ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Croix, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC4

Missing in Utah: Search warrant executed on suspect in disappearance of Dylan Rounds

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – James Brenner’s property was raided by Nevada authorities. In June, the Box Elder Sheriff’s Office named Brenner a suspect in the disappearance of Dylan Rounds.The 19-year-old vanished on Memorial Day weekend and hasn’t been seen or heard from. “I knew it was going to happen,” said Candice Cooley, Dylan’s […]
CBS Baltimore

Maryland man held without bail in deadly boating hit-and-run

BALTIMORE -- A Maryland man charged in the hit-and-run boating death of an Anne Arundel County woman was ordered held without bail Monday, court records show.Brownell Edds Jr., 48, of Cape St. Claire, remains in custody on charges of negligent manslaughter by a vessel and criminal negligent manslaughter by a vessel, according to a WJZ search of court records.The charges stem from the death of Laura Slattery, a 63-year-old Pasadena woman who was killed in a boat crash last month.Maryland Natural Resources Police officers were called to the Magothy River about 10 p.m. July 3 in response to a crash involving...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Florida State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Saint Croix, IN
WANE-TV

Court docs: Indiana cocaine kingpin sentenced to 15 years in prison

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – They would truck kilos of cocaine from Mexico straight into the greater Fort Wayne area for distribution, and at one point police called them the largest drug ring in the northern part of the state. Thursday, the ring’s leader received 15 years in prison....
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Delia Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Cockfighting#St Thomas#Homeland Security#Violent Crime#Christiansted#U S Marshals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Puerto Rico
fox32chicago.com

Indiana taxpayers to see rebate checks soon

CHICAGO - Rebate checks are heading to the homes of Indiana taxpayers. The state auditor says nearly two million paper checks began printing this week to return a portion of Indiana's budget reserves. Eligible taxpayers can expect to receive a check for $325, or $650 for married couples. The checks...
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy