Read full article on original website
Related
2-year-old, 8-month-old found safe after car thief drove off with them inside
The Reno Police Department said two young children are safe after a suspected car thief drove away with them inside. The car theft and child abduction happened near or at the CVS at 8005 S. Virginia St. in Reno sometime after 4 p.m. Monday. ...
KCRA.com
Man missing after disappearing in Eldorado National Forest days ago
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — Officials are searching for a man who disappeared days ago in the Eldorado National Forest and has not been seen since. The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office said Perry Justus was last seen at the Ice House Reservoir near the Bassi Waterfalls on Saturday afternoon. His last pinged location on his phone before losing connection was north of the waterfalls.
KMPH.com
Squaw Valley man involved in shootout with Fresno Co. Sheriff's deputies dies by suicide
SQUAW VALLEY, Calif. — A Squaw Valley man is dead following an overnight shooting standoff with Fresno County Sheriff's Office deputies including the Sheriff's SWAT Team that came to an end early Saturday morning. SWAT Team discovered the body of 62-year-old David Wilson just after dawn at 6:30 a.m....
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Reckless evading, brass knuckles possession, more
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Aug. 4. Robert Corey Foell, 42, was arrested at 4:42 p.m. on suspicion of three felony bench warrants in the 3900 block of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man found dead in truck after crash along westbound I-80 in Solano County
SOLANO COUNTY - One man is dead after a crash along Interstate 80 in Solano County on Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 4:50 a.m. in westbound lanes, just west of Dixon Avenue, CHP - Solano tells CBS13. Officers say a Chevy Silverado pickup truck, for unknown reasons, hit the center divider and then veered to the righthand shoulder of the roadway, hitting a barbed wire fence. The driver was declared dead at the scene. Emergency personnel at the scene believe the cause of the crash could have been medical in nature. The driver was identified a 49-year-old man from Roseville. The coroner will determine the driver's official cause of death. The incident ended up blocking lanes of Interstate 80.No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
West Sacramento Police make arrest after finding body of woman
WEST SACRAMENTO -- Police in West Sacramento arrested a man after discovering a woman's body at a transient camp.According to police, on Aug. 12, at 10:55 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Sacramento Avenue and Reuter Drive for "a suspicious circumstance."When they arrived, they found a dead woman at a transient camp south of Sacramento Avenue, North of the railroad tracks.On Aug. 13, at 2:03 a.m., police arrested Alfonso Rigoberto Ornelas at his home.Alfonso was taken to the Yolo County jail, where he was booked on an arrest warrant.
Man who threatened to shoot mother in Squaw Valley found dead, deputies say
The man Fresno County Sheriff's deputies were searching for in Squaw Valley on Friday has been found dead.
International Business Times
Missing Kiely Rodni Update: Teen's Cellphone Last Pinged At Campground Lake
As the search intensifies in the second week for missing Kiely Rodni, investigators have said the disappeared teen's cellphone was last detected at the campground lake in Nevada County, California. Rodni went missing after attending an end-of-school party at Prosser Family Campground in Truckee on Aug. 6. The teen was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fernleyreporter.com
Victim identified as Fernley man in fatal crash near Lovelock
The person who was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 near Lovelock on Aug. 2 has been identified as James Edward Compau, a 51-year-old resident of Fernley. According to the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Division, Compau was traveling westbound on I-80 in a 2005 Peterbilt tractor-trailer combination near mile marker 106. The tractor trailer-combination left the roadway to the left and struck a concrete barrier. The tractor-trailer combination went down an embankment and over the divided bridge barrier overturning and became detached. The tractor became fully engulfed in flames. The tractor-trailer came to rest on its roof in the dirt area beneath I-80 overpass.
KCRA.com
Yuba County man accused of raping 12-year-old, sheriff asking for more victims to come forward
OLIVEHURST, Calif. — An 18-year-old man from Olivehurst is accused of raping a 12-year-old Marysville girl, authorities said. Now the Yuba County Sheriff's Office believes there may be more victims who have not come forward. Kevin Vang was arrested on Aug. 1 at his home after investigators learned he...
KTVU FOX 2
Kiely Rodni: Missing Truckee teen's disappearance marks one week
It has been just over one week since Kiely Rodni was last seen at a party at Prosser Family Campground near Truckee. On Saturday family and friends gathered for a concert in her honor after authorities gave a somber update regarding the investigation.
Grass Valley 7-year-old airlifted to hospital with head injury after dirt bike crash
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — A 7-year-old was hospitalized Sunday after receiving major head injuries in a Nevada County dirt bike crash. According to a California Highway Patrol accident report, it happened around 6:40 p.m. on Wolf Drive, which is just south of Retrac Way in unincorporated Nevada County. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCRA.com
7-year-old hospitalized with major injuries after dirt bike crash in Nevada County, CHP says
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — A 7-year-old boy has major injuries after a dirt bike crash with his father in Nevada County Sunday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol. Grass Valley CHP officers responded to reports of a dirt bike crash around 6:40 p.m. on Wolf Drive, south of...
Mountain Democrat
2 men suspected of preying on shopper
The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying two men who reportedly distracted an elderly woman shopping at the TJ Maxx in Placerville and then stole her wallet. The theft occurred June 28 at about 12:30 p.m. Credit cards taken from the...
KOLO TV Reno
Hundreds of tips but no new leads in search for 16-year-old girl missing from Truckee area
Quiet, seasonal weather is in the forecast through the weekend. Expect cooler mornings, with warm, breezy afternoons. T-storms will start to pop back into the sky early next week. -Jeff. Vehicle Crash Round Up. Updated: 14 hours ago. .There were minor injuries in a crash on South Meadows Parkway and...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno police arrest 8 in DUI saturation patrol
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department arrested eight drivers Saturday for being under the influence as part of a DUI saturation patrol. RPD said Sunday it also issued 14 traffic citations and gave 30 warnings for other violations. “The Reno Police Department would like to remind the public to...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno man arrested on drug trafficking and weapons charges
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno man has been arrested on drug trafficking and weapons charges, the Regional Narcotics Unit announced Monday morning. Authorities say Mason Wakefield was selling and trafficking fentanyl throughout Washoe County while also being in possession of firearms. His vehicle was located at the Nugget Casino...
Man arrested, accused of killing Roseville teen after she died from fentanyl overdose
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A man arrested in connection with the overdose death of a Roseville teen made his first appearance in court Friday. The charges come a week after Roseville Police said they believed a June overdose death involving a 15-year-old girl was fentanyl-related. According to the Placer County...
2news.com
Carson City Sheriff’s Office Asking For Help In Locating Missing Woman
Police say Heidi Lanyon could be in the Reno area. Deputies say Heidi Lanyon last contacted her family in December of 2019.
KCRA.com
20-year-old facing murder, felony drug charges after Roseville 15-year-old's fentanyl poisoning
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Barely showing his face during his first court appearance via video call on Friday, Nathaniel Cabacungan went before a Placer County Superior Court judge to hear the murder and felony drug charges he faces. Cabacungan is responsible for a Roseville 15-year old's fentanyl-related death, Placer...
Comments / 1