'It's Nonsense From Jurgen Klopp' - Pundit Critical Of Liverpool Manager's Interview

A former England international has criticised Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp for his post-match comments after his team drew 2-2 with Fulham last weekend.

IMAGO / Action Plus

The Reds were far from their best as Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah helped them snatch a point in their opening Premier League match.

After the game, Klopp admitted that his team did not play well and also commented about the pitch being dry.

In an interview with Football Insider , former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor said the German was just making excuses for his team's poor performance.

“Listen, you do have games where the pitch is dry but you don’t say that in an interview, you keep it to yourself.

“I feel that Liverpool with the amount of money their squad cost should be able to play on a beach and beat Fulham.

“It’s not about it being too wet or too dry, just get on with the game. Imagine what the pitches were like in the nineties, I didn’t see managers complain back then about it being too wet or too dry.

“For me, it’s nonsense from Jurgen Klopp. He’s just got to get on with it. He loves an excuse nowadays. There’s always an excuse and he just needs to get on with it and stop moaning.

“Your team took Fulham lightly and you got a draw out of it when you could have lost the game.”

IMAGO / Action Plus

LFCTR Verdict

Klopp gave a very honest post-match interview where he was critical of his players and the team's performance.

It's unfortunate therefore that one of the accompanying comments regarding the pitch has been blown out of proportion by the media.

Liverpool will be looking for a much-improved performance when they take on Crystal Palace on Monday and details of when and how you can watch the match can be found HERE .

