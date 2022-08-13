Read full article on original website
Murkowski advances in Alaska Senate race, Palin in House
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Republican U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski advanced from her primary along with Kelly Tshibaka, her GOP rival endorsed by former President Donald Trump, while another Trump-backed candidate, Republican Sarah Palin, was among the candidates bound for the November general election in the race for Alaska’s only House seat. Murkowski had expressed confidence that she would advance and earlier in the day told reporters that “what matters is winning in November.” Tshibaka called the results “the first step in breaking the Murkowski monarchy’s grip on Alaska.” Tshibaka also said she was thankful “for the strong and unwavering support President Trump has shown Alaska.” A Murkowski has held the Senate seat since 1981. Before Lisa Murkowski, who has been in the Senate since late 2002, it was her father, Frank Murkowski. Under a voter-approved elections process being used for the first time in Alaska elections this year, party primaries have been scrapped and ranked choice voting is being used in general elections. The top four vote-getters in a primary race, regardless of party affiliation, are to advance to the general election.
SNAP Payments in 2022: Changes So Far and What To Expect for the Rest of the Year
If you have a full fridge and don't have to worry about where your next meal will come from, count your blessings. More than 41 million Americans have to rely upon a federal program by the U.S....
Exclusive-Biden's Emergency Board Calls for Railroad Wage Hikes to Resolve Contract Talks
WASHINGTON/LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden's emergency board tasked with helping major freight railroads and unions end a contract negotiation stalemate proposed on Tuesday annual wage increases of between 4% and 7% through 2024, according to a report seen by Reuters. The board also recommended in its 119-page report...
California Interior Swelters; Electricity Conservation Urged
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Forecasters warned Tuesday that a large swath of California’s interior will experience dangerously high temperatures and the state's power grid operator called for voluntary energy conservation. The heat spell will largely impact the Central Valley but will also extend out to interior portions of...
Chile Investigates Collapse at Antofagasta Minerals Mining Project
Chile Investigates Collapse at Antofagasta Minerals Mining Project. Chile's environmental regulator said Tuesday it launched an investigation after tidal waves caused the collapse of a construction platform belonging to an Antofagasta Minerals project in the country's northern coast. The head of Chile's SMA environmental regulator office in Coquimbo, Gonzalo Parot,...
U.S., Mexico End Labor Probe at Stellantis Mexico Plant Under Trade Pact
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The U.S. and Mexican governments have resolved a labor dispute at a Mexican unit of Stellantis, officials said on Tuesday, marking the latest blow by a recent trade pact against entrenched unions seen as cozy with management. The agreement at Teksid Hierro de Mexico marks the...
