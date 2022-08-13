Read full article on original website
Incredible pics reveal massive US show of force over Pacific with nuclear B2 stealth bombers in warning to China
STEALTH bombers swoop over the Pacific Ocean in a spectacular show of American air power amid fears of all-out war with China. A warship sails below as two B-2 Spirit nuclear strike planes fly in formation with four F/A-18 Hornet fighters and a high-tech E-7A Wedgetail "eye-in-the-sky" spy plane from Australia.
The Aerocon Wingship: 7 stunning images of DARPA's 'huge' answer to the Russian Ekranoplan
The Aerocon Wingship would have been giant, high-speed flying hotel. DARPA once considered building a bigger, meaner version of the famous Russian Ekranoplan. It would have been enormous and would carry helicopters, tanks, and troops. A commercial variant was also considered, but the entire project was scrapped due to its...
Zapata will give 25 people the chance to fly his JetRacer craft for the first time
The vehicle operates over ground or water. It is a vertical take-off and landing aircraft. No qualifications are required by pilots. You may remember Franky Zapata from when he attempted to cross the English Channel in the air - on his homemade flyboard in 2019. Now, he is offering other people the opportunity to fly another one of his inventions: the JetRacer flying car.
There's a Big Shift Coming for Airline Passengers
Air travelers aren’t cruising toward a soft landing yet, but there's a big change happening in the industry ahead of the important Labor Day travel weekend. It will be a welcome change for many people who have been trying to get back to going places after two years of covid related lockdowns and restrictions.
US News and World Report
NTSB: Copilot Who Jumped From Plane Upset About Hard Landing
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A copilot who jumped to his death from a small airplane in North Carolina was upset over damaging the craft's landing gear during a failed runaway approach, according to a preliminary report released Tuesday by the National Transportation Safety Board. The plane's pilot in command...
Exclusive-China's EVE to supply BMW with large Tesla-like cylindrical batteries in Europe -sources
SHANGHAI, Aug 17 (Reuters) - China's EVE Energy Co Ltd (300014.SZ) will supply BMW (BMWG.DE) with large cylindrical batteries for its electric cars in Europe, two people with knowledge of the matter said, as the German automaker follows Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) in adopting the new technology.
Ukraine ‘could lose crops for at least 100 years due to metal pollution caused by Russian invasion’
Farmers in Ukraine could lose crops for at least 100 years due to metal pollution caused by artillery bombardments during Russia’s illegal invasion, warns new research.The country produces much of the world’s grain supply - and has been subjected to widespread artillery damage from Russian attacks.A new study has discovered heavy metal pollution from shelling during the Battle of the Somme more than a century later.It has been dubbed ‘bombturbation’ - the long-term effects of explosive munitions, ranging from grenades to heavy artillery.The phenomenon was identified in soil collected from craters on the front line in northern France.An analysis found...
US News and World Report
Signal Says Attackers May Have Accessed Phone Numbers of 1,900 Users
(Reuters) - Encrypted messaging service Signal said the phone numbers of 1,900 users could have been revealed in a phishing attack on Twilio Inc, its verification services provider, earlier this month. The attacker could also have accessed the SMS verification code used to register with Signal, but message history, profile...
Man records shortest ever passenger flight which takes just seconds
Have you ever wondered what the world's shortest commercial passenger flight is? The answer is a 2.7km (1.7 mile) route between the Scottish Orkney Islands of Westray and Papa Westray, which was recently filmed and uploaded to TikTok by a vlogging pilot. Watch his video here:. Noel Philips record the...
Embedded solar panels generate 50 times more power than regular solar panels
It will also prevent 70 tonnes of carbon emissions every year.
US News and World Report
NASA's Giant U.S. Moon Rocket Emerges for Debut Launch
(Reuters) -NASA's gigantic Space Launch System moon rocket, topped with an uncrewed astronaut capsule, began an hours-long crawl to its launchpad Tuesday night ahead of the behemoth's debut test flight this month. The 322-foot-tall (98-meter) rocket is scheduled to embark on its first mission to space - without any humans...
TechCrunch
Battery investment moves onshore to kick-start US EV production
Car companies and suppliers such as LG Energy, SK Innovation, Panasonic and Samsung are investing more than $38 billion through 2026 to boost battery production in the U.S., according to AlixPartners. In July, Kansas and North Carolina each announced the largest economic development projects in their histories, and Ford finalized a deal to bring its battery production to Tennessee and Kentucky.
Damaged Russian airfield in Crimea spied by satellites (photos)
Satellite images have revealed the extent of damage at Russia's Saki Air Base on Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula, currently occupied by Russian military forces.
