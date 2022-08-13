Teachers in many area school districts return to the classroom today to prepare for next Monday’s opening day of classes. Before children ride the school buses, before they travel in private vehicles, and before they take to the sidewalk to go to school, the Missouri State Highway Patrol is reminding motorists to exercise extreme caution when driving anywhere there will be young students moving around. Last year, one person was killed and 217 injured in traffic crashes involving a school bus, and 794 traffic crashes overall. The highway patrol advises vigilance, especially near school zones, playgrounds, bicycle paths, and crosswalks when schools are in session. Missouri law states that on a two-lane road if a school bus is stopped and displaying warning signals while loading or unloading children, drivers must stop when meeting and following the bus.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO