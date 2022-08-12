Read full article on original website
Michigan Restaurant Ranked One of America’s Best ‘Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives’
When it comes to the best food in America, perhaps there's no better source or expert than Food Network's Guy Fieri. He is the mayor of Flavortown, after all. Guy has been traveling the nation in his red convertible looking for the most delicious food around for an incredible 35 seasons of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives! Over 400 episodes featuring some of the yummiest food our country has to offer.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Northern Michigan passenger rail plan, from Ann Arbor to Traverse City, one step closer to reality
A plan to activate a railroad corridor that runs from Southeast Michigan to Traverse City and Petoskey has received new funding to advance planning stages. In July, Michigan state lawmakers, led by northern Michigan’s Senator Wayne Schmidt, included $1 million to advance the Northern Michigan passenger rail Phase II planning study in the State of Michigan’s 2023 Labor and Economic Opportunity budget.
Could This Be the Most Gigantic Scoop of Ice Cream in Michigan?
Earlier this summer, my family and I took a camping trip up to Port Austin, located at the tippy-top of Michigan's thumb. It was there that I discovered what just might be the most giant scoop of ice cream in the state of Michigan. Allow me to introduce you to...
Come inside! Michigan’s first luxury treehouse resort is finally open
When you were growing up, you might have had a treehouse built in your backyard. Or, like me, you wished you had a treehouse in your backyard. The treehouse was the one place you can escape life and live in your own fantasies. Well, now you can experience a luxury...
Look: This Abandoned Northern Michigan Home Is Allegedly Haunted
Some people would love a nice old farmhouse in Northern Michigan, right? What if it was haunted, and in pieces though?. There is a house in northern Michigan, with a troubled past, that some believe is still troubled today, but from that of another world. Haunted Northern Michigan Farmhouse. The...
Look At This Abandoned High School In Flint, Michigan
Who doesn't love finding or exploring an abandoned place? There is a certain thrill to it, even if you're just sitting on the other side of the monitor. Many of today's famous YouTubers and TikTokers have tended to get some kind of recognition from doing some sort of exploration of an abandoned building.
Rainy Saturday Sets Records In West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It was a dismal and dreary day Saturday in West Michigan, and the unrelenting rainfall set new records for several cities around the region. When it came to temperatures, the cities of Grand Rapids, Muskegon and Battle Creek all set new records for their lowest high temperatures ever on August 13.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan Lottery: Detroit man wins $100K Powerball prize with ticket bought at Southfield Meijer
A Detroit man was elated when he found out he won a $100,000 Powerball prize from the Michigan Lottery. Sheadrick Stephens Jr., 75, matched the four white balls and the Powerball– 09-21-56-57-66 PB:11 – in the August 3 drawing to win a $50,000 prize. Thanks to the Power Play, the prize was multiplied to $100,000. He bought his winning ticket at the Meijer Store, located at 28800 Telegraph Road in Southfield.
These 2 Michigan Cities Landed on the “40 Worst to Visit” and It’s Not Ok
Not exactly the list everyone is hoping to land on. Being named the worst of anything is less than flattering. Trust us, we know, our professional sports teams here in Michigan continually take a hit, but now our cities?. Get this, MindYourDollars.com just came out with its list of "The...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Tenders In Michigan
Here's where you can find it.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Ryke’s Bakery, Catering and Cafe food makes ‘mouthwatering memories’
MUSKEGON, MI - Ryke’s Bakery, Catering and Cafe has been a culinary cornerstone in West Michigan since 1937, promoting having “the most delectable baked goods and deliciously inspired cuisine.”. The bakery, which is also known for savory sandwiches and soups, started by selling its famous butter-thin cookies throughout...
Rain doesn’t stop the fun at giant Slip ‘N Slide in Michigan
JENISON, MI – Family and friends gathered on a rainy Saturday to cruise down a large hill made into a giant water slide. After being canceled for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual “Saturday Slip N’ Slide” was held Aug. 13, at Rosewood Park in Jenison.
Agency trims SE Michigan water advisory to 13 communities
BURTCHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities posted a boil-water advisory Saturday for more than 900,000 people in southeastern Michigan but then eased it hours later to 13 communities. The Great Lakes Water Authority reported a break on a critical pipe in St. Clair County, which carries treated water from Lake Huron and is the largest […]
ClickOnDetroit.com
Money Minute: How Michigan’s ABLE Account works for people with disabilities
Back in 2014, the federal government realized that for people with disabilities, life is very expensive. In order to help people with disabilities, the government established ABLE Accounts. Here’s how they work. Learn more in the video report above.
The 25 Michigan Cities with the Softest Water
Don't you just hate it when you wash the dishes, and no matter what you do, they're still spotty? That gross-looking film probably isn't harmful to you. More than likely it's hard water residue. If you've ever washed your hands and they still felt slippery after rinsing the soap away,...
Michigan is Flying High After Record Setting Sales in July
Michigan's legalization of Marijuana has brought a lot of change since it's start in 2018. Not only has it brought in millions of dollars of revenue for the state, it's also created jobs and helped lower crime in various areas. And that movement is growing more every day. It feels...
Mastodon bones unearthed during construction project in West Michigan (PICTURES, VIDEO)
Multiple bones were unearthed from the area. University of Michigan researchers determined they belonged to a mastodon, most likely a male who passed away between the age of 12 and 20, according to multiple sources.
Michigan Names That Even Michiganders Mispronounce
Okay, so you get to a point where you reach a limit of people mispronouncing some of your favorite Michigan places. I'm not perfect by a long shot...I've lived here all my life and STILL mispronounce many Michigan sites, streets, and towns. The list below comes from the Detroit Free...
For 150+ years, Michiganders have been drinking Vernors for enjoyment and as "medicine" — What makes it so iconic?
People from the Detroit area and all across Michigan have been enjoying Vernors ginger ale for over 150 years. And over the decades the extra-fizzy pop — known as much for its taste as for it’s alleged medicinal benefits — has become iconic.
Woman intentionally crashes car into Michigan church’s classroom
MILLINGTON, MI — A Millington woman has been hospitalized after allegedly crashing a car into a Tuscola County church and school. About 10:08 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14, sheriff’s deputies and other first responders were dispatched to a crash site at St. Paul Lutheran Church & School, 4941 Center St. in Millington.
