Read full article on original website
Related
KVOE
Emporia State football day 6, Defensive line
The Emporia State football team begins its second week of practice Monday. There are a number of spots open on the defensive side. Coach Garin Higgins says he likes the intensity shown by the defense. When talking about the defense, Junior Jordan Williams a 2nd team All MIAA defensive tackle...
KVOE
Emporia State volleyball holds scrimmage with Butler Community College
The Emporia State volleyball team held a scrimmage against Butler Community College Tuesday morning. Coach Bing Xu said it was great to face some competition. Senior Riley Bernskoetter said the Hornets went out and competed. Three Emporia High products played in the scrimmage with Grace Xu and Rylee Peak for...
KVOE
Diversion ahead for man in Emporia swastika vandalism incidents
Diversion is ahead for a man who allegedly vandalized several Emporia businesses late last year. A status hearing is coming Sept. 1 for Isaac Lawrence, who was charged with painting swastikas on several local buildings, including Emporia High, Emporia State’s Visser Hall, Casey’s West and Sonic, in late December. He was charged with three counts of felony criminal damage and two misdemeanor counts of criminal damage.
KVOE
From buses to crosswalks, drivers reminded to be extra vigilant with the 2022-23 school year beginning this week
With the 2022-23 school year getting underway this week, local law enforcement are taking the opportunity to remind residents to be mindful of school traffic zones. Emporia Police Sgt. Dominic Voertherms joined KVOE’s Morning Show Monday and says drivers need to be extra vigilant due to the number of individuals who are either walking to school or simply crossing the street. He also reminds drivers that when school is in session, speed limits are reduced in all school zones.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KVOE
Vote canvas coming Wednesday following nine-county recount
Lyon County will have its second vote canvas in as many weeks Wednesday morning. Lyon County Clerk Tammy Vopat will present the results of a recent recount related to the county’s vote for House Concurrent Resolution 5003, the so-called Value Them Both constitutional amendment. Election staff recounted nearly 10,000 ballots Tuesday and Vopat says she cannot disclose the results of the recount until after the canvas.
KVOE
K-177 approved for modernization project south of Council Grove
Part of the KVOE listening area is set to benefit from the latest set of highway projects as announced by Kansas Governor Laura Kelly and Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz. The state announced 11 expansion and modernization projects for highways as part of the IKE transportation plan. This includes work on...
KVOE
Cooler conditions still in forecast for most of week after hot Monday
For the most part, this upcoming week will be relatively mild. Monday is the exception, continuing the weekend trend of temperatures close to or above 100 degrees. The projected high is currently 99 degrees at the Emporia Municipal Airport, near the 102-degree high for both Saturday and Sunday. Showers and...
KVOE
School safety items dominate USD 252 school board meeting
The USD 252 Southern Lyon County Board of Education spent a lot of time on school safety measures at its meeting this week. Board members met Monday evening, and in fact they spent the vast majority of the meeting on safety and security matters. Superintendent Mike Argabright discussed the district checklist before the school year starts, including fire inspections, alarm systems, bus inspections, cameras and secured entrances. The board approved implementing SafeDefend, a process to speed up emergency calls to authorities while also offering self-defense items so the district has those at each of its schools.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KVOE
Small fire put out by Emporia Fire on Sunday evening
Emporia Fire handled a porch fire Sunday evening, crediting apartment occupants for their work in preventing the fire from becoming more serious. Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Tony Fuller says the fire at 702 Sherbrooke Drive was reported shortly after 6:15 pm. Firefighters discovered a fire on the deck of a two-story, four-unit apartment building. The fire was contained to the deck, in large part because residents did their best to extinguish the fire before fire crews arrived.
KVOE
Alleged foot chase leads to arrest in Eureka
Formal charges are pending after an alleged chase in Greenwood County late last week. The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy stopped a vehicle in Eureka on Thursday and the driver, later listed as Edmundo Cordero, allegedly fled on foot. Cordero was arrested on suspicion of interference with...
KVOE
Temperatures set to top 100 degrees once again Sunday; Showers and thunderstorms expected through midweek
The KVOE listening area is in for another hot day Sunday. Temperatures reached 102degrees Saturday, according to the Emporia Municipal Airport. Temperatures are forecasted to exceed 100 degrees once again Sunday with highs possibly reaching 101 by mid to late afternoon. Monday’s temperatures should avoid triple-digit territory with a high...
KVOE
Planning Commission, Board of Zoning Appeals set for meetings Tuesday
The Emporia-Lyon County Metropolitan Area Planning Commission and Joint Board of Zoning Appeals are set for meetings Tuesday. The Board of Zoning Appeals is set to meet first, looking at requests for an accessory dwelling structure and signage above the maximum allowed number. Details on both applications have not been announced.
KVOE
Public meeting lays out plan for coming CCLIP project on US Highway 50 Tuesday night
With construction work set to begin on one of Emporia’s busiest roadways next week, city administration held a public meeting Tuesday night to keep the community up to speed on what’s coming. Concrete work is set to begin Monday on US Highway 50 — 6th Avenue — from...
KVOE
Missing Greenwood County teenager found safe
A teenager listed as a missing runaway for over four months is now safe. Kansas Missing and Unsolved made the announcement early Tuesday about Trinity Schlegel, 16. Details about her discovery have not been released. Schlegel had been listed as missing since April 12 when she apparently ran away from...
KVOE
One charged after alleged shooting in Hamilton
One person has been formally charged after an alleged shooting incident in Greenwood County earlier this month. The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office says it responded early Aug. 5 after 35-year-old Deven Clark of Hamilton was allegedly shot. He was taken to Greenwood County Hospital in Eureka, where he was treated and released.
KVOE
Emporia Police investigating pair of alleged shots fired incidents
Emporia Police are investigating a pair of incidents where gunshots were allegedly fired into dwellings in the city limits. Incidents were reported at 202 East First early Aug. 6 and 902 Sylvan Apartment 1B on July 26. Police Capt. Ray Mattas says a bullet was found in the victim’s house in the East First incident, and it appears a bullet was fired from an upstairs apartment into a lower apartment in the Sylvan Street incident.
KVOE
You Drink. You Drive. You Lose enforcement campaign begins Saturday
The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office will be joining the You Drink. You Drive. You Lose. campaign in a statewide attempt to cut down on impaired driving next weekend. From August 20 through Labor Day, September 7, local law enforcement will be extra vigilant on the roadways across Lyon County. Law enforcement will be on the lookout for both alcohol and drug-related impairments.
Comments / 0