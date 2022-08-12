Preparation and timing are key for employees when trying to negotiate a pay rise, according to a jobs expert.With living costs surging, and some employers struggling to fill key roles, some employees will be looking for opportunities to open up conversations about pay.James Reed, chairman of Reed.co.uk, said: “Whether it’s with a current or prospective employer, the ability to negotiate a salary increase is an essential skill that should be in everyone’s toolkit.“In fact, recent Reed.co.uk research found that 70% of people believe salary negotiation should be taught during their education.”He said that with worker shortages, now would be a...

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO