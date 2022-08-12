ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homebuyer competition falls to lowest level since start of pandemic

Homebuyer competition fell to its lowest level since the start of the pandemic last month, according to a new Redfin report. With the market cooling due to increased inventory, higher mortgage rates, inflation concerns, and more sellers dropping prices, it comes as no surprise that competition is lessening. In Boston,...
