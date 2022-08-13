Scottsdale offers many resorts and other options for lodging while exploring the countless activities of this beautiful city. Luxury resorts provide indulgent spas and relaxing pools and landscapes. Experience Scottsdale arranged for a few of the top resorts to host me, but all opinions are my own. I enjoyed the sumptuous spa amenities and feasted on healthy, delicious food. Here are a few of my favorite experiences.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO