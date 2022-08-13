Farmers in Ukraine could lose crops for at least 100 years due to metal pollution caused by artillery bombardments during Russia’s illegal invasion, warns new research.The country produces much of the world’s grain supply - and has been subjected to widespread artillery damage from Russian attacks.A new study has discovered heavy metal pollution from shelling during the Battle of the Somme more than a century later.It has been dubbed ‘bombturbation’ - the long-term effects of explosive munitions, ranging from grenades to heavy artillery.The phenomenon was identified in soil collected from craters on the front line in northern France.An analysis found...

AGRICULTURE ・ 27 MINUTES AGO