Waggin’ Tails will host a fundraising BBQ Dinner on Saturday, August 27th at 6 p..m. at River Point Ranch in Carthage TN. In addition to dinner there will also be a live and silent auction. Tickets can be purchased online at givebutter.com/waggintails. Waggin’ Tails is a dog rescue in...

SMITH COUNTY, TN ・ 3 HOURS AGO