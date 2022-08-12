ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 11

Related
Toby Hazlewood

Vice President Kamala Harris Claims That Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Law Stops Teachers From Being “Able To Love Openly”

On July 24 an interview between Brian Tyler Cohen and Vice President Kamala Harris was published on YouTube. The channel's 1.38 million subscribers were able to hear the Vice President's thoughts on many of the current issues facing the country, as well as a critique of recent initiatives and legislative changes enacted in Republican-led states.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Sabatini
Person
Donald Trump
Veronica Charnell Media

Floridians With No Children and Senior Citizens are not Happy with Governor Ron DeSantis’s $450 Stimulus Check

Some Senior Citizens and individuals with no children are struggling to pay their bills, and Florida Government left them out of the $450 Stimulus Check. Recently I wrote an article talking about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is using the same money he said that is causing a record high inflation to gifted Floridians a $450 stimulus check for each child. Since then, hundreds of Florida Residents expressed their need for financial assistance to pay their bills. Some senior citizens who receive disability and SSI have been left out of the getting stimulus payments. While individuals with no children feel Governor Ron DeSantis is discriminating against them and they added everyone should get a stimulus check.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Arizona GOP candidate mocked for saying Trump and DeSantis have ‘BDE’

Kari Lake, the Republican candidate for governor of Arizona, has been ridiculed for claiming that former president Donald Trump and Florida governor Ron DeSantis have “BDE”, or “big d*** energy”.Speaking at a Turning Points USA conference over the weekend, Ms Lake turned heads when she started praising the Florida governor.She called Mr DeSantis “gutsy”, before adding: “He has bigger – okay, wait let me think about how I want to word this. My staff always says, whatever you do, do not say balls.”Ms Lake continued: “That guy has a backbone made of steel.“I’ll tell you what he’s got... I...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Florida Politics#Fact Checking#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Election Federal#Republicans#Democrats#House#Wesh 2 News
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene tells supporters to vote ‘one, two, three times, whatever’

Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene encouraged supporters to get out to the polls during the November midterms and went one step further during a video address to advocate that they exercise their right to vote “one, two, three times”.In the video clip, shared online by the left-wing Twitter account PatriotTakes, an account with more than 450,000 followers, the Georgia Republican is seen standing alongside Mallory Staples, who ran to represent Georgia’s 6th Congressional District in the spring but lost in the Republican primary to Rich McCormick.The two Georgian Conservatives begin the video address by encouraging voters in the southern...
GEORGIA STATE
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Governor Ron DeSantis never vetted his endorsements

Governor Ron DeSantis took an unusual move by giving an endorsement for the non-partisan Lee County school board race. DeSantis publicly endorsed Armor Persons and Sam Fisher in July for a spot on the Lee County school board. Read about Armor Persons https://thelehighacresgazette.com/news/2022/06/lets-meet-armor-d-persons-the-school-board-candidate-father-and-family-man/. Read about Sam Fisher https://thelehighacresgazette.com/news/2022/07/sam-fisher-gets-money-from-a-democrat-big-labor-pac/. District five...
LEE COUNTY, FL
Missouri Independent

On Jan. 6, I was bewildered. Now, I’m outraged

Ahead of the first hearing of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol, I had the opportunity, — due to my more than 40 years in law enforcement — to share my thoughts as part of a panel discussion about what had happened on that terrible day and […] The post On Jan. 6, I was bewildered. Now, I’m outraged appeared first on Missouri Independent.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Axios

Florida swing voters view Ron DeSantis as too extreme

Some Florida swing voters who former President Donald Trump won over in 2016 say Gov. Ron DeSantis' agenda is too extreme for them. Driving the news: Axios partner Engagious/Schlesinger conducted two online focus groups last week with 12 Floridians who voted for Donald Trump in 2016, then Joe Biden in 2020.
FLORIDA STATE
Business Insider

A group that wants to eliminate nuclear weapons says the FBI's seizure of documents at Mar-a-Lago highlights vulnerabilities in global security: 'We really have no idea what was going on inside Trump's head'

ICAN says the FBI's seizure highlights the vulnerability of global security. "There's no room for error," says Alicia Sanders-Zakre, a policy research coordinator with ICAN. Federal agents took classified documents from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home. An international group that wants to eliminate nuclear weapons says the FBI's seizure...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy