California State

The Associated Press

Murkowski advances in Alaska Senate race, Palin in House

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Republican U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski advanced from her primary along with Kelly Tshibaka, her GOP rival endorsed by former President Donald Trump, while another Trump-backed candidate, Republican Sarah Palin, was among the candidates bound for the November general election in the race for Alaska’s only House seat. Murkowski had expressed confidence that she would advance and earlier in the day told reporters that “what matters is winning in November.” Tshibaka called the results “the first step in breaking the Murkowski monarchy’s grip on Alaska.” Tshibaka also said she was thankful “for the strong and unwavering support President Trump has shown Alaska.” A Murkowski has held the Senate seat since 1981. Before Lisa Murkowski, who has been in the Senate since late 2002, it was her father, Frank Murkowski. Under a voter-approved elections process being used for the first time in Alaska elections this year, party primaries have been scrapped and ranked choice voting is being used in general elections. The top four vote-getters in a primary race, regardless of party affiliation, are to advance to the general election.
US News and World Report

California Interior Swelters; Electricity Conservation Urged

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Forecasters warned Tuesday that a large swath of California’s interior will experience dangerously high temperatures and the state's power grid operator called for voluntary energy conservation. The heat spell will largely impact the Central Valley but will also extend out to interior portions of...
US News and World Report

Chile Investigates Collapse at Antofagasta Minerals Mining Project

Chile Investigates Collapse at Antofagasta Minerals Mining Project. Chile's environmental regulator said Tuesday it launched an investigation after tidal waves caused the collapse of a construction platform belonging to an Antofagasta Minerals project in the country's northern coast. The head of Chile's SMA environmental regulator office in Coquimbo, Gonzalo Parot,...
US News and World Report

U.S., Mexico End Labor Probe at Stellantis Mexico Plant Under Trade Pact

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The U.S. and Mexican governments have resolved a labor dispute at a Mexican unit of Stellantis, officials said on Tuesday, marking the latest blow by a recent trade pact against entrenched unions seen as cozy with management. The agreement at Teksid Hierro de Mexico marks the...
