Read full article on original website
Related
Yakima Herald Republic
These areas of WA are likely to get hotter — but people keep moving there
Many parts of Washington will see more severe heat waves in coming decades, but that isn't stopping an influx of new residents from moving to those communities. New projections from a New York-based research group predict Benton and Franklin counties — home to the Tri-Cities and among the fastest-growing Washington counties in the past decade — could see heat waves above 90 degrees last nearly twice as long as they currently do. The number of days above 100 in those areas is likely to double, according to the models.
KOMO News
Housing market: Number of Washington homebuyers backing out of deals reaches new high
SEATTLE — The housing market is slowing as higher mortgage rates sideline many prospective homebuyers. According to Redfin, nationwide, roughly 63,000 home-purchase agreements fell through in July, equal to 16.1% of homes that went under contract that month. In Washington, Seattle saw 11% of pending sales fall through in...
Tri-City Herald
They are the ‘bullies of the plant world’ in WA. Now’s your opportunity for revenge
It was hard to tell where the berry juice ended and where the blood began on Michael Mitchell’s arms as he emerged from a patch of Himalayan blackberry Saturday afternoon in DuPont. The volunteer with Champions Centre church was covered with scratches and scrapes after spending the morning with...
lynnwoodtimes.com
BREAKING: Snohomish County to purchase second hotel for homeless
Snohomish County, Wash., August 15, 2022 – Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers announced that the County is using American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to purchase a second hotel to convert to time-limited bridge housing with wraparound services. The America’s Best Value Inn in Edmonds will provide 55 new units of time-limited, bridge housing for individuals living without shelter.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington apple crop down 11.1 percent from last year
YAKIMA, Wash. – Washington state’s apple crop is projected to be down 11.1 percent from last year. The Washington State Tree Fruit Association released its forecast on Monday, projecting there to be 108.7 million standard 40-pound boxes of fresh apples this year. That’s down from 2021’s 122.3 million...
WA’s Nooksack River has been sounding the alarm, and people are finally listening
One WA county aims to restore a troubled river by focusing on the needs of tribes, farms, communities, and fish. This story was produced as part of a collaboration with the Center for Public Integrity, Columbia Journalism Investigations and Type Investigations. First came the fish, then came the flood. In...
This Is Washington's Most Expensive Suburb
Travel + Leisure looked to data from Zillow and Redfin to find the most expensive suburb in every state.
Wildfires threaten nearby Leavenworth; 12+ fires burn across WA state
A series of fires in Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, about 20 miles from Leavenworth, broke out over the past week as fire crews work on containment and the protection of the historic, mock Bavarian tourist village. Two fires, the White River Fire and the Irving Peak Fire, broke out in Okanogan-Wenatchee...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The 5 Best Spots to Watch the Sunset in Washington State
We talk about the beauty of Washington a lot here, but can you blame us? Everywhere you look is like a beautiful Bob Ross painting. The Pacific North West is a place you can truly get lost in...in a good way. That being said we've decided to make a top five list of the best places to watch a sunset in Washington.
Washington State aims to end gasoline car sales by 2030
(Green Car Reports) — Washington State is once again looking to end sales of new internal-combustion cars and trucks by 2030. The state legislature passed what started under HB 1204 and SB 5256, collectively known as Clean Cars 2030 and placed into the state’s supplemental transportation budget, on March 11. The legislation would shift policy […]
MyNorthwest.com
Northern lights may be visible in Western Washington thru Thursday night
A “Watch” has been issued by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration for the possibility of a visible aurora borealis in Western Washington from Wednesday night thru Thursday night. The G3 Geomagnetic storm could provide a show as far south as the border of Washington and Oregon on...
MyNorthwest.com
Washington’s distracted driving law: has it reduced collisions five years into its passage?
Washington’s distracted driving law appears to be working. A new study shows it has reduced crashes across the state. It’s been five years since the legislature beefed up our distracted driving laws by putting a total ban on having cell phones in your hand. The law only allows you one swipe to access your hands-free phone options while driving, which includes sitting at a red light, or being stuck in bumper-to-bumper congestion.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KING-5
Washington's most dangerous drive
MAZAMA, Wash. — In one of the most beautiful places on earth, you'll find one of the world's most exhilarating drives. It's officially designated as NF-5400, but most of the locals call it Hart's Pass Road, the highest-altitude location in Washington state where you can drive a car. The...
Washington State’s Mysterious Mima Mounds Feels Like an Alien World
Check Out The Mysterious Mima Mounds In Washington State. One of the most unusual places to visit in Washington State almost feels like an alien world. 445 Acres Of Unusual Bumps Populate This Washington State Nature Preserve. Unusual land bumps can be found in the Mima Mounds Natural Area Preserve....
thurstontalk.com
That Is How We Do It Here at Pam Fisher Properties
Pam Fisher started in real estate in 2003 and created her own firm in 2020. Pam Fisher Properties specializes in residential resale and new construction for single family homes, but also works with vacant land, multi family, condos and townhomes. Pam helps buyers and sellers in the Greater Puget Sound Region, primarily in DuPont, Lacey, Olympia, Puyallup and communities surrounding JBLM.
lonelyplanet.com
10 free things to do in Washington state
The Seattle Public Library is an architectural marvel that offers free programming such as readings and classes © Stephanie Braconnier / Shutterstock. Washington state encompasses such a large and varied terrain that, depending on your travel plans, your budget could either be rock-bottom or luxury—or a combination of both.
Sharp rent increases across WA state have college students scrambling for more options
A recent study showed rent in Washington has risen nearly 20% in two years.
Chronicle
Hailstorm Causes Significant Crop Damage in Some Parts of Eastern Washington
A Thursday evening storm that brought golf-ball-sized hail, heavy rains and whipping winds to parts of Eastern Washington caused significant crop damage. “We had some fields that look like they’re probably a complete loss,” Fairfield farmer Marci Green said. Green said she knows the hail storm struck wheat,...
q13fox.com
SR-9 in Snohomish will be closed for several days as crews start roundabout construction
SNOHOMISH, Wash. - Starting Tuesday night until Monday morning, State Route 9 in Snohomish will be closed as Washington State Department crews build a roundabout. The closure will be between 2nd Street and 30th Street of SR-9. Work is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. Tuesday through Monday at 5...
KGW
Fighting inflation: BBB of Washington gives budget tips
SEATTLE — The next inflation update is scheduled for release on the morning of Sept. 13. It will offer the rate of inflation over the 12 months that ended August 2022. According to U.S. Labor Department data published Aug. 10, the annual inflation rate for the United States is 8.5% for the 12 months ended July 2022 after rising 9.1% previously, the most since 1981.
Comments / 1