NEW YORK, Aug 15 (Reuters) - (This August 15 story corrects to remove incorrect reference in paragraph 11 to 10-year Treasury yield falling in June) China slashed holdings of U.S. Treasuries for a seventh consecutive month in June, Treasury department data released on Monday showed, with investors closely tracking this measure in the wake of tensions between the world's two largest economies involving Taiwan.

