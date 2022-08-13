ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'It's Nonsense From Jurgen Klopp' - Pundit Critical Of Liverpool Manager's Interview

By Neil Andrew
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w6XSP_0hFqdeT600

A former England international has criticised Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp for his post-match comments after his team drew 2-2 with Fulham last weekend.

A former England international has criticised Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp for his post-match comments after his team drew 2-2 with Fulham last weekend.

IMAGO / Action Plus

The Reds were far from their best as Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah helped them snatch a point in their opening Premier League match.

After the game, Klopp admitted that his team did not play well and also commented about the pitch being dry.

In an interview with Football Insider , former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor said the German was just making excuses for his team's poor performance.

“Listen, you do have games where the pitch is dry but you don’t say that in an interview, you keep it to yourself.

“I feel that Liverpool with the amount of money their squad cost should be able to play on a beach and beat Fulham.

“It’s not about it being too wet or too dry, just get on with the game. Imagine what the pitches were like in the nineties, I didn’t see managers complain back then about it being too wet or too dry.

“For me, it’s nonsense from Jurgen Klopp. He’s just got to get on with it. He loves an excuse nowadays. There’s always an excuse and he just needs to get on with it and stop moaning.

“Your team took Fulham lightly and you got a draw out of it when you could have lost the game.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=204ivB_0hFqdeT600

IMAGO / Action Plus

LFCTR Verdict

Klopp gave a very honest post-match interview where he was critical of his players and the team's performance.

It's unfortunate therefore that one of the accompanying comments regarding the pitch has been blown out of proportion by the media.

Liverpool will be looking for a much-improved performance when they take on Crystal Palace on Monday and details of when and how you can watch the match can be found HERE .

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Comments / 0

Related
SPORTbible

The Glazers have already set an asking price for Man Utd sale

Manchester United fans might be desperate to see the Glazers sell their club but it's going to take a lot of money for the Americans to leave. Supporters at Old Trafford have not been happy with the Glazers ever since they took over at United back in May 2005, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' owners using loans in order to buy the club.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Mohamed Salah
The Independent

Former footballer Len Johnrose dies aged 52 after MND battle

Former footballer Len Johnrose, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2017, has died at the age of 52, his charity has said.Johnrose, who had a six-year spell with Bury between 1993 and 1999 and also played for Blackburn, Hartlepool, Burnley and Swansea, helped raise funds for the MND Association following his diagnosis and campaigned for greater player safety.He also sought to raise awareness of the condition among current players through his Project 92 work, after the 2019 FIELD Study identified a four-fold increased risk of developing MND among footballers compared to the general population.Johnrose told the PA news...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fulham#German
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Fulham F.C.
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
SPORTbible

Joel Glazer hands Erik ten Hag blow amid Cristiano Ronaldo saga

The gap between the Manchester United hierarchy and the manager has never been bigger. Seemingly, the gap has grown since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson back in 2013. Managers David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have been let down by the Glazer family, and it seems as though it’s now Erik ten Hag’s turn.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Transfer news: Man Utd considering offers for Vardy and Aubameyang

Manchester United are considering a move for Leicester's Jamie Vardy, but the Foxes are said to be reluctant to allow the striker to leave. (Athletic via Daily Star), external. United are also ready to battle Chelsea for Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. (Sun), external. Meanwhile, Erik ten Hag is prepared to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
516K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

 https://www.si.com/soccer/liverpool

Comments / 0

Community Policy