Ruffalo is hinting that his character's cousin She-Hulk might figure into future Avengers movies, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Samurai Creator

Sign In to follow. Follow Samurai Creator, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Cobra Kai Season 5 Trailer Features A Fight For The Soul Of The Valley

Get ready for more all-out karate mayhem as Netflix's Cobra Kai returns on September 9 and has Daniel Larusso and company ready to fight for their lives and the soul of the valley. The Emmy-winning series will reintroduce more characters from the Karate Kid franchise as seen in the first photos from the new season, like Mike Barnes (played by Sean Kanan).
‘Predator’ 35 Years Later: Producer John Davis Recalls How Cigars, Smoked Salmon Toast and Mayhem Created a Mega Action Franchise

In 1987, a hyper-advanced alien species known as the “Yautja” descended upon an elite military squad in Guatemala. Thanks to its memorable performances, quotable dialogue and inventive action set pieces, “Predator” became an American action movie staple. The film has spawned four sequels, including the new Hulu film “Prey,” and two spinoffs. Yet, the mega franchise all started with a piece of paper underneath a door. “The Thomas brothers snuck the script onto the Fox lot and under somebody’s door,” says John Davis, who has produced all seven “Predator” movies. “We got there on Monday, and there was this script. I...
She-Hulk Writer Talks Budget Constraints And Post-Production Story Changes

Ahead of its impending premiere on Disney+, She Hulk head writer Jessica Gao has revealed more about what parts of the show have changed in post, and what elements have remained since its conception. In an interview with Variety, Gao talks budget constraints, expensive CGI, and how to pace the introduction of a new hero.
Lego Bricktales Trailer Reveals Gameplay Mechanics And Release Window

Thunderful has released a new trailer for its upcoming game Lego Bricktales. In Lego Bricktales, players will travel across five lego-themed biomes, building devices in order to solve puzzles. Players will have the opportunity to craft things such as building cranes, gyrocopters, music boxes, and more. The biomes in Lego...
TooMuchInfo

Just wait for Antman if you hate comedy this much. @ultimatebeing: They cannot. Instead they are just going to spam "cAR lEVel gOrR," or say he shifted tectonic plates, then call all of Gorr's feats outliers. It is the way of 90% of DCEU fans.
Evil West Has Been Delayed To November

Evil West, the supernatural Wild West action game from Shadow Warrior 2 developer Flying Wild Hog, has been delayed by another two months. First announced at the 2020 Game Awards for a 2021 release, the game was first delayed to September 2022, and has now been pushed back again with a new release date of November 22, 2022.
Robert De Niro To Star In Gangster Movie Wise Guys And Play The Two Lead Roles

Warner Bros. Discovery has announced that Oscar winning actor Robert De Niro has signed up to star in a period gangster film called Wise Guys. This should be no surprise to anyone, as De Niro made a name for himself in the mobster genre and has appeared in crime-focused films like Goodfellas, The Godfather: Part II, The Irishman, and Casino. Barry Levinson, who directed the Oscar winning movie Rain Man, will direct Wise Guys.
Litguy Adventure

Sign In to follow. Follow Litguy Adventure, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
