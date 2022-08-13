ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US News and World Report

S&P to Lower Ratings Start Point for Mexican Non-Bank Financial Institutions

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings will lower its ratings starting point for Mexican non-bank financial institutions (NBFI) to BB-minus from BB, citing financing risks, the ratings agency said on Tuesday. The agency said non-bank financial institutions were already facing challenging funding conditions, due to their heavy debt burden...
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 17 days

In just 17 days, eligible recipients for Supplemental Security Income will receive the first of two payments for the month of September, totaling up to $1,652. The first payment for eligible individuals, worth $841, will be given on Sept. 1, while the second one, worth the same amount, will be given at the end of the month. September is one of three months when recipients receive two payments, with the others being April and December, according to the Social Security Administration.
US News and World Report

'Too Big for Australia', Says Pension Fund Eyeing Global Expansion

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia's biggest pension fund has outgrown the country and wants to quadruple in size to be a global investment powerhouse worth A$1 trillion ($700 billion) within a decade, its Chief Executive Officer said on Tuesday. AustralianSuper, which has A$260 billion of the country's retirement money under management,...
TheStreet

There's a Big Shift Coming for Airline Passengers

Air travelers aren’t cruising toward a soft landing yet, but there's a big change happening in the industry ahead of the important Labor Day travel weekend. It will be a welcome change for many people who have been trying to get back to going places after two years of covid related lockdowns and restrictions.
US News and World Report

Chile Investigates Collapse at Antofagasta Minerals Mining Project

Chile Investigates Collapse at Antofagasta Minerals Mining Project. Chile's environmental regulator said Tuesday it launched an investigation after tidal waves caused the collapse of a construction platform belonging to an Antofagasta Minerals project in the country's northern coast. The head of Chile's SMA environmental regulator office in Coquimbo, Gonzalo Parot,...
US News and World Report

Dubai Airport Sees Passenger Travel Surge, Hikes Annual Forecast

DUBAI (Reuters) - The operator of Dubai International said on Wednesday over 14 million passengers had travelled through the airport in the second quarter, and raised its forecast for the year to 62.4 million passengers. That was the ninth consecutive quarter that saw greater passenger figures than the prior quarter...
The Independent

Inflation hits 10.1% as cost of living continues to soar

The cost of living soared again in July, putting further strain on under-pressure families across the UK.Consumer Prices Index inflation (CPI) reached 10.1% last month, beating expectations, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed.The increase was largely down to food prices and staples including toilet rolls and toothbrushes, the ONS said.The measure had been expected to reach 9.8%, according to an average of analysts’ estimates calculated by Pantheon Macroeconomics.It is the biggest jump in the cost of living since February 1982, when CPI reached 10.4%, according to ONS estimates.It is also a massive jump from the 9.4% inflation in June.The...
Reuters

Oil prices rise $1 after drop in U.S. stockpiles

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose over $1 on Wednesday, rebounding from six-month lows hit the previous day, as an unexpectedly largedrop in U.S. oil and gasoline stocks reminded investors that demand remains firm, if overshadowed by the prospect of a global recession.
