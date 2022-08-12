With the 2022-23 school year getting underway this week, local law enforcement are taking the opportunity to remind residents to be mindful of school traffic zones. Emporia Police Sgt. Dominic Voertherms joined KVOE’s Morning Show Monday and says drivers need to be extra vigilant due to the number of individuals who are either walking to school or simply crossing the street. He also reminds drivers that when school is in session, speed limits are reduced in all school zones.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO