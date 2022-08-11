ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Placer County, CA

KCRA.com

Man missing after disappearing in Eldorado National Forest days ago

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — Officials are searching for a man who disappeared days ago in the Eldorado National Forest and has not been seen since. The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office said Perry Justus was last seen at the Ice House Reservoir near the Bassi Waterfalls on Saturday afternoon. His last pinged location on his phone before losing connection was north of the waterfalls.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man found dead in truck after crash along westbound I-80 in Solano County

SOLANO COUNTY - One man is dead after a crash along Interstate 80 in Solano County on Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 4:50 a.m. in westbound lanes, just west of Dixon Avenue, CHP - Solano tells CBS13. Officers say a Chevy Silverado pickup truck, for unknown reasons, hit the center divider and then veered to the righthand shoulder of the roadway, hitting a barbed wire fence. The driver was declared dead at the scene. Emergency personnel at the scene believe the cause of the crash could have been medical in nature. The driver was identified a 49-year-old man from Roseville.  The coroner will determine the driver's official cause of death. The incident ended up blocking lanes of Interstate 80.No other vehicles were involved in the crash. 
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

West Sacramento Police make arrest after finding body of woman

WEST SACRAMENTO -- Police in West Sacramento arrested a man after discovering a woman's body at a transient camp.According to police, on Aug. 12, at 10:55 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Sacramento Avenue and Reuter Drive for "a suspicious circumstance."When they arrived, they found a dead woman at a transient camp south of Sacramento Avenue, North of the railroad tracks.On Aug. 13, at 2:03 a.m., police arrested Alfonso Rigoberto Ornelas at his home.Alfonso was taken to the Yolo County jail, where he was booked on an arrest warrant.
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
International Business Times

Missing Kiely Rodni Update: Teen's Cellphone Last Pinged At Campground Lake

As the search intensifies in the second week for missing Kiely Rodni, investigators have said the disappeared teen's cellphone was last detected at the campground lake in Nevada County, California. Rodni went missing after attending an end-of-school party at Prosser Family Campground in Truckee on Aug. 6. The teen was...
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
fernleyreporter.com

Victim identified as Fernley man in fatal crash near Lovelock

The person who was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 near Lovelock on Aug. 2 has been identified as James Edward Compau, a 51-year-old resident of Fernley. According to the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Division, Compau was traveling westbound on I-80 in a 2005 Peterbilt tractor-trailer combination near mile marker 106. The tractor trailer-combination left the roadway to the left and struck a concrete barrier. The tractor-trailer combination went down an embankment and over the divided bridge barrier overturning and became detached. The tractor became fully engulfed in flames. The tractor-trailer came to rest on its roof in the dirt area beneath I-80 overpass.
FERNLEY, NV
Mountain Democrat

2 men suspected of preying on shopper

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying two men who reportedly distracted an elderly woman shopping at the TJ Maxx in Placerville and then stole her wallet. The theft occurred June 28 at about 12:30 p.m. Credit cards taken from the...
PLACERVILLE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Reno police arrest 8 in DUI saturation patrol

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department arrested eight drivers Saturday for being under the influence as part of a DUI saturation patrol. RPD said Sunday it also issued 14 traffic citations and gave 30 warnings for other violations. “The Reno Police Department would like to remind the public to...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno man arrested on drug trafficking and weapons charges

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno man has been arrested on drug trafficking and weapons charges, the Regional Narcotics Unit announced Monday morning. Authorities say Mason Wakefield was selling and trafficking fentanyl throughout Washoe County while also being in possession of firearms. His vehicle was located at the Nugget Casino...
RENO, NV

