Two charged with stealing MoDOT vehicle, fuel cards
A Columbia man and Jefferson City woman are accused of stealing a vehicle and fuel cards from a Missouri Department of Transportation maintenance shed in Jefferson City. The post Two charged with stealing MoDOT vehicle, fuel cards appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Meth bust in Montgomery Co. traffic stop leads to 2 arrests
Two men are behind bars after a Montgomery County traffic stop leads to a methamphetamine bust Friday night.
kfmo.com
Reynolds County Theft Suspects
(Reynolds County, MO) One individual is formally charged and three others have charges pending after a search warrant was served August 12th in connection with a burglary that was reported July 16th in Reynolds county. The warrant was executed at an address in Ellington where numerous stolen tools and a dirt bike were discovered. The original burglary had involved two four wheelers and the tools. Both of the four wheelers were recovered August 6th with one found in Lesterville and the other in Ellington.
KOMU
Eldon man charged in connection to 2020 trooper-involved shooting
ELDON − A man now faces felony charges in connection to a 2020 trooper-involved shooting in Eldon. A prosecutor charged David Wallace with three counts of second-degree assault on a special victim and resisting arrest Thursday in Miller County. The charges stem from an April 22, 2020 hostage situation,...
krcgtv.com
Camdenton man ran over by own ATV
A Morgan County man received moderate injuries after his four-wheel ATV ran over him Saturday night. Trevon Reynolds, 19, was driving on a dirt trail where he received his injuries. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Reynold's ATV traveled over a steep incline and the ATV rolled...
abc17news.com
Miller County man’s truck pulled from flood water by local fire departments
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Firefighters rescued a man from his truck after it got stuck Tuesday in Saline Creek floodwater in Miller County. The rescue happened Tuesday afternoon at a low-water crossing on Saline Road north of Tuscumbia. The man was not hurt but it took crews about two hours to get him and the truck out of the water, said Jason Hendricks with the Tuscumbia Fire Department.
mymoinfo.com
Several weekend traffic accidents, including a double fatality
The Missouri State Highway Patrol and other emergency responders were busy with traffic accidents over the weekend. 71-year-old Vicki Hessler of Arnold suffered moderate injuries in a two-vehicle accident on Highway 30 at New Sugar Creek Road on Friday afternoon. Three people were involved in a one-vehicle accident on Route...
Washington Missourian
Jail to house federal inmates
After nearly two decades, federal inmates awaiting trial or sentencing are once again slated to be housed at the Franklin County Adult Detention Facility. County commissioners on Tuesday approved the agreement that will allow up to 40 beds for federal inmates, 25 men and 15 women, at the jail in Union. The U.S. Marshals Service will pay the county $80 per inmate, per day.
Two men charged in Montreal burglary
Two men are facing charges following a burglary investigation in Montreal. The post Two men charged in Montreal burglary appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
3 teens killed in crash near Stockton, Mo., MCIU investigate tragedy
CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol release preliminary information regarding a crash where three teens died east of Jerico Springs, Mo. on Thursday, August 4. The single vehicle crash involved a 2006 Toyota Scion with five male teens, traveling westbound on State Hwy B. The driver,...
krcgtv.com
Miller County man missing for almost a year
David Michael Bowers, Jr. was last contacted on September 12, 2021. The Miller County Sheriff's Facebook page posted his missing adult poster in an effort for the public to help bring him home. Bowers was 18 when he disappeared. He is 5'10 with brown hair and eyes. He weighs 128...
kfmo.com
Area Man Arrested for Robbery and Assault
(Camden County, MO) A man from Bonne Terre, 43 year old Jeffrey Raymond Walker, has an initial court appearance in Camden County, Missouri, today on charges of second degree robbery, third degree assault, first degree property damage, first degree harassment, assault in the fourth degree, property damage, animal abuse, and DWI persistent offender. The charges come after Walker is alleged to have attempted to rob a general store in Linn Creek near the Lake of the Ozarks in Camden County August 3rd. He is also accused of assaulting several people and a dog. Walker is also said to have wrecked his pick up causing thousands of dollars worth of damage to several boats and trailers at a marina after the general store incident. Walker was arrested and taken to the Camden County detention facility.
missouribusinessalert.com
Medical marijuana brings business to smaller towns in Missouri
Richard Gunnels used to be skeptical of marijuana, and he didn’t think it should be legalized for medical purposes. Gunnels is a small-town Missouri row-crop farmer, and some of the land he grows on today has been farmed by his family for more than 120 years in Macon County. He grew up on that farm, which has been cultivated by his family for generations.
KMOV
Two killed in overnight crash in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Two men died in a car crash that occurred in Franklin County early Saturday morning. Police tell News 4 the accident happened on Route FF north of Huff Road just before 2:00 a.m. Chase Clark, 24, of Cedar Hill was driving a 2014 Ford Mustang northbound when it went off the side of the road, overturned and hit a tree.
'It's unprecedented' | Franklin County Humane Society desperate for help, swamped with strays
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — An animal shelter in Union, Missouri is trying to keep up with an overwhelming number of cats and dogs. The Franklin County Humane Society has no more space for animals, a problem that's taking over shelters nationwide. It's something Mary Lovern has never seen in...
MISSING CHILD: Maxwell Robbins in Wright County
WRIGHT COUNTY, Mo.– The Wright County Sheriff’s Office have issued a missing juvenile alert for 12-year-old Maxwell Robbins. Robbins is described as about 5 feet tall and 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing black sweat pants with Adidas branding on the left leg with no shoes or shirt on, with long shaggy hair. He […]
Woman sentenced to probation for starting fire inside Jefferson City church
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Cole County judge sentenced a woman Tuesday for starting a fire inside a Jefferson City church. In October, the Cole County Prosecutor's Office charged Anne-Marie Mullins with breaking into Christian Fellowship Church on Beck Street in late May 2021. Mullins pled guilty at a court hearing Tuesday to amended misdemeanor The post Woman sentenced to probation for starting fire inside Jefferson City church appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
mymoinfo.com
Inmate Dies At Potosi Correctional Center
(Potosi) An inmate at the Potosi Correctional Center has died. Authorities say Kevin Andrews was a 42 year old male serving a 15 year sentence for possession of a controlled substance, two counts of first degree robbery, two counts of armed criminal action, two counts of kidnapping and two counts of first degree burglary from St. Louis County.
mymoinfo.com
Salem Woman Seriously Injured in High Speed Van Crash
(Salem) A woman from Salem was seriously injured in a one vehicle accident Wednesday evening in Dent County. The Highway Patarol says the crash happened on ‘HH’ Highway, a tenth of mile south of Salem when 32-year-old Allie Haines was driving a Chrysler van at a high rate of speed.
KYTV
Salem, Mo. man dies in head-on crash in Iron County
SALEM, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Salem is dead after a head-on crash in Iron County, Missouri Thursday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, it happened on Highway 32, seven miles east of Bixby, Mo. Troopers say 65-year-old Keith Johns crossed the center line and hit another...
