Read full article on original website
Related
12 News/RWU Poll: McKee, Gorbea still in close race for RI governor
"What we're finding is there is not a lot of enthusiasm," said 12 News political analyst and pollster Joe Fleming.
GoLocalProv
How a Rhode Island Family Started a Puzzle Company From Scratch
It’s not always easy starting your own business — especially when you’re learning the trade from the ground up. That’s exactly what Barrington residents Jerauld and Sara Adams did, however, when they started their company “Hope Puzzles” during the pandemic. The Adams, who had...
ecori.org
Strong Leadership Required to Fix Rhode Island’s ‘Broken’ Transportation System
Without significantly reducing the greenhouse gases spewed from the transportation sector, the largest emitter of climate emissions in the state, the mandates in the 2021 Act on Climate law have no chance of being met. (Frank Carini/ecoRI News photos) A group of 36 organizations, in late July, sent an 8-page...
rinewstoday.com
RI Weather for Aug. 17, 2022 – John Donnelly
Some morning rain courtesy of low pressure paying a closer visit off the east coast on it’s slow tour of the western Atlantic waters. Much needed rain should be ending by early afternoon with stratus cloud cover hanging in there through the evening before thinning and breaking. Tight temperature...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
When SouthCoast Lawns Featured Bathtub Marys and Yard Shrines
Like many things that change with the generations, the popularity of yard shrines and so-called "Bathtub Marys" is on the decline. On a Sunday drive through deep Catholic neighborhoods in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, however, a keen observer might still find a few displays here and there. Much has been...
Do You Remember These 10 Massachusetts Retailers?
Nostalgia can be an amazing thing. I could probably tell you the difference in smell between Caldor and Bradlees. Probably not, because all cigarette smoke smells the same 😂😂. It's funny to walk down memory lane, though!. DO YOU REMEMBER THESE 10 MASSACHUSETTS RETAILERS?. 1. HQ (Home Quarters...
independentri.com
Local author takes on untold story about slave trade in RI
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Christian McBurney’s new book, “Dark Voyage: An American Privateer’s War on Britain’s African Slave Trade,” opens a potentially untold story about Rhode Island’s episode in the African slave trade during the Revolutionary War. As McBurney tells it, he was...
PLANetizen
Rhode Island Funding Highway Expansion Despite Poor Road Conditions
Route I-295, looking South to Route 37 overpass bridges. | Rhode Island Department of Transportation / Cranston Canyon Project. “Instead of prioritizing the proper maintenance of Rhode Island’s transportation systems, transportation officials are spending the bulk of their resources on expansion,” writes Charles Marohn in a pointed essay for Strong Towns.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ABC6.com
Rhode Island veterinarian surrenders license amid growing concerns from past
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – A Rhode Island veterinarian has surrendered her license to practice in the state, after a number of concerns regarding animal treatment have resurfaced from her past. This is according to the state’s database for licensed veterinarians. On Thursday a spokesperson with Banfield Hospital confirmed...
RI Board of Elections in need of poll workers
Workers are needed for the Sept. 13 primary and the Nov. 8 general election.
theshelbyreport.com
Dave’s Fresh Marketplace Remains True To Its Roots
From its humble beginnings as a roadside produce stand in Warwick to 10 grocery store locations across several cities, Dave’s Fresh Marketplace has been serving Rhode Island since 1969. The state’s largest locally owned and operated independent grocery, the company is pleased with the recent reopening of its Dave’s...
ABC6.com
Department of Transportation offers tour of Pell Bridge reconstruction
NEWPORT, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation is offering a tour of the Pell Bridge reconstruction project Tuesday. The tour will give an update on the project’s progress, with Department of Transportation director Peter Alviti taking questions on its status. Anyone that is interested in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WaterFire lighting celebrating Rhode Island’s communities of color
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — WaterFire returned for a full lighting on Saturday night with crowds expected to be their largest of the season. For the second year in a row, WaterFire and The Papitto Opportunity Connection (POC) are celebrating Rhode Island’s communities of color with a full lightning. Saturday night’s event was described by organizers […]
newsfromthestates.com
Nurse sues over wages on behalf of thousands of employees against Providence
Providence operates eight hospitals in Oregon, including Providence St. Vincent Medical Center in Southwest Portland. (Providence Health & Services) A nurse sued Providence Health & Services, Oregon’s largest hospital system, on Monday accusing the company of willfully underpaying thousands of employees. The suit was brought by Jamie Aguilar, a...
RI governor candidates face off in radio debate
The 90-minute debate was packed with talk of backgrounds, plans for change, and even accusations of slander.
4 RI counties at ‘medium’ COVID-19 level
The COVID-19 community level has been raised for three more Rhode Island counties due to an increase in new cases and hospitalizations.
iheart.com
New Alternatives To Ride Sharing Become Law
Peer-to-peer car sharing has been legalized in the state of Rhode Island. A new law passed by the General Assembly defines the practice as the use of a vehicle by someone other than the owner through an authorized car-sharing business. State Representative Jacquelyn Baginski of Cranston, one of the bill's sponsors, says this will offer an innovative alternative to the transportation needs of Rhode Islanders.
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island opens first heavy-duty battery storage system
(WJAR) — Gray lithium batteries fenced in the back of an industrial park in Pascoag are meant to give about five thousand Pascoag Utility District customers some relief. The power supplier in Burrillville created the first heavy-duty battery storage facility in Rhode Island, which increases the power grids reliability when it gets close to its max.
Search paused for missing swimmer off Martha’s Vineyard
The Coast Guard says the search is focused around Edgartown in the vicinity of Jaws Bridge.
Comments / 0