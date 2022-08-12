Read full article on original website
China pares back holdings of U.S. Treasuries for 7th month
NEW YORK, Aug 15 (Reuters) - (This August 15 story corrects to remove incorrect reference in paragraph 11 to 10-year Treasury yield falling in June) China slashed holdings of U.S. Treasuries for a seventh consecutive month in June, Treasury department data released on Monday showed, with investors closely tracking this measure in the wake of tensions between the world's two largest economies involving Taiwan.
Bloomberg
Indian Court Urged to Settle Issues That Led to FIFA Ban
New Delhi (AP) -- India’s top court is expected to take up a government plea to settle issues that led to the national soccer federation’s suspension by FIFA and the possible loss of its hosting rights for the Under-17 Women’s World Cup in October. The FIFA suspension...
FIFA・
Bloomberg
Bolsonaro, Lula Vie for Votes by Pledging Longer Low-Income Aid
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro and challenger Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva both pledged to preserve 600 reais ($118) in monthly government aid to poor families while campaigning for election in October. Front-runner Lula said during a Facebook live event on Saturday that he’s the only candidate committed to keeping the...
Bloomberg
Russian War in Ukraine Bruises Baltics’ Relations With China
China’s refusal to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine played a role in Estonia’s decision to quit an Eastern European initiative that aimed to enhance relations with Beijing, the Baltic nation’s top diplomat said. “It was definitely a factor that we kept in mind when making the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bloomberg
Trump Executive Weisselberg in Plea Talks to Resolve Tax Case
Allen Weisselberg, the Trump Organization’s longtime chief financial officer, is in plea talks with state prosecutors to resolve tax fraud charges and avoid an October trial, according to two people familiar with the matter. Weisselberg and the Trump Organization were charged last year, accused of conspiring to avoid income...
Bloomberg
Saudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset
Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal invested more than $500 million in Russian firms around the time of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, in a sign of the careful political position the Gulf state has maintained with its OPEC+ partner. Prince Alwaleed’s investment firm, Kingdom Holding Co., acquired depositary receipts...
Bloomberg
US Rules Out Releasing $3.5 Billion to Afghanistan’s Taliban-Controlled Central Bank
The US has no plans to release $3.5 billion in frozen funds to Afghanistan’s Taliban-controlled central bank, but will look for ways to benefit the country’s people directly, State Department spokesman Ned Price said. “We don’t see recapitalization of the Afghan central bank as a near-term option,” Price...
