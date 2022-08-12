ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KLTV

Tyler woman accused in bilking scheme gets probation, must pay restitution

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler woman under federal indictment for participating in a money laundering scheme will avoid jail time and must pay back more than $100,000. In a plea deal before District Judge J. Campbell Barker at the federal courthouse in Tyler, Tracey Lynn Brookshier had one charge dismissed and for a second count was given 36 months probation, a waived fine and also was ordered to pay $138,265.80 in restitution.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Tyler pastor gets 10 years probation for theft charges

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler pastor and former high school coach accused of stealing from an elderly couple pleaded guilty Friday afternoon. Rev. Jerome Milton of the Open Door Bible Church was given a sentence of 10 years probation and will also serve 180 days in the Smith County Jail.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pastor#East Texas#Retirement#County Jail#Religion#Door Bible Church
KLTV

Affidavit: Witnesses say fighting, threats led to shooting of Longview ISD student

Titus County commissioners seek $2M in Rescue Plan funds for road projects. KLTV 7′s Kristine Guevara speaks with Titus County Judge Brian Lee about American Rescue Plan Act funds. Lee says the commissioners are requesting to use $2 million of the $6.3 million for road funding. Each of the four precincts will have $500,000 to use for their projects in the coming years.
TITUS COUNTY, TX
inforney.com

About 15 animals seized from southeast of Tyler

An animal control officer was injured during an operation today to remove more than a dozen dogs from a home southeast of Tyler and take them to shelters. Smith County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Larry Smith said animal control officers from the county and the city of Tyler were at the scene in the 16000 block of County Road 223.
TYLER, TX
ketk.com

Sheriff’s Office: Gregg County woman missing since July

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – In a Facebook post Monday, the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office issued a missing person alert for Britney Nichole Sharrer, 28, of Kilgore. According to officials, Sharrer was last seen at a residence on PR 3707 (Fox Creek RV Park) in the Kilgore/Gladewater area in July by her mother.
GREGG COUNTY, TX
ktbb.com

Houston County man guilty in solicitation of murder plot

TYLER – 44-year-old Reynaldo Campos, Jr., of Grapeland, has pleaded guilty in Tyler federal court to murder for hire. According to the indictment, on Feb. 9, Campos contacted an individual who he believed was a hitman, but who was in fact an undercover federal agent, and solicited the “hitman” to murder a former associate of Campos — claiming the intended victim had either stolen drugs from him or owed him money. Campos discussed the intended murder with the agent on multiple occasions over the next several weeks. On April 8, Campos and his girlfriend, Robin Pittman, traveled together from Houston County to Tyler to discuss the murder, to provide the “hitman” with a handgun to be used for the murder, and to provide the “hitman” with information about the intended victim.
HOUSTON COUNTY, TX
inforney.com

Smith County Sheriff's Office locates missing man

A 63-year-old man who wandered off from his family Sunday was located the next day after being declared missing, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday afternoon around 1:15 p.m. Jose Cansino Ybarra, 63, was found at a residence on Highway 110 on Monday. He went missing when...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Upshur County Man Gets 125 Years For Indecency

An Upshur County jury has convicted 48-year-old Matthew Callie McCoy on 8 counts of indecency with the same child under the age of 14. The eight charges are each connected to different offenses. The Jury then sentenced McCoy to a total of 125 years in prison. He will be in his 80s before he becomes eligible for parole.
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy