Mcpherson, KS

Hutch Post

Northbound Severance is closed for street repairs

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Public Works announced that starting today, northbound Severance is closed at Sherman for repairs to a failed road base. Weather permitting, the road will be open again by Tuesday. The detour goes west on Sherman to Pershing then north to 1st Avenue the back east...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Dog kennel business in Great Bend residential area receives complaint

A Great Bend couple will go before the Great Bend City Council Monday, Aug. 15 to potentially amend zoning regulations to allow a dog kenneling business in a residential neighborhood. Larry and Jennifer Kurtz live at 5908 Broadway, which is zoned R-1, single-family residential district. Last year, the couple obtained...
Salina Post

Easements, wall, river festival recap on Salina City Commission agenda

Easement dedications, a wall adjoining Campbell Plaza, and a Smoky Hill River Festival recap are among the items on the Salina City Commission agenda for Monday. Study sessions and city commission meetings will take place in–person in room 107 of the City-County Building, 300 West Ash Street, and via Zoom until further notice. Meetings also can be viewed at the City of Salina YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/cityofSalinaKansas.
SALINA, KS
KWCH.com

$230M project to improve commute on E. Kellogg set to start next June

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A recent pause in Kellogg construction didn’t last. In December, the heavily traveled east-west thoroughfare was briefly construction-free in Wichita for the first time many could remember. The work to improve the highway turned freeway kicks into high gear with an anticipated expansion project set to start next year.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Buckling concrete blocks off street NE of Wichita

BEL AIRE, Kan. (KSNW) — According to the City of Bel Aire, due to concrete buckling on East 53rd St N, it has been blocked off from N Pebblecreek St to N Cypress Dr. According to the City, “The concrete has buckled about 12 inches.” The City is asking residents to avoid the area. The […]
BEL AIRE, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Crash closes K-42 in southwest Sedgwick County

The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that closed traffic on K-42 near 79th Street South. The crash near Clonmel left one person with serious injuries. A semi overturned and blocked the roadway. Traffic was being diverted to county roads around the crash scene, and the highway is expected...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
mcphersonweeklynews.com

Community members weigh in on future of McPherson Public Schools

McPHERSON—Old, outdated and underwhelming were a few of the words community members used to describe the state of McPherson school facilities during a community meeting hosted by the district Monday evening. The community meeting was an opportunity for the district to get valuable input from community members as they consider a potential bond proposal. All […]
MCPHERSON, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Shea’s Sol Kitchen temporary closes as they look for a new location

The popular vegan restaurant, Shea’s Sol Kitchen, has decided to leave Towne West Square, where they’ve been operating out of since April in the food court. They celebrated their last days over the weekend and now prepare for the next chapter in their business. The announcement was on...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Sedgwick County Zoo mourns loss of Chacoan Peccary

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Zoo (SCZ) is morning the loss of Buck, the zoo’s eldest male Chacoan Peccary, who died Sunday. According to the SCZ, Buck was 23 years old and one of the oldest Chacoan Peccary in the Association of Zoos and Aquariums population. His advanced age was attributed to medical […]
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Annual traffic enforcement campaign starts this weekend

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Drivers are advised that from August 20 through Labor Day, September 7, the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and Hutchinson Police will join other police agencies across Kansas in a crackdown aimed at removing impaired drivers from the roadways. During "You Drink. You Drive. You Lose"...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Kansas Reflector

As Wichita embraces efforts to reduce homelessness, profound challenges remain

WICHITA — Staci Ellis left a verbally abusive relationship and ended up homeless in Wichita for nine months before settling into an apartment about four weeks ago. Ellis, who describes herself as a huge advocate for the homeless population, has been homeless four times. She said everyone in Wichita’s homeless community knows her because she […] The post As Wichita embraces efforts to reduce homelessness, profound challenges remain appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Salina man arrested in connection to stolen electric bike, trailer

A Salina man is in custody after he allegedly stole an electric bicycle and bike trailer that were parked at a store near downtown Sunday morning. A 61-year-old Salina man told police that he had parked his electrically-modified silver Mongoose bicycle with bike trailer outside DG Market, 511 E. Iron, and went inside to shop at approximately 8:45 a.m. Sunday, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. When the man walked out of the store, he discovered the bike and trailer missing.
SALINA, KS
WTGS

6 crew members of Kansas fire department expecting children

MCPHERSON, Kan. (WPDE) — Six crew members of a Kansas fire department are expecting bundles of joy before the end of the year. "The joy of welcoming a baby has multiplied by six!" McPherson Fire Department said. The first baby is expected on Sept. 27 and the last is...
MCPHERSON, KS
adastraradio.com

You Drink. You Drive. You Lose- is Just Ahead

McPherson, Kan. – Drivers are advised that during the period of August 20 through Labor Day, September 7, the McPherson Police Department will join other police agencies across Kansas in a crackdown aimed at removing impaired drivers from the roadways during You Drink. You Drive. You Lose. It is...
MCPHERSON, KS

