The Guardian

After 350 years, sea gives up lost jewels of Spanish shipwreck

It was a Spanish galleon laden with treasures so sumptuous that its sinking in the Bahamas in 1656 sparked repeated salvage attempts over the next 350 years. So when another expedition was launched recently, few thought that there could be anything left – but exquisite, jewel-encrusted pendants and gold chains are among spectacular finds that have now been recovered, having lain untouched on the seabed for hundreds of years.
TheDailyBeast

Festival Suspended as Stage Collapse Kills 1, Injures Dozens

One person has been killed and dozens more injured after strong winds caused part of a stage to collapse at the Medusa Music Festival near the Spanish city of Valencia in the early hours of Saturday. A 28-year-old man has been confirmed dead as organizers confirmed the six-day electronic music festival in the small town of Cullera, where DJ David Guetta was set to play, has been suspended. “We are completely devastated and saddened at what happened this morning,” organizers said on Facebook. Regional emergency services said three people suffered serious injuries and 14 had more minor injuries, while a total of 40 people were attended to.Read it at Reuters
The Independent

Foreign Office issues Mexico travel warning after recent resort shooting

The British government is warning tourists in Mexico to be alert to the risk of being caught up in gang-related violence after a recent shooting at a beach resort.On Monday, three people sustained gunshot wounds in Playa del Carmen, which is located between Cancun and Tulum, in an incident suspected to be linked to drug cartels.In its updated travel advice, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) warned of increased violence between criminal gangs in and around tourist hotspots on Mexico’s popular Caribbean coast.It said: “Two foreign tourists were killed in Tulum, more tourists were injured during a shootout in Puerto...
americanmilitarynews.com

Man beaten to death on Italy street as bystanders film, watch, but don’t help

A man was beaten to death on a street in Italy last week as a bystander filmed the attack and onlookers failed to intervene. The attack took place on Friday in Civitanova Marche, a seaside town on the Adriatic Sea. The Italian news media identified the victim of the attack as Alika Ogorchukwu, 39, a Nigerian street vendor living in Italy.
The Independent

British tourists to Spain shocked to find they must have at least £85 for every day of their holiday

British tourists visiting Spain may be required to prove that they have money totalling at least £85 for every day of their holiday due to Brexit.The move comes along with a host of new rules introduced after the UK left the European Union. These include British tourists being required to produce a range of documents when entering EU countries.Spanish border control staff are able to request proof that tourists have access to €100 per day during their stay, have a minimum of €900 (£766.94) money available in total, have an onward ticket and have accommodation booked.According to Spanish guidelines,...
IFLScience

Mysterious Metallic Orb Found In Mexico After "Falling From The Sky"

Fans of mysterious chunks of metal rejoice: a big metal orb has been found in Mexico, prompting people to speculate it's part of an alien spaceship (as well as some much more grounded guesswork). The orb – which meteorologist Isidro Cano described in a Facebook post as "a very hard...
The Independent

Festival-goers flee in panic after stage collapses at Spain’s Medusa Festival

One person has died and at least 40 others were injured when high winds caused parts of a stage to collapse at the Medusa festival in Spain.Footage showed festivalgoers running in panic after the incident, while others are seen continuing to party.Tents were filmed blowing aggressively in the strong winds as gusts exceeded 80km/h (50mph) in the country’s eastern coastal region at the time.The popular electronic music festival, which was due to continue until Sunday, has now been suspended.Three of those injured in the early hours of Saturday suffered serious trauma, regional emergency services said.Sign up for our free newsletters here. Read More Author Salman Rushdie attacked on stage in New YorkFather sleeps in chair as knifeman wanders through living roomWho is Salman Rushdie and why is he controversial?
Daily Mail

Model who was slapped with $2,664 fine for bringing a half-eaten Subway into Australia ‘deserved’ to have the 'book thrown at her' as devastating disease edges closer to home

A politician has taken aim at a young model after she brought home a half-eaten Subway sandwich amid growing fears foot and mouth disease could enter Australia. Perth model Jessica Lee bought a foot-long Subway sandwich while in transit at Singapore Airport last week while travelling home from Greece. However,...
Salon

Historic heat: Over 1,000 dead as record-breaking heatwave scorches Europe

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Record-breaking heat has killed over 1,000 people in Western Europe over the past week, while firefighters battle to contain blazes scorching swathes of three countries amid a worsening climate emergency, officials said this weekend.
The Independent

British millionaire owner of Covid mask firm killed in yacht crash in Italy

The British millionaire owner of a firm supplying face masks to the NHS has died in a yacht accident in Italy.Dean Kronsbein, 61, was fatally injured off Sardinia on Sunday, in an incident which reportedly left his wife and daughter seriously hurt. Authorities said Mr Kronsbein suffered fatal injuries when the 70ft Amore yacht collided with rocks off Porto Cervo.He was pulled from the water but pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of medics, according to local media.A spokesperson for the family said Mr Kronsbein was a “much-loved family man.” “It is with great sadness that we can...
