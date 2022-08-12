ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

1240 WJIM

Michigan Restaurant Ranked One of America’s Best ‘Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives’

When it comes to the best food in America, perhaps there's no better source or expert than Food Network's Guy Fieri. He is the mayor of Flavortown, after all. Guy has been traveling the nation in his red convertible looking for the most delicious food around for an incredible 35 seasons of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives! Over 400 episodes featuring some of the yummiest food our country has to offer.
LANSING, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Northern Michigan passenger rail plan, from Ann Arbor to Traverse City, one step closer to reality

A plan to activate a railroad corridor that runs from Southeast Michigan to Traverse City and Petoskey has received new funding to advance planning stages. In July, Michigan state lawmakers, led by northern Michigan’s Senator Wayne Schmidt, included $1 million to advance the Northern Michigan passenger rail Phase II planning study in the State of Michigan’s 2023 Labor and Economic Opportunity budget.
ANN ARBOR, MI
1240 WJIM

Look At This Abandoned High School In Flint, Michigan

Who doesn't love finding or exploring an abandoned place? There is a certain thrill to it, even if you're just sitting on the other side of the monitor. Many of today's famous YouTubers and TikTokers have tended to get some kind of recognition from doing some sort of exploration of an abandoned building.
FLINT, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Rainy Saturday Sets Records In West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It was a dismal and dreary day Saturday in West Michigan, and the unrelenting rainfall set new records for several cities around the region. When it came to temperatures, the cities of Grand Rapids, Muskegon and Battle Creek all set new records for their lowest high temperatures ever on August 13.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan Lottery: Detroit man wins $100K Powerball prize with ticket bought at Southfield Meijer

A Detroit man was elated when he found out he won a $100,000 Powerball prize from the Michigan Lottery. Sheadrick Stephens Jr., 75, matched the four white balls and the Powerball– 09-21-56-57-66 PB:11 – in the August 3 drawing to win a $50,000 prize. Thanks to the Power Play, the prize was multiplied to $100,000. He bought his winning ticket at the Meijer Store, located at 28800 Telegraph Road in Southfield.
DETROIT, MI
94.9 WMMQ

The 25 Michigan Cities with the Softest Water

Don't you just hate it when you wash the dishes, and no matter what you do, they're still spotty? That gross-looking film probably isn't harmful to you. More than likely it's hard water residue. If you've ever washed your hands and they still felt slippery after rinsing the soap away,...
MICHIGAN STATE
100.7 WITL

Michigan Names That Even Michiganders Mispronounce

Okay, so you get to a point where you reach a limit of people mispronouncing some of your favorite Michigan places. I'm not perfect by a long shot...I've lived here all my life and STILL mispronounce many Michigan sites, streets, and towns. The list below comes from the Detroit Free...
MLive

Woman intentionally crashes car into Michigan church’s classroom

MILLINGTON, MI — A Millington woman has been hospitalized after allegedly crashing a car into a Tuscola County church and school. About 10:08 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14, sheriff’s deputies and other first responders were dispatched to a crash site at St. Paul Lutheran Church & School, 4941 Center St. in Millington.

