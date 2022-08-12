Read full article on original website
Secret hidden message discovered in ancient artefact using centuries-old ‘magic mirror’
A SECRET message has been discovered in an ancient artefact using a centuries-old "magic mirror". The small bronze relic dating back to the 15th or 16th century had been stored away for decades amid thousands of treasures in the Cincinnati Art Museum’s East Asian art collection. While it looked...
Value and Its Sources: Slavery and the History of Art
AT THE END OF 2021, the National Gallery in London published initial findings from an inquiry into its ties to transatlantic slavery conducted in collaboration with University College London’s Centre for the Study of the Legacies of British Slavery. The report named individuals involved with the museum in its early decades who profited from slavery or the slave trade, either through the direct enslavement of people or through financial ties to plantation economies. It is a lengthy list, encompassing collectors, philanthropists, and artists. Among those named are the marine insurance magnate John Julius Angerstein, whose collection of paintings by Raphael, Rubens, Van Dyck, and others formed the museum’s foundational bequest; the painter Thomas Gainsborough, who benefited from the patronage of Antiguan sugar planters; and the sovereign and art collector Charles I, who in 1632 granted royal authorization to syndicates trafficking enslaved Africans from the Guinea coast to the Americas.
deseret.com
Women’s paintings valued at a tenth of men’s paintings, new documentary finds
There’s a massive gender pay gap in the world of art valuation. In fact, paintings by women sell for a tenth of the price as paintings by men, a new BBC Radio 4 documentary finds. How much do women’s paintings cost vs. men’s paintings?. In “Recalculating Art,”...
Damage limitation: how sculptor Ali Cherri is reworking vandalised art
On 14 November 1940, the city of Coventry endured a night of relentless bombing – lives were lost, homes were destroyed and the city’s cathedral was left in ruins. In response, provost RT Howard called, from the ruins of his cathedral, for forgiveness. It was a message that would resonate through the generations.
Next Avenue
The Benefits of Spiritual Retreats
Nature, simple surroundings, and the chance to quiet 'the inner and outer voice' are all part of the appeal of a retreat. I'm not an Old Soul. Of all of the qualities I wish I had been born with — thicker hair, smaller feet, the ability to deliver a speech without medication — being an Old Soul tops the list.
The Essays of Adam Smith: THE IMITATIVE ARTS - Part I
THE most perfect imitation of an object of any kind must in all cases, it is evident, be another object of the same kind, made as exactly as possible after the same model. What, for example, would be the most perfect imitation of the carpet which now lies before me?—Another carpet, certainly, wrought as exactly as possible after the same pattern. But, whatever might be the merit or beauty of this second carpet, it would not be supposed to derive any from the circumstance of its having been made in imitation of the first. This circumstance of its being not an original, but a copy, would even be considered as some diminution of that merit; a greater or smaller, in proportion as the object was of a nature to lay claim to a greater or smaller degree of admiration. It would not much diminish the merit of a common carpet, because in such trifling objects, which at best can lay claim to so little beauty or merit of any kind, we do not always think it worth while to affect originality: it would diminish a good deal that of a carpet of very exquisite workmanship. In objects of still greater importance, this exact, or, as it would be called, this servile imitation, would be considered as the most unpardonable blemish. To build another St. Peter’s or St. Paul’s church, of exactly the same dimensions, proportions, and ornaments with the present buildings at Rome or London, would be supposed to argue such a miserable barrenness of genius and invention in the architect as would disgrace the most expensive magnificence.
