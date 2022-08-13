ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Interesting Engineering

Zapata will give 25 people the chance to fly his JetRacer craft for the first time

The vehicle operates over ground or water. It is a vertical take-off and landing aircraft. No qualifications are required by pilots. You may remember Franky Zapata from when he attempted to cross the English Channel in the air - on his homemade flyboard in 2019. Now, he is offering other people the opportunity to fly another one of his inventions: the JetRacer flying car.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TheStreet

There's a Big Shift Coming for Airline Passengers

Air travelers aren’t cruising toward a soft landing yet, but there's a big change happening in the industry ahead of the important Labor Day travel weekend. It will be a welcome change for many people who have been trying to get back to going places after two years of covid related lockdowns and restrictions.
LIFESTYLE
US News and World Report

NTSB: Copilot Who Jumped From Plane Upset About Hard Landing

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A copilot who jumped to his death from a small airplane in North Carolina was upset over damaging the craft's landing gear during a failed runaway approach, according to a preliminary report released Tuesday by the National Transportation Safety Board. The plane's pilot in command...
RALEIGH, NC
The Independent

Ukraine ‘could lose crops for at least 100 years due to metal pollution caused by Russian invasion’

Farmers in Ukraine could lose crops for at least 100 years due to metal pollution caused by artillery bombardments during Russia’s illegal invasion, warns new research.The country produces much of the world’s grain supply - and has been subjected to widespread artillery damage from Russian attacks.A new study has discovered heavy metal pollution from shelling during the Battle of the Somme more than a century later.It has been dubbed ‘bombturbation’ - the long-term effects of explosive munitions, ranging from grenades to heavy artillery.The phenomenon was identified in soil collected from craters on the front line in northern France.An analysis found...
AGRICULTURE
US News and World Report

Signal Says Attackers May Have Accessed Phone Numbers of 1,900 Users

(Reuters) - Encrypted messaging service Signal said the phone numbers of 1,900 users could have been revealed in a phishing attack on Twilio Inc, its verification services provider, earlier this month. The attacker could also have accessed the SMS verification code used to register with Signal, but message history, profile...
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

NASA's Giant U.S. Moon Rocket Emerges for Debut Launch

(Reuters) -NASA's gigantic Space Launch System moon rocket, topped with an uncrewed astronaut capsule, began an hours-long crawl to its launchpad Tuesday night ahead of the behemoth's debut test flight this month. The 322-foot-tall (98-meter) rocket is scheduled to embark on its first mission to space - without any humans...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TechCrunch

Battery investment moves onshore to kick-start US EV production

Car companies and suppliers such as LG Energy, SK Innovation, Panasonic and Samsung are investing more than $38 billion through 2026 to boost battery production in the U.S., according to AlixPartners. In July, Kansas and North Carolina each announced the largest economic development projects in their histories, and Ford finalized a deal to bring its battery production to Tennessee and Kentucky.
KENTUCKY STATE

